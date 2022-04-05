Epic Games made a mobile app that turns photos into 3D models

Epic Games has built a mobile app that can turn photos into 3D scans. Capturing Reality, a company Epic bought last year, created photogrammetric software called RealityCapture. It can quickly convert laser scans or images into 3D scans of assets. With the RealityScan app, Epic is hoping to give users access to the same tech right on their phone.

The idea is that creatives will be able to scan real-world objects at any time to use in their projects. After you sign in with your Epic Games account, the app will prompt you to take at least 20 photos of an item. You can also hold down your finger on the capture button as you move around the object.

After the app processes the images and turns it into a 3D object with the help of RealityCapture's servers, you can export the scan to Sketchfab (a 3D asset platform Epic also bought in 2021 ).

You'll then be able to sell the asset to other creatives or use them for your own 3D, virtual reality and augmented reality projects. Game developers might find the app particularly useful if they're in need of a particular item to place in a virtual environment. As it happens, Epic just opened up access to Unreal Engine 5.