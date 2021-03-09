U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

Epic Games buys photogrammetry software maker Capturing Reality

Lucas Matney
·1 min read

Epic Games is quickly becoming a more dominant force in gaming infrastructure M&A after a string of recent purchases made to bulk up their Unreal Engine developer suite. Today, the company announced that they've brought on the team from photogrammetry studio Capturing Reality to help the company improve how it handles 3D scans of environments and objects.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Photogrammetry involves stitching together multiple photos or laser scans to create 3D models of objects that can subsequently be exported as singular files. As the computer vision techniques have evolved to minimize manual fine-tuning and adjustments, designers have been beginning to lean more heavily on photogrammetry to import real-world environments into their games.

Cloud-gaming platforms were 2020’s most overhyped trend

Using photogrammetry can help studio developers create photorealistic assets in a fraction of the time it would take to create a similar 3D asset from scratch. It can be used to quickly create 3D assets of everything from an item of clothing, to a car, to a mountain. Anything that exists in 3D space can be captured and as game consoles and GPUs grow more capable in terms of output, the level of detail that can be rendered increases as does the need to utilize more detailed 3D assets.

The Bratislava-based studio will continue operating independently even as its capabilities are integrated into Unreal. Epic announced some reductions to the pricing rates for Capturing Reality's services, dropping the price of a perpetual license fee from nearly $18,000 to $3,750. In FAQs on the studio's site, the company notes that they will continue to support nongaming use clients moving forward.

In 2019, Epic Games acquired Quixel, which hosted a library of photogrammetry "megascans" that developers could access.

 

Recommended Stories

  • Zimbabwe authorises Sputnik V, Sinovac coronavirus vaccines for emergency use

    Zimbabwe has authorised the emergency use of four COVID-19 vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinovac, the minister of information said on Tuesday. The southern African nation last month rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination programme after receiving a donation of 200,000 doses of shots from China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

  • ‘The silver lining of covid’ is ‘the fact that we are re-thinking work’: Pamela Stone on the hybrid work models

    Pamela Stone, a sociology professor at Hunter College, joins Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus and Jen Rogers to discuss the impact of coronavirus on the nuclear family, particularly women, and the impact of Biden administration’s child tax credit.

  • Biden's name will not appear on 'memo line' on stimulus checks: White House

    President Joe Biden's name will not appear on the memo line of stimulus checks that will be issued to most Americans following passage of his coronavirus aid bill, the White House said on Tuesday. Then-President Donald Trump had asked that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) put his name on the first round of stimulus checks issued during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said doing so was not a priority for Biden.

  • SLS: Nasa assembles twin boosters for its 'megarocket'

    The space agency has completed the assembly of two boosters for its "megarocket", the SLS.

  • U.N. 'deeply worried' over Philippine killings, violent rhetoric

    The United Nations on Tuesday condemned the killing by Philippine police of nine activists in weekend raids against suspected insurgents and urged authorities to avoid rhetoric that could lead to human rights violations. Rights groups have accused President Rodrigo Duterte of encouraging a crackdown on activists to silence dissent and target his detractors, under the guise of intensified counter-insurgency operations against Maoist rebels. "We are deeply worried that these latest killings indicate an escalation of violence, intimidation harassment and 'red tagging' of human rights defenders," U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a news briefing in Geneva.

  • Disneyland Expected to Reopen in Late April, Says CEO Bob Chapek

    After California officials issued new guidelines Friday allowing theme parks and stadiums to reopen as early as April 1, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting Tuesday that Disneyland could open its gates again in a matter of weeks. “The fact is, it will take some time to get them ready […]

  • Disney+ has more than 100 million subscribers

    Less than two years into its existence, Disney+ has 100 million subscribers.

  • Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

    U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq jumping about 4% to recoup its losses from the previous session, as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped about 19%, while Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp gained between 3.3% and 4.4% after sharp losses in recent weeks as a rise in yields raised concerns over their high valuations. News that a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was nearing final approval sparked a spike in yields on Monday, pushing the tech-heavy Nasdaq to end more than 10% below its Feb. 12 closing high, confirming a correction for the index.

  • Goldman Crypto Chief Flags Institutional Demand Driving Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is seeing substantial demand for digital assets from institutions as it works to restart its cryptocurrency trading desk.In a survey of nearly 300 clients by the firm, 40% currently have exposure to crypto, according to Matt McDermott, global head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs Global Markets Division, speaking on a podcast. The situation is different now compared with the 2017 Bitcoin bubble due to “huge” institutional demand across different industry types and from private banking clients, he said.McDermott confirmed plans reported last week for Goldman to restart its crypto trading desk, which he said will be “quite narrow initially,” with a focus on areas such as CME Group Inc. futures. He said that U.S. banks need to cope with regulations that bar them from trading physical cryptocurrencies.Cryptocurrency enthusiasts argue that digital tokens and the underlying blockchain technology are gaining acceptance among more mainstream institutions and investors. The derivatives market and new investment products have made digital assets more easily accessible. Some strategists posit that the asset class is a potential diversifier for portfolios, while others are more skeptical and blame speculators for inflating a possible bubble in Bitcoin and other cryptos.Bitcoin rose as much as 3.4% on Monday in Asia, while Ether gained as much as 5.3% to the highest since Feb. 23.Read more: Chinese Beauty App Becomes First Major Company to Buy EtherBlockchain technology offers “a real diverse set of opportunities for the financial industry and something that there’s a huge amount of momentum” for in the market, McDermott said. “We know firsthand just given the various different projects we’re working on. And we see this as a hugely exciting time exploring the potential of that technology.”As for prices, 76% of those surveyed see Bitcoin ending 2021 between $40,000 and $100,000, McDermott said. However, 22% expect it to end the year over $100,000.Read more: Does Bitcoin Boom Mean ‘Better Gold’ or Bigger Bubble? QuickTake(Adds chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Weakens Under 3839.75, Strengthens Under 3868.00

    The early price action suggests the direction of the March E-mini S&P 500 Index on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to 3840.00.

  • Nasdaq 100 Has Not Diverged This Much From the Dow Since 1993

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the best manifestations of the rotation from formerly high-flying growth stocks to value shares can be seen in the divergence of the Nasdaq 100 from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.As the 125-year-old benchmark climbed to another intraday record, the Nasdaq 100 slumped to a level traditionally seen as a correction. It’s the first time since 1993 that the Dow rose and closed within 1% of a record, while the tech-heavy gauge was down more than 10% from its high.“Investors are feeling better about the recovery and looking to own improving fundamentals within large caps outside of tech and growth where valuations are more reasonable,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “The focus on better fundamentals at a reasonable price may be driving the Dow to new highs.”All but five of the 30-member Dow index traded higher Monday at the 4 p.m. close in New York, with shares of Walt Disney Co. leading with a 6.3% gain. Visa Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Home Depot Inc. each advanced more than 2%. Meanwhile, drops in Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. weighed on the 36-year-old Nasdaq 100.Shares of other companies that had done well in 2020’s stay-at-home environment, including Microsoft Corp. and Netflix Inc., also dented the tech-centric Nasdaq 100, as did those whose businesses helped consumers work from home during the pandemic, including Zoom Video Communications Inc., which fell almost 8%, and DocuSign Inc., down about 6%.The split-market activity on display is another manifestation of the rotation underway as investors switch into shares of companies whose fortunes are closely tied to the economic cycle. That’s been painful for high-growth, high-valuation tech shares that become less appealing amid bond-market turbulence that’s sent yields on 10-year Treasuries to 1.61%.Earlier: SPAC Froth Turns on Itself With Stocks Plunging 20% in Two WeeksThe rotation is even harsher in once-hot areas like the market for special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, another 2020 craze whose allure has fizzled in recent days. A gauge tracking such firms -- IPOX SPAC Index -- declined 2.6% Monday, its fourth down day out of the last five sessions. A popular SPAC by Chamath Palihapitiya -- the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, or IPOE -- fell as much as 11% at one point before closing Monday down 9%.“It feels like an attitude adjustment for tech and growth stocks,” said Bailey. “Investors have decided that these Covid winners just got too expensive and now it’s time for a valuation haircut.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The third stimulus checks are very close. How much can you get, and how soon?

    The new payments are just a vote and a presidential signature away from becoming reality.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • When to expect payments, other benefits from relief package

    As the latest federal pandemic relief package makes its way to President Joe Biden’s desk, Americans may be wondering when the benefits will reach them. It includes direct payments to most Americans, aid to small businesses, financial help for schools and much more to help the country recover from the financial ravages of the pandemic. The house is expected to give its final approval early this week and then it heads to Biden for his signature.

  • Argentina CPI-Linked Bonds Fall On Possible Change to Basket

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s inflation-linked bonds fell Monday as the country’s statistics agency, Indec, plans to modify the basket it uses to measure inflation.Bloomberg News reported earlier on Monday that Indec is working to change the price basket it uses to measure inflation, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The modifications, which seek to reflect changing consumption habits, are planned to take place in 2022, after this year’s legislative elections, to avoid political conflicts of interest.Prices of the country’s inflation-linked discount bonds due 2033 fell 2.4% and Boncer bonds due 2026 fell 2.4% at the market close.“The news of a possible change in the composition of the CPI portfolio in 2022 is very bad for the entire CPI curve,” said Pedro Siaba Serrate, a fixed income strategist at Portfolio Personal Inversiones in Buenos Aires. “The market consensus assumes that this modification would be biased toward trying to minimize or smooth the price dynamics.”The analyst concerns stem from a history of meddling with local price indexes under the presidency of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. Argentina was censured by the IMF in 2013 for failing to disclose economic data, but the fund removed the censure declaration in 2016 after a new government improved its transparency. Fernandez de Kirchner is now Argentina’s vice president as part of the current ruling Peronist coalition.An Indec spokesperson confirmed that the body is working to determine new CPI baskets, but that the idea is to do so in the medium term without a set date. A change in the basket would also lead to a change in the base year for inflation, the spokesperson added. An Economy Ministry spokesman declined to comment.Inflation was nearly 40% in 2020 and is expected to end the year at around 50%, according to a survey of economists organized by the central bank.The government had been leaning on sales of inflation-linked bonds to rollover its local bond payments and should look to clarify that the move is part of a natural process to bring its price basket up to date and remove concerns of a possible manipulation, according to Buenos Aires-based consulting firm Eco Go.“It’s crucial that the government clarifies this situation as soon as possible,” said Federico Furiase, director of Eco Go. “Once the market settles, there will be a buying opportunity because this update is a normal part of the evolution of an index and does not imply a risk of manipulation.”(Update with analyst comment in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • More Pain on Horizon for Dollar Bears Pummeled by Rising Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Dollar bears are facing the possibility of being squeezed by more gains in the currency as higher Treasury yields and economic optimism fuel the greenback’s longest winning streak since early November.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index on Monday touched the highest in more than three months. The move is an offshoot of surging Treasury yields, which are luring dollar buyers betting the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion spending package will fuel economic growth that outpaces the U.S.’s major peers. In the options market, signs are also pointing to further greenback strength.Dollar bulls are betting the rally has momentum amid the currency’s broad gains Monday: it touched a three-month high versus the euro, a seven-month high against the Swiss franc, and the highest since December versus China’s yuan. Meanwhile, The MSCI Inc. gauge of emerging-market currencies has been tumbling.“The USD move that started in earnest back on Thursday is extracting considerable pain among medium-term USD bears,” Deutsche Bank strategist Alan Ruskin said in a note. “The FX market is dealing with the USD-positive rates fall-out which is immediate, compared with any USD-negative news on external account deterioration that will only dribble out with a lag.”Many traders are running to cover shorts. The dollar has been more resilient than expected this year. For one thing, the U.S. proved to be more adept in rolling out vaccines against the coronavirus relative to some European countries, and American economic figures are showing a recovery underway, with jobs growth in February beating estimates.Although strategists had initially wagered that U.S. fiscal spending would pummel the currency, that expectation has been overshadowed by the strength of the domestic recovery.“It would take a rather tortuous argument to conclude that 8-10% nominal GDP growth in the U.S. this year would lead to a weaker dollar,” said Stephen Jen, chief executive of Eurizon SLJ Capital. “The driving force behind the rise in the U.S. bond yields is a sharply superior economic outlook. This rally in the dollar has legs.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of $100B

    What Happened: Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc could soon be valued at $100 billion after officially going public, based on Nasdaq's private auction results last week. According to Bloomberg, shares of Coinbase traded between $350 and $375 per share, giving the company a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 to $100 billion. Bloomberg reported that the private auction ended with shares trading at a price of $350 per unit. See also: How to Buy Coinbase IPO (CBASE) Stock Why It Matters: While private trading is more restrictive and volumes are more constrained than public markets, the Nasdaq private market serves as an important part of determining a reference price for investors ahead of the direct listing. Coinbase’s last funding round in 2018 put it at a valuation of $8 billion. In January 2021, the company saw its valuation increase to around $50 billion based on privately traded shares on a private forum created by Coinbase. The exchange’s CEO Brian Armstrong is likely to see a compensation package of over $1 million per working day, based on his $15 billion stake in the company, Bloomberg has reported. What Else: The cryptocurrency exchange opted for a direct listing rather than a traditional Initial Public Offering (IPO), making this the first major direct listing on the Nasdaq. Based on Coinbase’s filings, owners of Class A common stock will be allowed to sell in the direct listing and will not be subject to lock-up agreements. The filings also disclose that Class A stock carries one vote per share, while Class B carries 20 votes per share. Coinbase has also stated that it will not raise any proceeds in the transaction. See also: Coinbase Review Coinbase is the largest U.S based cryptocurrency exchange, and with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2 billion, it accounts for a large portion of cryptocurrency trading worldwide. At the time of writing, the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up by almost 8%, trading at $53,883 as most altcoins were also trending higher in price. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM CoinIRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China’s Bond Market Faces Demand Test as Refinancing Surge Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- A test of demand for Chinese local government debt will come this week as authorities are set to sell the most bonds in more than five months, mainly for refinancing.Nearly 193 billion yuan ($30 billion) of local Chinese bonds are scheduled to be issued, the highest amount since Sept. 25, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Almost all will used for refinancing existing debt, except a 11.4 billion yuan bond sold by the province of Sichuan to provide capital for small local banks.The sales come after authorities announced a larger-than-expected 3.65 trillion yuan quota for special local government bonds last week, which analysts said will renew supply pressure. The nation’s benchmark bond yields have risen almost 80 basis points since the lows of last April, as the country embarked on a debt-fueled spending spree to combat the pandemic and the central bank took steps toward normalizing monetary policy.“Authorities are likely using up remaining quota from the previous year,” according to Zhou Yue, a bond analyst at Zhongtai Securities. With the new quota, “local government bond supply is expected to accelerate between April and June and the central bank may have to step in with liquidity injections,” he said, adding that total government bonds sold in April could even surge to 1 trillion yuan.Policymakers have hinted that monetary and fiscal stimulus will be more restrained compared with 2020, meaning much-needed cash injections to help commercial banks and domestic investors -- the main buyers of local government debt -- to digest upcoming supply could be limited.The People’s Bank of China tightened liquidity in the financial system and drove up rates in the money market in January, in a move that shocked markets and suggested that an era of cheap and plentiful funds has ended.While Chinese authorities are signaling there’s still a need for spending to support the economy, a conservative economic growth target announced at the nation’s biggest political meeting of the year suggests focus is shifting away from the pandemic recovery and toward longer-term challenges like reining in debt.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Forget NIO and XPeng. This company and Tesla will be the top 2 electric-vehicle plays by 2025, says UBS

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?