Epic Sciences Comprehensive Cancer Profiling Platform Shows Compelling Value Of Cell Analysis In Data Presented At ESMO Congress 2021

·2 min read

CTC Biomarkers Elucidate Early Response and Resistance in mCRPC Trials

PRINCE Study Interim Analysis includes PSMA-CTC data in Proffered Presentation Session

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Sciences, Inc.'s (Epic) Comprehensive Cancer Profiling™ Platform continues to deliver compelling cell analysis information in clinical trials as data being presented today at the virtual European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021 (ESMO 2021) demonstrate.

Data from abstract 577O – "PRINCE: Interim analysis of the phase Ib study of 177Lu-PSMA-617 in combination with pembrolizumab for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)," being presented by Shahneen K. Sandhu, MD, principal investigator of PRINCE and Associate Professor at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Victoria, Australia, shows that the majority of patients' circulating tumor cells (CTCs) expressing the target Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) at baseline were cleared at 12 weeks ,when measured using the Epic PSMA CTC Assay - prior to other response biomarkers in the study.

"CTCs provide a non-invasive tool to track drug-target engagement," said Dr. Sandhu. "This approach could provide complementary information to PET imaging, so that active treatment combinations can be identified in other early phase trials." Biomarker analysis is ongoing in this and other studies comparing the Epic Sciences PSMA CTC Assay with PSMA and FDG PET imaging, and patient outcomes.

The capabilities of Epic's Comprehensive Cancer Profiling™ Platform are also highlighted in two ESMO 2021 posters with leading global collaborators:

Abstract 613P – Chromosomal instability (CIN) biomarker in circulating tumor cells (CTC) may predict for therapy resistance in mCRPC.

Abstract 614P Circulating tumor cell (CTC) morphologic sub-types present prior to treatment in the CARD trial identify therapy resistance.

About Epic Sciences
Epic Sciences, Inc. is developing novel diagnostics to guide therapy selection and monitor disease progression, personalizing and advancing the treatment and management of prostate and breast cancer. The company's Comprehensive Cancer Profiling™ Platform, leverages proven and proprietary CTC capabilities, and adds ctDNA and immune cell analysis, to provide more complete data for more efficient analysis and clearer insights. Epic Sciences partners with leading pharmaceutical companies and major cancer centers around the world working to improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit www.epicsciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epic-sciences-comprehensive-cancer-profiling-platform-shows-compelling-value-of-cell-analysis-in-data-presented-at-esmo-congress-2021-301379904.html

SOURCE Epic Sciences

