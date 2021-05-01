U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0119 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3390
    +0.4150 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,563.74
    +550.94 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     
Highlights:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

Epic witness claims Apple's App Store profit reaches 78 percent

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Epic Games is using its lawsuit against Apple to accuse the iPhone maker of being particularly greedy. As The Verge reports, expert witness Eric Barns testified that Apple supposedly had an App Store operating margin of 77.8 percent in 2019, itself a hike from 74.9 percent in 2018. He also rejected Apple witness' claims that you couldn't practically calculate profit, pointing to info from the company's Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis group as evidence.

Apple unsurprisingly disagreed. The tech firm told The Verge the margin calculations are "simply" wrong and that it planned to fight the allegations at trial. The firm's own witness, Richard Schmalensee, claimed that Barnes was looking at one iOS ecosystem element that distorted the apparent operating margin. The real figure was "unremarkable," he said, adding that you couldn't study App Store profit without looking at the broader context of devices and services.

The company doesn't calculate profits and losses based on products and services, Schmalensee said.

There's no guarantee the court will accept Barnes' take. Apple's overall gross profit margin has typically been high relative to much of the industry, but never that high — it was 42.5 percent during the company's latest winter quarter. Apple has also tended to portray the App Store as a way to drive hardware sales rather than a money-maker in its own right.

The testimony nonetheless does more to explain how Epic will pursue its case against Apple as the court battle begins on May 3rd. The Fortnite creator not only wants to portray Apple as anti-competitive, but abusing its lock on iOS app distribution to reap massive profits.

  • Minnesota employers ramp up hiring, but some workers remain tentative

    Mystic Lake Casino Hotel is trying to lure workers with signing bonuses of up to $1,000. With 350 open positions, it held a job fair last week that featured a gourmet food bar, DJ and door prizes. Valleyfair boosted wages for some of its seasonal positions by $2 an hour as it looks to fill hundreds of jobs. Famous Dave's, the Minnetonka-based chain of barbecue restaurants, is looking to hire ...

  • 5 Lifestyle Changes You Can Make Now To Secure Your Financial Future

    Everyone wants financial security, and there’s really no time like the present to begin taking the steps toward achieving that outcome. Financial security, such as having savings or being able to purchase a home, may seem daunting but are very achievable with small, simple lifestyle changes that you can make today.

  • Matt Hancock takes first steps towards legalising assisted suicide

    Matt Hancock has opened the door to legalising assisted suicide in Britain by asking for official figures on how many people who have killed themselves for medical reasons. The Health Secretary wrote to Sir Ian Diamond, the national statistician, last week to ask for data on how many Britons who kill themselves have terminal medical conditions. Mr Hancock told a private meeting of MPs and peers that he wanted the figures to inform a new debate on legalising doctor-assisted suicide in the UK, The Telegraph can disclose. Currently, doctors who help someone to die in the UK can be jailed for up to 14 years. This means that hundreds of Britons have had to pay thousands of pounds to travel to the Dignitas clinic in Switzerland to end their lives. In the 22 years to 2020, 475 Brits have gone to Dignitas to kill themselves. Assisted suicide is legal under certain circumstances in more than half a dozen countries. Euthanasia for terminally-ill people will become legal in New Zealand this November after a referendum last year. Mr Hancock told a meeting of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Choice at the End of Life that he had asked Sir Ian "to consider what should be published in terms of statistics that can inform the debate in this country". He added that he hoped the data from the Office for National Statistics would "shed more light on the data of those travelling to Switzerland in order to die at a time of their choosing". Mr Hancock told the meeting that it was "important that public debate is informed by the best statistics". Currently only "partial" information is published - based on inquest verdicts - about suicides of people "who have particular conditions". He said: "I have written to the ONS. It is rightly a task for the ONS. I think it is important that public debate is informed by the best statistics." Mr Hancock told the meeting that when he became an MP he was against assisted suicide as he had always been worried about pressure being brought to bear on people to kill themselves. But he said he had been affected by speaking to Sir Paul Cosford, the medical director of Public Health England who suffered from cancer and died aged 57 earlier this month. In an article in the British Medical Journal last October, Sir Paul called for a policy rethink on assisted dying, describing the current law as "inhumane". Mr Hancock said: "People’s views of this do change. The argument that we must protect those who are vulnerable from being coerced or feeling that they ought to go down this route. "That is an important and valid argument but it is one of many that we need to consider. That is a well informed public debate is the thing to do now."

  • Amazon Jumps to Record After Blowout Results, Strong Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. rallied to a record intraday high Friday after reporting quarterly results that topped analyst projections and later closed in the red amid a broader market selloff.Its shares rose as much as 2.4% to touch $3,554, taking out a previous record that was set in September as the e-commerce company said online shopping will remain high in the aftermath of the pandemic. They ended the day 0.1% lower at $3,467.42 as stocks sank amid hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official and economic data that signaled inflationary pressures. The The Nasdaq 100 Index posted its biggest drop in a week.Read more: Stellar Earnings Land With Thud in Market That Saw Them ComingPositive EarningsAmazon’s first-quarter revenue jumped 44% to $108.5 billion and earnings were a record $15.79 a share, blowing past Wall Street analysts’ expectations. It also provided a second-quarter sales forecast that were stronger than projections.Analysts were widely positive on Amazon’s results, with several boosting their share-price targets and calling for strong long-term growth ahead.Read more: Amazon Analysts Unanimous in Praise of Results: Street Wrap“Business trends remain strong and should continue to do so throughout 2021,” wrote Susquehanna Financial Group, which raised its price target to a Street-high view of $5,500. While earnings for the three months ended March 31 were remarkable, its second-quarter’s outlook is “even more impressive.” In the longer run, Amazon will continue to grow given the strength of its major business units, the research firm added.Amazon is now up 6.5% this year, while the Nasdaq 100 Index gained 7.6% and the S&P 500 Index climbed 11%. The tech giant was the last of the major U.S. tech stocks to hit a record in 2021. It has 53 buy recommendations, one hold and no sell ratings, and analyst are still expecting another 21% surge in its share price over the next 12 months, data compiled by Bloomberg show.All megatech companies have now reported quarterly results with Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. also beating analyst expectations.(Updates share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.