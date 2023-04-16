EPIC Suisse AG (VTX:EPIC) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

When close to half the companies in Switzerland have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider EPIC Suisse AG (VTX:EPIC) as an attractive investment with its 11.7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for EPIC Suisse as its earnings have been falling quicker than most other companies. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to improve at all. If you still like the company, you'd want its earnings trajectory to turn around before making any decisions. If not, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

See our latest analysis for EPIC Suisse

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on EPIC Suisse.

How Is EPIC Suisse's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as EPIC Suisse's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 41% decrease to the company's bottom line. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 33% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 34% during the coming year according to the one analyst following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 11%.

With this information, we are not surprised that EPIC Suisse is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On EPIC Suisse's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Story continues

We've established that EPIC Suisse maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for EPIC Suisse (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of EPIC Suisse's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here