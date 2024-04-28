EPIC Suisse (VTX:EPIC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of EPIC Suisse AG (VTX:EPIC) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CHF3.10 on the 8th of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 4.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

EPIC Suisse Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 182% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 65%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

EPS is set to fall by 27.7% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 313%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

EPIC Suisse Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though EPIC Suisse's EPS has declined at around 28% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think EPIC Suisse will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think EPIC Suisse is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for EPIC Suisse (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

