U.S. markets open in 7 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,503.25
    +11.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,992.00
    +122.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,589.50
    +30.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.00
    +13.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.68
    +0.54 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.70
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    +0.14 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1834
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    +0.84 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    +0.1600 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,672.30
    +359.38 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.80
    +12.12 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,316.77
    +308.58 (+1.03%)
     

Epic Games asks Apple to reinstate Fortnite in South Korea after new law

Kate Park
·2 min read

Epic Games has asked Apple to rejoin its Fortnite developer account in South Korea as the U.S. game maker plans to re-release Fortnite on iOS in South Korea, offering both Epic and Apple payments side-by-side, it said in a tweet.

This request comes after South Korea passed a bill, the updated Telecommunications Business Act, in late August that will force Apple and other tech giants to let developers use their third-party payment systems.

“Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korea law,” according to the official Fortnite Twitter account.

"As we’ve said all along, we would welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else. Epic has admitted to breach of contract and as of now, there’s no legitimate basis for the reinstatement of their developer account," Apple said in its statement.

Epic would also have to agree to comply with Apple's App Store Review Guidelines regarding all apps, but Epic has not consistently abided by the Guidelines, and their request of Apple does not indicate any change in Epic's position, added Apple's statement.

Even if the South Korean legislation, which is not yet effective, were to become law in the country, it would impose no obligation on Apple to approve any developer program account application, based on Apple's statement.

In August 2020, Apple kicked Fortnite off the App Store after Epic introduced a direct payment system in Fortnite that violated Apple’s in-app purchase requirement. The two companies have been embroiled in a legal dispute over the Apple Store’s payment system.

Apple is changing its app policy to allow developers to link to external websites and it also has reached a settlement with Japan for allowing developers of “reader” apps to link to their own websites.

An Epic Games spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple announces new settlement with Japan allowing developers to link to external websites

South Korea passes ‘Anti-Google law’ bill to curb Google, Apple in-app payment commission

Report: India may be next in line to mandate changes to Apple’s in-app payment rules

 

Recommended Stories

  • Washington is ready to fall into Kim Jong Un's trap, again

    How many times will the United States pay North Korea to shut down the same nuclear reactor? The answer so far is three, although the Biden White House seems increasingly ready to make it four.

  • Apple rebuffs Epic request to restore Fortnite developer account in South Korea

    (Reuters) -Apple rejected on Thursday a request by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games to restore its account on the iPhone maker's iOS platform in South Korea to add its own payment option, in their latest tussle over app development fees. Apple is battling a lawsuit filed last year by Epic Games, alleging that the smartphone maker has abused its dominance in the market for mobile apps. Their battle pivoted to South Korea last week when its parliament approved a bill that bans major app store operators, including Apple, from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commission on in-app purchases.

  • Epic asks Apple to allow "Fortnite" to return in South Korea

    Epic Games says it "intends" to re-release its popular "Fortnite" battle royale game on iPhones and iPads in South Korea, citing the country's new law involving in-app purchases.Why it matters: Epic's plan, announced tonight via a Tweet, would allow it to achieve one of its key goals in its ongoing fight with Apple, at least in one country.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Epic has asked Apple to restore our Fortnite developer account," the company state

  • Waikiki resort mandates vaccination for workers, guests

    A resort in the famed tourist mecca of Waikiki will be the first in Hawaii to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and guests. The requirement will also apply to the six other Waikiki properties owned or operated by Highgate, a real estate investment and hospitality management company. It's the right thing to do as Hawaii grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations because of the highly contagious delta variant, said Kelly Sanders, senior vice president of operations at Highgate Hawaii.

  • Nio's New ET7 Sedan Could Include Low-Cost Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery: Report

    Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) unveiled its all-new ET7 sedan at its Nio Day event in early January, and deliveries of the EV maker's first-ever sedan will likely begin in the first quarter of 2022. What Happened: Nio could release a version of the ET7 with low-cost lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries, as opposed to the ternary lithium-ion batteries it now uses, the CnEVPost reported, citing information released by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The ET7 was included in MII

  • Apple: Things Looking up Ahead of Anticipated September iPhone 13

    After a stodgy period, Apple (AAPL) stock has been gaining momentum recently. With shares up 21% over the past 3 months, the year-to-date performance has materially improved. There’s also a big catalyst ahead too, which Wedbush’ Daniel Ives believes is partly what makes the giant from Cupertino a “top tech name to own.” "The invites are out; iPhone 13 launch around the corner next week," Ives noted. Ives’ “enhanced confidence” in the iPhone 13 product cycle is based on Asia supply chain checks,

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • Apple event: Everything we expect from the big launch live stream, including iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and new AirPods

    Apple is holding its biggest event of the year, a live streamed presentation called “California Streaming”. The new iPhone is likely to be the star of the event, as it is every September. You can read our full rundown of everything that’s coming with the iPhone here.

  • fuboTV's Aggressive Expansion Continues

    The company's latest move has the sports-first streaming service on every major smart TV streaming platform in the U.S.

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.

  • Tencent, NetEase fall after China tightens gaming rules

    Shares of Tencent and NetEase tumbled on Thursday after Chinese regulators urged firms to protect children. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley shares the details.

  • Chinese Phone Charger Giant Has Ambitions Beyond Ruling Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- A decade ago, then-Googler Steven Yang left California for Chinese tech hub Shenzhen to start Anker Innovations Technology Co Ltd. with less than $1 million in seed capital. Since then, he’s relied on a pioneering strategy of mining product reviews on Amazon.com Inc. to pump out some of the world’s most ubiquitous phone accessories.By studying the thousands of reviews and complaints about electronic products posted on the e-commerce platform daily, Yang realized he could reverse-e

  • IBM Rolls Out First Power10 Server

    While the largest server manufacturers focus on systems built around industry-standard x86 chips, International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) goes a different way. The century-old tech giant sold off its x86-based server business long ago and today, it focuses on hulking mainframes and its high-end Power servers. IBM's Power systems are not for everyone.

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Are Up More Than 3% Today

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are up more than 3% as of 12:31 p.m. EDT today after the company announced a partnership with Proximie, a maker of surgical collaboration software. Proximie's software will be integrated into Teladoc's Solo platform. The move represents another brick in Teladoc's road to an end-to-end virtual healthcare experience.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Apple and PayPal have delivered years of big gains for their shareholders, and their growth stories are far from over.

  • Facebook’s Smart Glasses Can Take Calls and Photos, Lack AR

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. unveiled its long-awaited smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban, entering a nascent wearables market with a focus on capturing photos rather than augmented reality.The social network on Thursday showed off the glasses, called Ray-Ban Stories -- a direct rival to Snapchat’s Spectacles. The $299 Facebook glasses, which use EssilorLuxottica SA-owned Ray-Ban’s classic Wayfarer frame style, let users take photos and video, listen to music and answer phone calls. While

  • Amazon Lights Fire Under Hot TV Market With Branded Set Of Devices

    Amazon pushed deeper into the television market Thursday, announcing an all-new lineup of devices and its first Amazon-branded 4K smart TVs.

  • Is the Shiba Inu Coin the Cryptocurrency You Should Be Watching?

    The weird world of cryptocurrency got even weirder with the arrival of Shiba Inu. Now among the top 30 or so cryptocurrencies in the world, its staying power is a testament to the might of memes, the...

  • Facebook Enters Smart Glasses Market With Ray-Ban Eyewear

    Following social media rival Snap, Facebook is taking baby steps into the nascent smart glasses market.

  • Wide-ranging SolarWinds probe sparks fear in Corporate America

    A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the SolarWinds Russian hacking operation has dozens of corporate executives fearful information unearthed in the expanding probe will expose them to liability, according to six people familiar with the inquiry. The SEC is asking companies to turn over records into "any other" data breach or ransomware attack dating back to October 2019 if they downloaded a bugged network-management software update from SolarWinds Corp, which delivers products used across corporate America, according to details of the letters shared with Reuters. People familiar with the inquiry say the requests may reveal numerous unreported cyber incidents unrelated to the Russian espionage campaign, giving the SEC a rare level of insight into previously unknown incidents that the companies likely never intended to disclose.