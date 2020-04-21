How an Epic Gamble Exposed the Rot Inside OK Lim’s Oil Empire

(Bloomberg) -- The letters started to arrive in early April. One after the other, the titans of global finance, from JPMorgan Chase & Co. to HSBC Holdings Plc, demanded the immediate and urgent repayment of hundreds of millions of dollars in loans.

On the receiving end was Hin Leong, one of the most powerful and secretive names in oil trading. Founded in 1963 by a Chinese immigrant known to everyone in the industry as OK Lim, it was a giant in the world of shipping fuel from its base in Singapore.

Over the decades it had become one of the most fabled trading houses, the source of a billion-dollar fortune, and the subject of stories about legendary deals that made rivals sweat. But earlier this month, as oil prices collapsed in the fallout from the coronavirus, its foundations crumbled.

Banks had already been pulling credit lines, spooked by defaults at other trading houses. Smelling something wrong at Hin Leong, they started to ask for their money. When it failed to repay promptly, they called in their lawyers, and the game was up.

OK Lim, known formally as Lim Oon Kuin, has fallen on his sword, revealing he hid more than $800 million in losses speculating in oil futures over the years. Worse still for the banks, Lim said he had secretly sold some of the million of barrels of oil inventories the company had pledged as collateral for its loans. The gap between the company’s assets and its liabilities stands at $3.34 billion.

The Singapore police force is now investigating the company while the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the nation’s financial regulator and central bank, has been in contact with Hin Leong’s bank creditors, according to people familiar with the matter.

The closely knit trading community in Singapore, where players bet hundreds of millions of dollars every day on the price of oil, is in shock at the downfall of one of its biggest names. Hin Leong, which means “prosperity” in Chinese, sought protection from its creditors in Singapore on April 17. Having spent decades keeping the inner workings of his company secret, Lim came clean in a startling mea culpa.

“I had given instructions to the finance department to prepare the accounts without showing the losses and told them that I would be responsible if anything went wrong,” Lim said in an affidavit seen by Bloomberg News. Although Hin Leong Trading (Pte) Ltd.’s official accounts showed a profit of $78 million in its 2019 fiscal year, “in truth,” Lim explained, the company “has not been making profits in the last few years.”

The rise and fall of Hin Leong is a tale of humble beginnings, business acumen, and luck. But above all, it shows that Lim, a keen poker player according to those who know him, was willing to bet, and bet big, in the loosely regulated and opaque world of oil trading. This month, he lost his biggest hand.

“Hin Leong is a company that likes risk,” said Jorge Montepeque, a veteran oil market executive who knows OK Lim. “But this time the risk became too big.”

This account of the trading house and its founding family is based on interviews with business associates, rivals, bankers and consultants, plus presentations to creditors and affidavits made by the founder and his son in support of court applications. While some of the people spoke publicly, most asked not to be named because the sensitivity of the situation.

Multiple attempts by phone and email to reach Lim, members of his family or officials from his companies for comment were unsuccessful.

Huge Consequences

The demise of Hin Leong has far-reaching repercussions for a market that literally fuels global trade. Singapore is the world’s biggest hub for shipping fuel. The trading house’s bunkering unit was the third-largest supplier in the city last year, according to the Maritime and Port Authority.

Thanks to its unique position straddling the sea lanes that connect China to the rest of the world, Singapore has become one of the world’s top commodity trading hubs, alongside Geneva, London and Houston.

“Hin Leong was instrumental in helping the growth of Singapore as an oil hub and bunkering location,” said Jean-Francois Lambert, a commodity industry consultant and former trade finance banker with HSBC.

The crisis is the latest in a series of scandals to tarnish the reputation of the island-state, including multi-million dollar losses by some high profile Chinese and Japanese traders, the collapse of Noble Group, one of the biggest names in the industry, and the more recent implosion of Agritrade International.

