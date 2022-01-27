U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,325.92
    -24.01 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,098.98
    -69.11 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,405.00
    -137.12 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,938.82
    -37.65 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.67
    -0.68 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    -35.40 (-1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    -1.11 (-4.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1141
    -0.0104 (-0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7890
    -0.0590 (-3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3369
    -0.0093 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2670
    +0.6070 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,123.34
    -1,652.52 (-4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    825.70
    +6.19 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
JOBS:

US jobless claims trend down as Omicron disruptions begin to ease

Another 260,000 Americans filed new claims last week, falling for the first time in four weeks

EPIC SCIENCES AND BIOSPLICE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP FOR METASTATIC CANCER TRIALS

·2 min read

Comprehensive Profiling on the Epic Platform Maximizes Biomarker Analysis for Discovery and Clinical Studies

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosplice Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering therapeutics based on CLK/DYRK kinase modulation for major diseases, and Epic Sciences, Inc., a leading liquid biopsy diagnostic company, announce they are collaborating to incorporate multi-omic profiling in Biosplice's clinical oncology programs, including Cirtuvivint (SM08502).

Cirtuvivint is a novel, small-molecule oral inhibitor of the CDC-like kinase (CLK) and dual-specificity tyrosine regulated kinase (DYRK) family currently under investigation to treat solid tumors. As part of this relationship, Biosplice will leverage Epic's comprehensive platform to characterize drug activity and patient response in Biosplice's SM08502-ONC-01 and SM08502-ONC-03 trials.

"We are excited to partner with Epic in our biomarker development program" states Darrin Beaupre, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Oncology at Biosplice Therapeutics. "Their platform for liquid biopsy provides the opportunity to characterize late-stage cancer patients both phenotypically and genotypically. This is a critical part of our clinical trial as it allows us to better understand both the underlying biology and therapeutic response of the patient."

"This Biosplice collaboration highlights our ability to provide deep insights into discovery findings and clinical trials results," says Lloyd Sanders, CEO and President at Epic Sciences. "We have added Biosplice to our growing list of over 100 research partners and look forward to working together to offer new innovations to cancer patients that will improve care."

Financial terms of the collaboration were not released.

About Biosplice Therapeutics

Biosplice's mission in Oncology is to deliver first-in-class therapies that target alternative splicing. Our foundational discoveries in Wnt pathway modulation unlocked the broad therapeutic potential of alternative splicing by targeting the CLK/DYRK family kinases. These kinases govern the selection of tissue-speciﬁc and disease-selective RNA splice-sites, thus deﬁning them as targets for drug therapy. Selectively reprogramming cellular behavior could lead to the discovery of new, potentially curative therapies for certain diseases. To learn more about Biosplice Therapeutics, click here.

About Epic Sciences

Epic Sciences, Inc. is developing novel diagnostics to guide therapy selection and monitor disease progression, personalizing and advancing the treatment and management of prostate and breast cancer. The company's liquid biopsy platform leverages proven and proprietary CTC capabilities, adds ctDNA and immune cell analysis, to provide more complete data for more efficient analysis and clearer insights – Comprehensive Cancer Profiling. Using its full-service CLIA/CAP accredited laboratory and research support services in San Diego, Epic Sciences partners with leading pharmaceutical companies and major cancer centers around the world working to improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epic-sciences-and-biosplice-therapeutics-announce-partnership-for-metastatic-cancer-trials-301469218.html

SOURCE Epic Sciences

Recommended Stories

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Partner Adlai Nortye Advances to the Second Dose Escalation Cohort of the Chinese Bridging Trial Evaluating Pelareorep-Paclitaxel Combination Treatment in Breast Cancer

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that its partner Adlai Nortye has advanced to the second of three dose escalation cohorts in the bridging clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of pelareorep-paclitaxel combination therapy in Chinese patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Dosing in the trial's first dose escalation cohort is complete and no safety issues have been reported. The second dose escalation cohort is t

  • Could Vaxart's Vaccine Pill Help to End the Pandemic?

    Let's take a quick look at how Vaxart's project might be a game-changer. There are two things in Vaxart's favor regarding the chances of its pill being a pandemic-ending tool. Unlike the jabs produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Vaxart's oral tablet doesn't require skilled staff or syringes to administer, nor does it require specialized refrigerators to keep the vaccine stable.

  • 1 Top Biotech Stock Ready for a Bull Run

    The road to FDA approval can be long, and in the case of COVID-19 vaccines, there is no time for delays and no room for error. One company that has come to understand this very well is Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Since 2020, the company has been developing a vaccine to help prevent and fight the impact of COVID-19.

  • Amgen Wins Another Key Approval for This Potential Blockbuster Cancer Drug

    Earlier this month, the European Commission gave Lumykras the go-ahead as a treatment for lung cancer.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Be 10-Baggers in 2022

    These two clinical-stage biotechs have major upcoming catalysts that could catapult their shares higher.

  • 'Just wear a mask and don't tell anyone': Workplaces are filling up with sick employees

    Short-staffed employers are pressuring workers to stay on the job while feeling sick or with COVID-19. CDC guidance and testing disparities aren't helping.

  • U.S. daily COVID case tally now falling and hospitalizations seem to be peaking, as Moderna launches trial of omicron-specific booster

    The U.S. average daily new case tally from COVID-19 is falling fast and hospitalizations appear to be close to a peak, bolstering hopes that the highly infectious omicron variant is losing its grip on the nation.

  • Biogen Will Recruit Minority Participants for New Aduhelm Trial

    Black and Latino people were underrepresented in the trials on which approval of the Alzheimer's drug was based.

  • Sierra Oncology's Bet On A Failed Gilead Drug Just Paid Off In A Big Way

    Sierra Oncology reported a late-stage win Tuesday for a bone cancer drug it acquired at a discount — and the biotech stock catapulted.

  • Immunocore gets FDA approval for cell therapy targeting melanoma

    Kimmtrak is the first T cell receptor therapeutic, and first treatment for metastatic uveal melanoma, approved by the federal agency. Immunocore, a British biotech firm, has U.S. operations in Conshohocken.

  • Incyte Pulls Parsaclisib US Application For Lymphoma Treatment, Bows Out Solid Tumor Program With Merus

    Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) is withdrawing the New Drug Application for parsaclisib in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). Parsaclisib is the Company's next-generation oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ). The decision impacts only the FL, MZL, and MCL indications in the U.S. and does not affect other ongoing clinical trials in the U.S. or other countries. Related: Gilead Withdraws Use Of Zydel

  • 50 Percent of People With COVID Get This Long-Term Symptom, Study Says

    Even though the world has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years, we're still learning about the virus and how it can affect our bodies. One area of understanding that has been particularly difficult to grasp has been the wide range of symptoms the virus can cause and how some can stick around long after recovery. Now, a new study has found that one symptom is having a long-term effect on about half of people who have caught COVID. Read on to see which ailment could be stic

  • Why Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks Topped the Market Today

    Shares of coronavirus vaccine makers generally had a good Wednesday on the back of a coming push on additional jabs, plus a notable recommendation boost by a prominent investment bank. In contrast to the day's dip in the S&P 500 index, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock enjoyed a 1.6% lift, Comirnaty vaccine co-developers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) respectively rose by 0.9% and 2.7%, and perennial underdog Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 2.6%.

  • If You're Vaccinated, These Are the Major Omicron Symptoms, Doctors Say

    The Omicron variant has been spreading so quickly that it has caused a surge of new COVID cases in the U.S. much like the previously dominant Delta variant. But unlike Delta, Omicron also appears to be causing a much higher number of breakthrough infections. Doctors have confirmed that both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people can catch this variant, although they might experience vastly different illnesses. In fact, there are COVID symptoms that are much more likely to occur in vaccinated p

  • The pandemic will end, but the virus isn't going away: Gregory Zuckerman

    Gregory Zuckerman, author of ‘A Shot to Save the World’, joins Yahoo Finance's Editor-in-Chief, Andy Serwer, for a discussion about what COVID-19 will look like in the future.

  • Hospital patient without COVID shot denied heart transplant

    A Boston hospital is defending itself after a man's family claimed he was denied a new heart for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying most transplant programs around the country set similar requirements to improve patients’ chances of survival. The family of D.J. Ferguson said in a crowdfunding appeal this week that officials at Brigham and Women’s Hospital told the 31-year-old father of two that he was ineligible for the procedure because he hasn’t been vaccinated against the coronavirus. D.J.'s mother, Tracey Ferguson, insists that her son isn't against vaccinations, noting he's had other immunizations in the past.

  • EU Backs Pfizer Covid Pill; H.K. Cuts Quarantine: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 pill received backing from the European Union’s drugs regulator, offering a tool to manage infections at home and ease the burden on hospitals.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingNasdaq 100’s Gains Evaporate as Tesla Plunges 8%: Markets WrapA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4

  • Free N95 Masks Coming To WA: Get Them At CVS, Costco, Walgreens

    The federal government is partnering with multiple retail pharmacies in Washington to distribute free N95 masks.

  • What to Do if You've Lost Your COVID-19 Vaccination Card

    More than a year ago, when COVID-19 vaccines became available and jabs started going into arms, it became a point of pride for some people to show off a bandaged shoulder and a white COVID-19 Vaccination Record card. But as the coronavirus pandemic rolled on and the bandages came off, some people simply lost track of those awkward 4.25-by-3.5-inch white cards. And now you may really need yours. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But what if you lost it? Relax. Many health

  • 'We have critical nursing shortages across the country,' doctor warns

    Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, Emergency Physician at UM Capital Region Medical Center, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the staffing shortage in hospitals handling COVID patients, testing, masking, the importance of vaccines, long COVID symptoms, and re-infection rates.