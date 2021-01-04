U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,705.73
    -50.34 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,132.74
    -473.74 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,734.86
    -153.42 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,939.02
    -35.84 (-1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    47.47
    -1.05 (-2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.20
    +48.10 (+2.54%)
     

  • Silver

    27.33
    +0.92 (+3.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2276
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9230
    +0.0060 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0077 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.1240
    -0.0670 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,399.17
    +1,145.93 (+3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    599.28
    -28.33 (-4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,566.11
    +105.59 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,258.38
    -185.79 (-0.68%)
     

Epic Games' next headquarters will replace a local shopping mall

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Many tech companies build their new campuses on discarded office space or other familiar territory, but Epic Games is trying something... different. Eurogamer reports that the Fortnite developer is taking control of a hometown shopping mall, Cary Towne Center, to convert it into the company’s next headquarters by 2024. The new project will mix offices with “recreational spaces” and will be built to handle the gaming giant’s “long-term growth.”

Epic said the project was still early and didn’t have design work to show, but it was looking at ways to share the land with the community. Development should start in 2021, and the company will keep operating at its Crossroads Boulevard until the new headquarters is ready.

It’s not surprising that the mall owners were willing to make a deal. Like many shopping malls, Cary Towne Center was already struggling before the pandemic, with retailers either bowing out or going bankrupt as sales shifted online. It’s only getting worse in an era where casual browsing poses a health risk. In that light, Epic’s move is a sign of the times — a company that made its fortune on software and the internet is about to replace a dying retail complex.

Latest Stories

  • Where Is Jack Ma? Former Alibaba CEO Suspected to Be Missing for Weeks

    Speculation has mounted over the reason behind his disappearance, which some publications have connected to a late October speech in which he appeared to call for a reform of China's banking system.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow ease from record highs on nerves over Georgia runoff elections

    The S&P 500 and the Dow eased from record levels on the first trading day of the year on Monday as nerves over the outcome of runoff elections in Georgia this week countered optimism over a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy. The Dow was also dragged down by a near 3% fall in Boeing Co shares after Bernstein cut its rating to "underperform", saying issues with MAX 787 could significantly hurt the U.S. planemaker's free cash flow.

  • AT&T (T) Perfect Candidate for the January Effect

    AT&T Inc. (T) stock fell 26% in 2020, closing the year within 22 cents of the last price traded in December 2018. Of course, the perennial laggard AT&T is a special case, saddled with years of debt accumulated by poorly executed purchases that include 2015's disastrous DirecTV acquisition. The company also overpaid for Time Warner in 2016, but that bet could eventually pay off, with the new HBOMax streaming service growing at a healthy pace.

  • Bitcoin Suddenly Drops 13% as Altcoins Continue to Rise

    Bitcoin is charting a typical bull market correction amid increased expectations for price volatility.

  • What will Joe Biden do to mortgage rates? Here's what experts say

    Find out what could be in store for home borrowers under the incoming administration.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Set for Monster Growth in 2021

    We’ve turned a new page on the calendar, Old Man ’20 is out the door, and there’s a feeling ‘21 is gonna be a good year – and so far, so good. The markets closed out 2020 with modest session gains to cap off larger annual gains. The S&P 500 rose 16% during the corona crisis year, while the NASDAQ, with its heavy tech representation, showed an impressive annual gain of nearly 43%. The advent of two viable COVID vaccines is fueling a surge in general optimism.Wall Street’s top analysts have been casting their eye at the equity markets, finding those gems that investors should give serious consideration in this new year. These are analysts with 5-star ratings from TipRanks database, and they are pointing out the stocks with Strong Buy ratings – in short, this is where investors can expect to find share growth over the next 12 months. We are talking returns of at least 70% over the next 12 months, according to the analysts. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (SOLO)Electric vehicles, EVs, are growing more popular as consumers look for alternatives to the traditional internal combustion gasoline engine. While EVs simply move the source of combustion from under the hood to the electric power plant, they do offer real advantages for drivers: they offer greater acceleration, more torque, and they are more energy efficient, converting up to 60% of their battery energy into forward motion. These advantages, as EV technology improves, are starting to outweigh the drawbacks of shorter range and expensive battery packs.ElectraMeccanica, a small-cap manufacturer from British Columbia, is the designer and marketer of the Solo, a single-seat, three-wheel EV built for the urban commuter market. Technically, the Solo is classed as an electric motorcycle – but it is fully enclosed, with a door on either side, features a trunk, air conditioning, and a Bluetooth connection, and travels up to 100 miles on a single charge at speeds up to 80 miles per hour. The recharging time is low, less than 3 hours, and the vehicle is priced at less than $20,000.Starting in Q3 2020, the company delivered its first shipment of vehicles to the US, and expanded into six additional US urban markets, including San Diego, CA and Scottsdale and Glendale, AZ. ElectraMeccanica also opened four new storefronts in the US – 2 in Los Angeles, one in Scottsdale, and one in Portland, OR. In addition, the company has begun design and marketing work a fleet version of the Solo, to target the commercial fleet and car rental markets starting in the first half of this year.Craig Irwin, 5-star analyst with Roth Capital, is impressed by SOLO’s possible applications to the fleet market. He writes of this opening, “We believe the pandemic is a tailwind for fast food chains exploring better delivery options. Chains look to avoid third party delivery costs and balance brand identity implications of operator- vs. company-owned vehicles. The SOLO's 100-mile range, low operating cost, and std telematics make the vehicle a good fit, in our view, particularly when location data can be integrated into a chain's kitchen software. We would not be surprised if SOLO made a couple announcements with major chains after customers validate plans.”Irwin puts a Buy rating on SOLO, supported by his $12.25 price target which implies a 98% upside potential for the stock in 2021. (To watch Irwin’s track record, click here)Speculative tech is popular on Wall Street, and ElectraMeccanica fits that bill nicely. The company has 3 recent reviews, and all are Buys, making the analyst consensus a unanimous Strong Buy. Shares are priced at $6.19 and have an average target of $9.58, making the one-year upside 55%. (See SOLO stock analysis on TipRanks)Nautilus Group (NLS)Based in Washington State, this fitness equipment manufacturer has seen a massive stock gain in 2020, as its shares rocketed by more than 900% over the course of the year, even accounting for recent dips in the stock value. Nautilus gained as the social lockdown policies took hold and gyms were shuttered in the name of stopping or slowing the spread of COVID-19. The company, which owns major home fitness brands like Bowflex, Schwinn, and the eponymous Nautilus, offered home-bound fitness buffs the equipment needed to stay in shape.The share appreciation accelerated in 2H20, after the company’s revenues showed a recovery from Q1 losses due to the ‘corona recession.’ In the second quarter, the top line hit $114 million, up 22% sequentially; in Q3, revenues reached $155, for a 35% sequential gain and a massive 151% year-over-year gain. Earnings were just as strong, with the Q3 $1.04 EPS profit beating coming in far above the year-ago quarter’s 30-cent loss.Watching this stock for Lake Street Capital is 5-star analyst Mark Smith, who is bullish on this stock. Smith is especially cognizant of the recent dip in share price, noting that the stock is now off its peak – which makes it attractive to investors. “Nautilus reported blowout results for 3Q:20 with strength across its portfolio… We think the company has orders and backlog to drive high sales and earnings for the next several quarters and think we have seen a fundamental shift in consumers' exercise-at-home behavior. We would view the recent pull back as a buying opportunity,” Smith opined.Smith’s $40 price target supports his Buy rating, and indicates a robust 120% one-year upside potential. (To watch Smith’s track record, click here)The unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating shows that Wall Street agrees with Smith on Nautilus’ potential. The stock has 4 recent reviews, and all are to Buy. Shares closed out 2020 with a price of $18.14, and the average target of $30.25 suggests the stock has room for ~67% upside growth in 2021. (See NLS stock analysis on TipRanks)KAR Auction Services (KAR)Last but not least is KAR Auction Services, a car auctioning company, which operates online and physical marketplaces to connect buyers and sellers. KAR sells to both business buyers and individual consumers, offering vehicles for a variety of uses: commercial fleets, private travel, even the second-had parts market. In 2019, the last year for which full-year numbers are available, KAR sold 3.7 million vehicles for $2.8 billion in total auction revenue.The ongoing corona crisis, with its social lockdown policies, put a damper on car travel and reduced demand for used vehicles across market segments. KAR shares slipped 13% in 2020, in a year of volatile trading. In the recent 3Q20 report, the company showed revenue of $593.6 million, down over 15% year-over-year. Third quarter earnings, however, at 23 cents per share profit, were down less, 11% yoy, and showed a strong sequential recovery from the Q2 EPS loss of 25 cents.As the new vaccines promise an end to the COVID pandemic later this year, and the lifting of lockdown and local travel restrictions, the mid- to long-term prospects for the second-hand car market and for KAR Auctions are brightening, according to Truist analyst Stephanie Benjamin.The 5-star analyst noted, “Our estimates now assume that the volume recovery occurs in 2021 vs. 4Q20 under our previous estimates… Overall, we believe the 3Q results reflect that KAR is well executing on the initiatives within its control, specifically improving its cost structure and transforming to a pure digital auction model.”Looking further ahead, she adds, “…delinquencies and defaults for auto loans and leases have increased and we believe will serve as a meaningful volume tailwind in 2021 as repo activity resumes. Additionally, repo vehicles generally require ancillary services which should yield higher RPU. This supply influx should also help moderate the used pricing environment and drive dealers to fill up their lots, which remain at three-year lows from an inventory standpoint.”In line with these comments, Benjamin sets a $32 price target, implying a high 71% one-year upside potential to the stock, and rates KAR as a Buy. (To watch Benjamin’s track record, click here)Wall Street generally is willing to speculate on KAR’s future, as indicated by the recent reviews, which split 5 to 1 Buy to Hold, and make the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. KAR is selling for $18.61, and its $24.60 average price target suggests it has room to grow 32% from that level. (See KAR stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • NIO and Tesla shares rise after record vehicle deliveries

    NIO (NIO) is starting 2021 with record electric vehicle deliveries and the launch of a used car service and trading platform.

  • The Bubble Isn’t What You Think It Is

    At least there was the stock market. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which ground the U.S. economy to a halt, the Dow and the rest of the major indexes finished the year at or near record highs. As is so often the case when there is a wide chasm between stock market gains and economic pain, many investors start to wonder if we’ve witnessed a massive financial bubble.

  • Favorite Stocks Held By One Of Fidelity's Top 2020 U.S. Diversified Stock Funds

    Want to crystal ball the best mutual funds 2021? Start with the 2020 winners. That's got to include Fidelity Trend Fund run by Shilpa Marda Mehra.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pare gains after reaching fresh record levels

    Stocks were mostly higher Monday morning in the first session of 2021, touching fresh record highs.

  • Rumors Swirl Over Whereabouts of China’s Jack Ma

    Several Western media outlets have reported the disappearance of Jack Ma, China’s most prominent businessman, and co-founder of e-commerce and entertainment giant Alibaba. Some reports claim Ma hasn't been seen in public for some two months. Although he is no longer a senior executive at Alibaba, Ma remains the controlling shareholder of Ant Group, a […]

  • CORRECTED-Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma's absence from public view in the past two months, including missing the final episode of a TV show on which he was to appear as a judge, has fueled social media speculation over his whereabouts amid a Chinese regulatory clampdown on his sprawling business empire. China's highest-profile entrepreneur has not appeared in a public setting since a late October forum in Shanghai where he blasted China's regulatory system in a speech that put him on a collision course with officials, resulting in the suspension of a $37 billion IPO of Alibaba's Ant Group fintech arm. The Financial Times reported on Friday that Ma was replaced as a judge in the final episode in November of a game show for entrepreneurs called Africa's Business Heroes.

  • Is Social Security Taxable? Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on Benefits?

    Is Social Security Taxable? Can I avoid paying taxes on benefits? We answer this and provide three key strategies to reduce the total taxes you pay.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • How the Secure Act 2.0 will push your retirement savings into overdrive

    During the pandemic, 27% of Americans have slowed or stopped saving for the future.

  • LIVE: Jim Cramer on Tesla, Bitcoin, Jack Ma, COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout, Stock Market Monday

    Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 A.M. ET to discuss the markets, the vaccine rollout, and bitcoin among other market-moving topics.

  • 7 Value Stocks That Could Outperform in 2021

    Value stocks may be cheap, but finding the right ones for 2021 isn’t easy. Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, Coke, and Disney are among those that could outperform.

  • Worried about retirement? Jump down ‘one of the darkest rabbit holes’ and you’ll find plenty of company

    Median household savings for Gen X, according to a recent study, is $64,000, and 81% of that cohort are worried about being able to fund their golden years. Millennials, who have increasingly dipped into retirement funds to deal with the pandemic, have an average nest egg of just $23,000. Comments like this, perhaps: “When people ask me what my retirement plan is, I always say, ‘die, I guess,’ because that is my actual retirement plan.”

  • Roth TSP vs. Roth IRA: How Do They Compare?

    Roth TSPs and Roth IRAs are similar retirement savings plans, but there are key differences that make one a better choice for you.

  • Kinder Morgan Texas Permian Highway natgas pipeline enters service

    U.S. energy company Kinder Morgan Inc said on Monday its $2 billion Permian Highway natural gas pipeline from the Permian Basin in West Texas to the Gulf Coast entered full service on Jan. 1. Kinder Morgan said gas has been flowing on the pipe for weeks during the commissioning process. Energy traders said those flows helped boost prices at the Waha hub in the Permian basin over the past couple of months.