EpicQuest Education Announces Fiscal Year End 2022 Financial Results

·13 min read

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), (the "Company" or "EpicQuest Education Group International"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in college and university programs in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced its financial results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (PRNewsfoto/EpicQuest Education Group International Limited)
EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (PRNewsfoto/EpicQuest Education Group International Limited)

"We are pleased to report a 19% increase in revenue for fiscal year 2022 as compared to fiscal year 2021. We saw in-person attendance continue to normalize at the English Language Program at the regional campuses of Miami University relative to our strategic pivot to remote learning in previous periods attributable to the disruptive effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. While our operating performance was stronger than that in the previous fiscal year, the Company is still in the process of recovering from the significant impact of Covid-19 over the past two and a half years. As our acquired colleges contribute to our financial results in future periods, and as we realize cost synergies, we are optimistic that our financial performance will improve over time," commented Jianbo Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EpicQuest Education.

"We are committed to our growth strategy of international expansion. Davis College entered into seven educational relationships with international universities in 2022, and we expanded our recruiting efforts to further internationalize our student body. We believe that our strategic plan will optimally grow the company and lead to superior educational outcomes for our students. Davis College and EduGlobal College both offer a cost-effective and practical education for our students, and combined with our pathway programs, enable advanced degrees and expanded career options," continued CEO Jianbo Zhang.

"We continue to engage in vigorous marketing and recruitment activities for all of our educational programs. Since January 2023, we have held more than 70 online promotional and training sessions, including business training with partners and live broadcast activities for potential students. We have also increased the number and variety of online activities that include online guidance classes and online service training sessions to spur student enrollment rates," concluded CEO Jianbo Zhang.

First Half 2022 Financial Results Ended September 30, 2022

Revenues were $6.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 compared to $5.3 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, representing an increase of $1.0 million, or 18.9%. The increase was due to a rise in student registration at the regional campuses of Miami University ("the MU Regional Campuses").

Gross profit was $4.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 compared to $3.4 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, representing an increase of $0.9 million, or 26.5%. Our gross margin increased to 68.1% in fiscal 2022 from 63.8% for the twelve months of 2021 due to higher revenue and a lower direct costs attributable to operational efficiencies.

Operating Expenses were $11.5 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 compared to $4.9 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, representing an increase of $6.6 million, or 134.7%. The increase was partly due to higher general and administrative expenses which included a non-cash expense attributable to share-based compensation granted to directors, officers and employees for retention purposes following the Company's IPO in March of 2021, as well as an increase in the professional fees that are mainly related to the Company's two major acquisitions and expansion efforts.

Operating loss was $7.2 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 compared to an operating loss of $1.5 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. This was due to higher general and administrative expenses that offset the increases in revenue and gross margin for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

Other income was $0.85 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 compared to $0.08 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, attributable to the sale of residential properties adjacent to the MU Regional Campuses at a sales price of approximately 150% of its initial purchase price.

Net loss was $6.2 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 compared to a net loss of $1.1 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, due to the factors discussed above.

Net Loss Per Basic and Diluted Share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 was $0.55 compared to a net loss of $0.12 per basic and diluted share for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $11.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $5.1 million as compared to $16.5 million as of September 30, 2021.  As of September 30, 2022, working capital was $8.0 million (current assets minus current liabilities) and the current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) was 2.3, as compared to working capital of $11.0 million and a current ratio of 2.3 as of September 30, 2021. Stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2022 was $15.1 million, an increase of $0.2 million as compared to $14.9 million as of September 30, 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Net cash used in operating activities for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was $4.6 million as compared to cash provided from operations of $0.3 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to the changes in net loss and other working capital balances; the changes in these balances are included in the changes in assets and liabilities presented in the consolidated statement of cash flows.  

Net cash used in investing activities was $0.7 million and $0.5 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The net cash used in investing activities for fiscal 2022 was attributable to $1.9 million for business acquisitions which was offset by $1.9 million in proceeds from the sale of property and equipment.

Net cash provided from financing activities was $0.2 million and $9.3 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company"), through its subsidiaries Quest Holding International LLC and Highrim Holding International Limited, provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in university and college degree programs in the US, Canada and the UK. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary in Canada Highrim Holding International Limited, the Company owns 80% of the equity of EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company owns 70% of the equity of Ameri-Can Education Group Corporation, the holding company of Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional Campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company also acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. For more information, please visit https://www.epicquesteducation.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's ability to implement its international strategy as described. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contacts:

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited
+1 513-649-8350
ir@eei-global.net

Investor Relations:

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick
+1 646-694-8538
david.rudnick@preceptir.com

 

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

 

EPICQUEST EDUCATION INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 and SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

(US$, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)




September 30,
2022



September 30,
2021




US$



US$


Assets







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents



11,443,059




16,537,174


Accounts receivables



47,639




154,537


Prepaid expenses



946,299




1,560,847


Notes receivable



485,000




180,000


Income tax receivable



1,147,213




1,149,506


Total current assets



14,069,210




19,582,064


Non-current assets









Property and equipment, net



2,205,084




3,479,922


Long term investment



5,086,413




-


Deferred income tax assets



411,934




321,057


Intangible assets



398,794




-


Right-of-use assets



976,404




626,596


Goodwill



854,887




-


Total assets



24,002,726




24,009,639











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and other liabilities



2,120,660




2,960,915


Student deposits



46,040




681,818


Due to related party



140,000




140,000


Lease liabilities – current



461,161




259,297


Deferred revenue



3,286,350




4,569,664


Total current liabilities



6,054,211




8,611,694


Non-current liabilities









Lease liabilities – non current



561,897




461,997


Deferred income tax liabilities



107,674




-


Total liabilities



6,723,782




9,073,691











Commitments and contingencies









Shareholders' equity









Common shares, US$0.0015873 par value, 31,500,000 shares authorized,
     11,350,704 and 10,412,843 shares issued and outstanding as of
     September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively



18,017




16,528


Additional paid-in capital



17,526,546




11,464,979


Subscription receivable



-




(200,000)


Retained earnings (deficit)



(2,416,788)




3,654,441


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(28,939)




-


Total shareholders' equity



15,098,836




14,935,948











Non-controlling interests



2,180,108




-


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



24,002,726




24,009,639


NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AVAILABLE VIA FORM 20-F FILED WITH THE SEC

 

EPICQUEST EDUCATION INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, 2021 AND 2020

(US$, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)




September 30,
2022



September 30,
2021



September 30,
2020




US$



US$



US$


     Revenues



6,330,428




5,341,850




9,063,137


  Costs of services



2,021,058




1,934,237




2,342,276















Gross profit



4,309,370




3,407,613




6,720,861















Operating costs and expenses:













     Selling expenses



952,888




1,732,758




2,310,188


  General and administrative



10,521,551




3,148,256




3,115,120


Total operating costs and expenses



11,474,439




4,881,014




5,425,308















Income (loss) from operations



(7,165,069)




(1,473,401)




1,295,553















Other (income) expenses:













Other income



(819,135)




(71,640)




(55,000)


Interest income



(26,463)




(9,537)




(35,293)


Foreign exchange gain



-




(743)




(23,262)


Total other (income) expenses



(845,598)




(81,920)




(113,555)















Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



(6,319,471)




(1,391,481)




1,409,108















Current income tax expense (recovery)



16,459




13,889




397,553


Deferred income tax expense (recovery)



(99,814)




(321,057)




-


Income taxes expense (recovery)



(83,355)




(307,168)




397,553















Net income (loss)



(6,236,116)




(1,084,313)




1,011,555


Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



(164,887)




-




-


Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders



(6,071,229)




(1,084,313)




1,011,555


Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment



(28,939)




-




-


Comprehensive income



(6,265,055)




(1,084,313)




1,011,555















Basic & diluted net income per share


$

(0.55)



$

(0.12)




0.13















Weighted average number of ordinary shares-basic and diluted



11,010,240




9,160,447




7,938,000


NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AVAILABLE VIA FORM 20-F FILED WITH THE SEC

 

EPICQUEST EDUCATION INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, 2021 AND 2020

(US$, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)




September 30,



September 30,



September 30,




2022



2021



2020




US$



US$



US$


Cash Flows from Operating Activities:










Net income (loss)



(6,236,116)




(1,084,313)




1,011,555


     Adjustments for items not affecting cash:













Depreciation and amortization



252,097




126,234




87,593


Share-based compensation



4,813,049




-




-


Non-cash adjustment to lease expenses



(25,643)




94,698




-


Deferred income tax expense



(99,814)




(321,057)




-


Gain from disposal of fixed assets



(813,064)




(4,000)




-


     Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable



118,608




(5,176)




89,521


Prepaid expenses



614,548




71,800




428,592


Long-term prepaid expenses



-




159,382




584,356


Accounts payable & accrued liabilities



(1,320,563)




1,117,184




545,606


Deferred revenue



(1,283,314)




961,426




(3,221,807)


Income tax receivable



2,293




(480,866)




(664,399)


Student deposits



(635,778)




(313,122)




994,940


Net cash provided from (used in) operating activities



(4,613,697)




322,190




(144,043)















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Purchase of property and equipment



(51,410)




(618,529)




(288,555)


Notes receivable



(305,000)




100,000




-


Long-term investment



(270,000)




-




-


Net cash used for business acquisitions



(1,945,931)




-




-


Proceeds from sale of fixed assets



1,920,861




4,000




-


Net cash used in investing activities



(651,480)




(514,529)




(288,555)















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Deferred costs related to initial public offering



-




-




(432,035)


Share issuances, net of issuance costs



200,000




9,321,523




-


Net cash provided from (used in) financing activities



200,000




9,321,523




(432,035)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(28,938)




-




-


Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents



(5,094,115)




9,129,184




(864,633)


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



16,537,174




7,407,990




8,272,623


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



11,443,059




16,537,174




7,407,990















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION:










Interest paid


-



-



-


Income taxes paid



14,166




490,250




1,053,360


Non-cash investing activities – acquisition of operating lease
     right-of-used assets



574,483




-




-


Non-cash investing activities – assumption of operating lease
     obligation



574,483




-




-


NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AVAILABLE VIA FORM 20-F FILED WITH THE SEC

Source: EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epicquest-education-announces-fiscal-year-end-2022-financial-results-301728537.html

SOURCE EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

