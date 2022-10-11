U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,631.46
    +19.07 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,563.97
    +361.09 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,553.39
    +11.29 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.86
    +13.94 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.76
    -1.37 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +10.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    -0.14 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9755
    +0.0046 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8800
    -0.0080 (-0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1133
    +0.0076 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6530
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,124.33
    -193.21 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.67
    +2.35 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Epic Games and Match look to expand their antitrust claims against Google

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

Epic Games and Match Group are looking to fortify their antitrust lawsuits against Google by adding new counts to their initial complaint, filed last year, which illustrate the lengths Google supposedly went to in order to dominate the Android app market. The companies on Friday filed a motion to amend their complaints in their cases against Google, which now allege that Google paid off business rivals not to start other app stores that would put them in competition with Google Play. This would be a direct violation of U.S. antitrust law known as the Sherman Act, the amended complaint states.

Epic Games and Match Group had originally detailed Google's plans in a filing last year, where they detailed a Google program known as "Project Hug," or later, the "Apps and Games Velocity Program." This effort was focused on paying game developers hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives to keep their games on the Google Play Store, it had said.

The program itself had arrived following Epic Games' release of Fortnite outside Google Play in 2018, where it bypassed Google's marketplace fees. (The game later returned to Google Play in April 2020 until being removed for allowing users to bypass Google's fees when making in-app purchases.) Google, at the time, had been concerned that Epic may choose to partner with an OEM like Samsung for a preinstall deal. It also worried that other companies might follow Epic's lead, leading a new wave of alternative Android app stores.

The project had been said to involve helping the developers with additional promotions, resources and investments, and was deemed a success as Google signed deals with many of Project Hug's targets, including Activision Blizzard.

Now, Epic Games and Match Group are looking to add to their complaint with two new allegations specifying how Google had either paid or otherwise induced its potential competitors to agree to not distribute apps on Android in competition with the Play Store, including through their own competing app stores. Google, it says, had identified developers who were "most at risk … of attrition from Play" and then approached them with an offer of an agreement.

The complaint now deems this a "per se" violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act, which prohibits "every contract, combination in the form of trust or otherwise, or conspiracy, in restraint of trade or commerce among the several States, or with foreign nations," it says.

Essentially, what this means is that the acts the companies are accusing Google of are so harmful to competition that they are almost always illegal, and that no defense or justification on Google's part should be allowed. Typically, per se violations include "plain agreements among competing businesses to fix prices, divide markets or rig bids," the FTC explains.

Google, of course, has a different take on the matter.

The company last July filed a counterclaim against Match, saying the dating app giant is trying to use its services for free. Google says now that Epic had known about these agreements since the filing of its amended complaint in July 2021 and now wants to add new allegations without attaching or citing new evidence. It also claims that programs like "Project Hug" are a sign of healthy competition between platforms and app stores, not antitrust violations.

“Epic and Match are adding more inaccurate claims to their failing lawsuits and we’re looking forward to setting the record straight in court," a Google spokesperson said, in a statement. "The program on which Epic and Match base their claims simply provides incentives for developers to give benefits and early access to Google Play users when they release new or updated content; it does not prevent developers from creating competing app stores, as they allege. In fact, the program is proof that Google Play competes fairly with numerous rivals for developers, who have a number of choices for operating systems and app stores," they added.

Google files counterclaim to Match’s antitrust lawsuit, says Match wants to use its services for free

Recommended Stories

  • EU regulators group against big tech paying for telco infrastructure

    A group of European telecom regulators does not support the idea of having big tech firms such as Google and Netflix paying for telecommunications infrastructure, it said in initial findings published on Tuesday. The findings by the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) come as the European Commission is debating whether internet platforms should be obliged to fund digital infrastructure such as 5G telecoms networks, given they make heavy use of it. The telecommunications industry has argued Google, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple should pay for a "fair share" of telecom infrastructure as their services make up more than half of internet traffic.

  • Google Meet will soon send you a transcript of your meeting

    Other Workspace updates include automatic frame centering when you're in meetings.

  • Thoma Bravo buys third identity company this year with $2.3B ForgeRock acquisition

    Thoma Bravo knows what it likes, and apparently it likes identity access management — a lot. Today the firm announced its intention to acquire ForgeRock for $2.3 billion, the third company it has purchased in this category this year. In April it acquired SailPoint for $6.9 billion, and in August it snagged Ping Identity for $2.8 billion.

  • Prosecutor drops charges against Adnan Syed in 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee

    The Baltimore City State Attorney’s Office dropped charges against Adnan Syed in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, weeks after his murder conviction was overturned.

  • King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says

    King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony that will embrace the past but look to the modern world after the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Tuesday’s announcement from Buckingham Palace comes amid speculation that the coronation will be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony that installed Elizabeth in 1953, in keeping with Charles’ plans for a slimmed down monarchy. While the palace provided few details, British media reported that the guest list would be pared to 2,000 from 8,000.

  • SettleMint lands €16M to beef up its web3 low-code platform and enter Japan

    Blockchain has quickly evolved beyond its financial origins and crypto pump-and-dump frenzy. From agricultural companies to auto manufacturers, established sectors have come to embrace the decentralized technology. "Less than 1% of developers in Europe have any experience in web3," observes SettleMint's co-founder and CEO Matthew Van Niekerk.

  • Generac one of largest creditors in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.

  • Uber exits five Pakistani cities, to continue services via unit Careem

    The change, effective immediately, also covers the cities of Multan, Faisalabad and Peshawar, but the Uber app will continue operations in Lahore, where the company plans to launch new products. It said drivers and riders in the five cities can switch to the app run by Careem, the Dubai-based company it purchased for $3.1 billion in 2019 to dominate the ride-hailing markets in the Middle East and Pakistan. Uber said in a statement it would prioritize minimizing the impact to its employees, drivers, riders, and partners who use the Uber app during this change in those cities.

  • Dynatrace's Disruptive New Product Threatens Splunk

    Cloud computing is a game changer in software technology. One such niche is data analytics. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) has been the market share leader in this department for many years, but it was late to make its own transition to the cloud.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts remain bullish on these growth stocks.

  • Shuttered Mooresville solar installer Pink Energy files for bankruptcy, listing more than $138M in debt

    Shuttered and financially strapped Pink Energy has filed for bankruptcy liquidation, claiming it has more than $138 million in debts and at least $100 million in assets.

  • Credit Suisse Is Final Holdout in Forex Market Rigging Case Going to Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is the last of 16 banks to face a US class-action lawsuit accusing it of conspiring with others to rig the foreign exchange market. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyJury selection starts Tues

  • There’s a New McDonald’s Coffee Lawsuit

    Unfortunately, we have yet another reason to double-check our coffee cups before taking a sip. Insider reports that a woman in Alabama has filed a $13 million lawsuit against McDonald’s after she was served a cup of coffee containing harmful chemicals that damaged her throat and organs. According to the woman, after she realized that what she had consumed was in fact chemicals, McDonald’s staff refused to let her see the label on the chemical bottle or call 911 on her behalf. The lawsuit alleges

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Q India Launches Q PLAY

    QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV:QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) announced today that The Q India, with it's rapidly expanding media business has officially launched its first direct to consumer app, Q PLAY. The free app will be offered from the Google Play store and directly on Smart TV's and mobile devices and offers all five Q India channels along with all new future content offerings from The Q India. The Q PLAY app is ad supported and does not require any registration or effort other than simply downloading and

  • Meta intentionally violated state campaign ad law 822 times, judge finds

    Facebook parent Meta's fines for violating Washington state campaign finance rules could be tripled after a King County Superior Court judge found the violations were intentional.

  • Should You Add Autodesk (ADSK) Shares to Your Portfolio?

    Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, an investment management company, released its “Aristotle Value Equity Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund returned -12.43% at NAV compared to a -12.21% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index. However, the fund outperformed the S&P […]

  • Texas Pete hot sauce is ‘deceptive’ because it’s made in North Carolina, lawsuit says

    “There is nothing ‘Texas’ about Texas Pete,” the 49-page complaint states.

  • Dutch court rules that being forced to keep a webcam on while working is illegal

    A court in the Netherlands has ruled that a US company violated a Dutch worker's human rights by forcing him to keep his webcam on during work hours.

  • Ethereum Scaling Tool Polygon Launches its zkEVM Public Testnet

    The company continues to be targeting the mainnet going live sometime in early 2023.