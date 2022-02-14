U.S. markets closed

EPIC DEAL TO COMBAT WOES OF EPIC LINES

·3 min read

Idaho's Tamarack Resort Offers Free Ski Relief for Epic and Ikon Passholders

TAMARACK, Idaho, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's nothing that takes the joy out of skiing and riding quite like epically long lift lines. To combat what seems to be a growing issue at mega resorts across the west, Idaho's Tamarack Resort has announced a 'epic deal'. The resort, located just 90 miles north of Boise, is offering two free one-day lift tickets to all Epic and Ikon passholders from February 21 through the end of the 2021-22 season with no blackout dates.

Tamarack Resort
Tamarack Resort

Idaho's Tamarack Resort Offers Free Ski Relief for Epic and Ikon Passholders.

"At Tamarack, our guests and homeowners are fortunate to not have to wait in twenty-minute, let alone one hour lift lines or be stuck in traffic waiting to get into a parking lot that is already full," said Tamarack President Scott Turlington. "We're proud to be a fiercely independent, family-owned resort which puts the guest experience first. If you're frustrated by unprecedented lift lines this season, then we invite you to come experience the magic of Tamarack."

To redeem their free Tamarack lift tickets, guests must present a valid 2021-22 Epic or Ikon Pass at the Tamarack Outfitters ticket desk in the Village. Offer valid for two, one-day lift tickets per person for the 2021-22 season. Projected closing day is April 3, 2022. For more information, visit https://tamarackidaho.com/epiclines. Epic and Ikon passholders can also receive a 10% lodging discount at resort properties by using the code EPIC DEAL when booking lodging.

The Tamarack ski experience offers 1,100 acres of lift-accessed terrain spanning over 2,100 mountain acres with 2,800 feet of vertical. Tamarack has 50 marked runs, three high-speed quads and four terrain parks. Guests also enjoy a full array of skier services and food and beverage options in the brand-new Village, along with a variety of ski-in, ski-out lodging options across the resort. With daily direct flights to Boise from LAX, Orange Co, San Francisco, Seattle/Tacoma, Everett, Spokane, Salt Lake and Denver, guests can be on the slopes after a short flight and scenic drive up the Payette River Scenic Byway.

About Tamarack Resort
Tamarack Resort is an independent, all-season destination situated on 3,500 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise in Tamarack, Idaho. From on-site lodging, dining and event space to the full range of outdoor recreation in the Idaho mountains, there is adventure for any season. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 2,000 mountain acres for skiers and snowboarders, along with Nordic, snow bike and snowshoe trails. During the summer, the resort is home to mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, lodging and real estate, visit https://tamarackidaho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epic-deal-to-combat-woes-of-epic-lines-301481980.html

SOURCE Tamarack Resort

