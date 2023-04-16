Can Epic Will Save Me Time & Money?

epic will review

Epic Will is an online company that allows you to draft wills and other legal documents online in minutes, with minimal fees. There are will packages for individuals and married couples and all wills are drafted according to state-specific laws. Epic Will could be a good option for anyone who’s seeking an affordable way to create a will, advance healthcare directive or power of attorney online. Of course, it’s also a wise idea to talk to a financial advisor to get estate planning help.

Epic Will Overview

Epic Will is an online, state-specific, estate planning service. With the service, you can create a legally binding will in as little as five minutes. It has many benefits including the simplification of the process, the lifetime updates and the ability to print your own will at home. It could be a good service for individuals or couples who want a comprehensive will at an affordable price.

If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Epic Will Services & Features

Epic Will allows you to create your estate plan from home using state-specific document templates created by estate planning attorneys.

You can use Epic Will to:

Draft a last will and testament

Create a living will or advance directive document

Establish healthcare or legal power of attorney

Draft HIPAA agreements

As mentioned, you can draft a will for yourself or purchase a package for married couples that includes a will for each spouse. All documents include a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you create a will or another document with Epic Will and it doesn’t fit your needs, you can request a full refund.

You’ll also get access to lifetime will updates, which is helpful if a change in your circumstances prompts a change to your will. For example, if the person you named as executor passes away unexpectedly you might need to update your will to name someone else. Likewise, life changes such as getting divorced or marrying for a second time could affect your estate plan.

Story continues

In terms of what you can’t use Epic Will for, there is one significant gap. Unlike other online will-making software programs, Epic Will doesn’t include any documentation that would allow you to establish a trust. You’d need to choose a different software or seek help from an estate planning attorney for that.

Epic Will Customer Support

If you need help with your will or have questions, you can contact Epic Will support online using a secure message portal. At this time, there is no live chat option for support.

Help is available Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. There is no customer support phone number listed on the Epic Will website, which is important to note. If you need immediate help, you might be waiting for a support rep to respond to your message.

Epic Will User Experience

The Epic Will website is fairly simple and easy to navigate. You can start your will online with the click of a few buttons. Again, you’ll need to enter your credit card or debit card information to pay before you can start drafting your will.

Epic Will walks you through the will creation process step by step. You can move forward or backward through the program if you need to make changes or double-check the information you’ve entered.

Once you’ve drafted your will and other estate planning documents, you’ll be able to download them as a PDF and print it out. You can then take your will to your bank to get it notarized or if your bank doesn’t offer notary services, to a UPS store near you.

Epic Will Pricing

Epic Will keeps pricing for its estate planning products simple. As of April 2023, you’ll pay $119 to create an individual will or $169 to create a will for yourself and one for your spouse if you choose the married will package. Epic Will collects its fee before you can proceed with making your will.

Updates are free if you appoint a representative who creates their own free EpicWill.com account. Creating this account will allow them to review your documents and you’ll pay nothing to change your will if necessary. If you don’t have someone you want to appoint as a representative, you can still get lifetime will updates. You’ll just have to pay $39 each time you change your will.

It’s worth noting that as part of Epic Will’s mission, the company provides wills to single moms with children under 18 at no charge. This service is available to single mothers only; single fathers will have to pay the regular fee for an individual will package.

How Does Epic Will Stack Up?

epic will review

Epic Will is a budget-friendly option for creating a will online. Package pricing is simple and each one includes the most basic documents you might need to start your estate plan.

Of course, you may benefit from another will-making program if you’re looking for something that allows you to create a trust or if you have a more complicated financial situation. In terms of what you get for the money, however, Epic Will provides plenty of value. And it also scores points for being easy to use.

Service Pricing Features Accessibility Epic Will – $119 for individuals

– $169 for married couples

– $0 for single moms with kids under 18

– Last will and testament

– Advance directive

– HIPAA release

– Financial power of attorney

– Healthcare power of attorney

– Web-based program Quicken WillMaker & Trust – $99 to $209 – Final arrangements for your resting place

– Wills and trusts

– Specify how to handle debts

– Name an executor

– Healthcare directives – Software and online Trust & Will – Guardianship: $399 ($499 for couples)

– Will: $159 ($259 for couples)

– Trust: $89 ($159 for couples) – Guardian membership

– Will membership

– Trust membership – Web-based program The Bottom Line

epic will review

Epic Will makes it easy to create a will without paying hundreds of dollars to an attorney. While it lacks some of the bells and whistles that other will-making programs may offer, it’s still a solid choice for people who want to draft a will for financial peace of mind.

Tips for Estate Planning

Estate planning can be challenging and there may be unique situations that you need help with. It might make sense to work with a financial advisor if you’re not sure what to include in your plan. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Online will-making programs like Epic Will make it easy to draft a will and other legal documents from the comfort of your own home. However, it’s important to understand that there are risks to DIY estate planning. Talking to a financial advisor or estate planning attorney can help you to avoid potential pitfalls when making a will. You can also ask about other estate planning options, such as a trust, if you want more control over what happens to your assets during your lifetime and beyond.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/kate_sept2004, ©iStock.com/Vladimir Vladimirov, ©iStock.com/Sladic

The post Epic Will Review appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.