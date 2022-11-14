U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,005.82
    +12.89 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,905.17
    +157.31 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,337.09
    +13.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.03
    +1.29 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.91
    -3.05 (-3.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.20
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.49 (+2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0354
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8740
    +0.0610 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1783
    -0.0057 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.9560
    +1.2010 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,547.38
    +2.36 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.42
    +14.14 (+3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

The EPIC Life Insurance Company® to offer Medicare supplement insurance in North Dakota

WPS Health Solutions
·2 min read

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Wisconsin’s most popular Medicare supplement insurance products will soon be available in North Dakota. The EPIC Life Insurance Company®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation, is planning to expand its Medicare supplement insurance, already being sold in 19 states, to North Dakota residents for the 2023 plan year.

“We’ve been selling Medicare supplement insurance in Wisconsin since the Medicare program began in 1966. We already offer plans in select states across the country, and we’re excited to introduce our Medicare supplement insurance to North Dakota beneficiaries,” said Thomas Spelsberg, Vice President of Medicare Market Solutions.

Medicare supplement insurance helps customers pay for costs left over after Medicare pays its share for covered medical services.

The plans will be available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through select insurance agents and retiree exchanges in North Dakota. Medicare supplement insurance plans from The EPIC Life Insurance Company offer a variety of coverage options for Medicare beneficiaries plus special programs and services included at no additional cost. Most plans include fitness and wellness programs, and all plans come with vision and hearing programs, with the option to purchase dental coverage.

With a rich legacy of caring and innovation, The EPIC Life Insurance Company is committed to making health care easier for the people it serves.

About The EPIC Life Insurance Company

The EPIC Life Insurance Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation, which is the plan administrator for our Medicare supplement insurance plans. The EPIC Life Insurance Company is based in Madison, Wis., and has been doing business across the country for more than 35 years. Visit mywpsmedicare.com for more information on EPIC’s Medicare supplement insurance plans.

The intent of this advertisement is solicitation of insurance, and contact may be made by the insurer or a licensed agent. Neither Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation nor The EPIC Life Insurance Company, nor their products, nor agents are connected with or endorsed by the United States government or the federal Medicare program. All policies have exclusions, limitations, and reductions. For costs and complete details of the coverage, call or write your insurance agent or the insurance company. Fitness, vision, hearing, and wellness programs are not part of the insurance policy, are offered at no additional charge, and can be changed or discontinued at any time. Fitness and wellness programs are not included with Medicare supplement cost-sharing plans (Plans K and L).

Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation and The EPIC Life Insurance Company, 1717 W. Broadway, P.O. Box 8190, Madison, WI 53708-8190

©2022 Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation and The EPIC Life Insurance Company. All rights reserved. JO22902

CONTACT: DeAnne Boegli WPS Health Solutions 608-512-5754 deanne.boegli@wpsic.com


Recommended Stories

  • McGill University appoints H. Deep Saini as new Principal and Vice-Chancellor

    The Board of Governors of McGill University is pleased to announce the appointment of Prof. H. Deep Saini as the University's 18th Principal and Vice-Chancellor. He will begin his five-year, renewable term on April 1, 2023.

  • Amazon Set to Lay Off Thousands of Corporate Workers

    The layoffs are targeted for corporate employees and could primarily affect Amazon’s devices business, as well as human resources and retail, according to a person familiar with the matter.

  • ‘What. H.’ — Sam Bankman-Fried’s latest tweets spark scorn as well as concern

    The latest message from former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried left onlookers puzzled and alarmed after the swift decline into bankruptcy for the cryptocurrency exchange he founded.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • Is Coinbase a Big Winner After the FTX Scandal?

    In this video, I will be talking about the recent event regarding FTX (CRYPTO: FTT) and its implications for Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). This was just another confirmation that "investing" in cryptocurrencies is extremely risky.

  • Why Carvana Is Crashing Into the Ditch Again Today

    Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are careening out of control again, falling 14.3% at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday, continuing their sharp, downward spiral that began after it reported less-than-stellar third-quarter earnings. Carvana received a bit of a reprieve last week. The stock spiked higher on Friday after a better-than-expected inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might ease up on its interest rate hikes, which would make financing a car (and Carvana's own debt) not as expensive as feared.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s Magic Money Box Enriched Vast Crypto Network

    (Bloomberg) -- In hindsight, Sam Bankman-Fried’s April interview with Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast was a harbinger of his epic collapse last week. He described a “box” that has value only because other people put money in it, and, when confronted with the idea that he described a Ponzi scheme, admitted there was a “depressing amount of validity” to that.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitF

  • Where Will Upstart Be in 1 Year?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from darling to dud in a short time span. Without the second part changing, it doesn't seem like Upstart can get back to growth. Upstart is a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence to make more accurate assessments than traditional credit scoring tools.

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Forecasts Dramatically

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Veru Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERU ) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a...

  • Why Aurora Cannabis and Tilray -- but Not Curaleaf -- Wilted on Monday

    Marijuana stocks as a class rallied strongly last week as investors found good news in the earnings reports of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) -- and perhaps a bit of hope for federal marijuana reform after Democrats' stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. While they initially rose strongly -- by as much as 5% in early trading Monday -- marijuana stocks have given back most of those gains. For example, as of 10:15 a.m. ET, Canopy was still up 0.7%, but Aurora was trading down 0.7%.

  • AMD stock pops on Wall Street upgrades

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the rise in stock for AMD after Baird and UBS analysts upgraded the semiconductor company to Outperform.

  • Does XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Have the Potential to Rally 310% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The mean of analysts' price targets for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) points to a 310.4% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Meta Platforms Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) on Oct. 28, 2021. Since that fateful day, Meta's stock declined more than 60% as it repeatedly disappointed its investors with its sluggish growth, feverish spending, and opaque plans for the future. Let's compare the main reasons to buy, sell, and hold Meta to see if this out-of-favor tech giant will finally bounce back in 2023.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Realistically Double in 5 Years

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) (IIP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the regulated cannabis industry in the U.S. It currently owns 111 properties in 19 states. The company offers a dividend yield of nearly 7%. IIP has increased its dividend by 12x since 2017.

  • Elon Musk Complains of High Workload After Twitter Takeover

    Elon Musk says he was having 'great difficulty' running Tesla's global operations and Twitter at the same time.

  • 3 Stocks With Dividends of 3% or More to Buy on the Dip

    Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) have seen their shares slide so far this year. Fresenius, a German company that specializes in healthcare services for kidney dialysis patients, has seen its shares fall more than 54% this year. Fresenius reported third-quarter numbers on Nov. 1, and the results were mixed.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation, making their beaten-down share prices indicators that this is a fantastic time to snap up high-yielding income stocks at a discount. A $5,000 investment in key dividend stocks could lead to hundreds of dollars in income each year with growth opportunities ahead.

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$666.7m (up 26...