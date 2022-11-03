U.S. markets closed

An Epicurean Adventure: 'Savor Charlotte' Comes to Greenville on November 10

·3 min read

Top chefs and mixologists to give an immersive taste of what Charlotte has to offer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A creative haven for foodies in the Southeast, the Queen City encourages zealous pursuit of new flavors in Southern cooking and beyond. In celebration of Charlotte's ever-evolving food and beverage landscape, eight of the city's most buzzed-about chefs and mixologists will come together for a one-night-only culinary experience in Greenville, South Carolina on November 10, 2022.

For more information, visit savorcharlotte.com. (PRNewsfoto/Charlotte Regional Visitors Aut)

In partnership with euphoria Greenville food festival and The Local Palate, the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) is bringing the Savor Charlotte event to four local Greenville restaurants: CAMP, Jianna, The Lazy Goat and Oak Hill Café & Farm. The exclusively curated menus will showcase why Charlotte is a must-visit destination for foodies and cocktail enthusiasts alike.

"Charlotte's culinary community represents an incredibly diverse and dynamic group of passionate individuals," said Tom Murray, Chief Executive Officer at the CRVA. "In Charlotte, food service makes up more than 70% of all leisure & hospitality jobs and 25% of visitor spending is attributed to food & beverage. We are excited to showcase the talented chefs and mixologists bringing Charlotte's unique flavors to Greenville, giving us a platform to inspire a trip to the Queen City and experience our culinary community firsthand."

The pairing of four of Greenville's top restaurants with Charlotte chefs and mixologists offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for diners to get a taste of the culinary artistry of both destinations through a unique epicurean experience.

The chef, mixologist and restaurant collaborations include:

  • CAMP – Chef Alex Verica of PARA and mixologist Justin Hazelton of Leah & Louise

  • Jianna – Chef Bruce Moffett of Moffett Restaurant Group and mixologist Russ Johnson of The Public House

  • The Lazy Goat – Chef Shai Fargian of YAFO Kitchen and mixologist Colleen Hughes of Supperland

  • Oak Hill Café & Farm – Chef Christa Csoka of The Artisan's Palate and mixologist Yoshi Mejia of Super Yosh Cocktails

The 'Savor Charlotte' Greenville adventure is easy to experience. Those interested in a taste of Charlotte can reserve a table directly at one of the four participating restaurants. Advance reservations are strongly encouraged, as space is limited.

As part of the exclusive event in Greenville, restaurant patrons who dine at one of the four restaurants on November 10, 2022 will have the opportunity to enter for the chance to win a Charlotte Westin hotel stay and a pair of Charlotte Brew Badge passes.

Charlotte is a city of culinary opportunity with many young, innovative chefs graduating from local culinary school Johnson & Wales University. From James Beard Award nominees and creative mixologists to well-established restaurateurs and international chefs, the city's success in food & beverage is a testament to the creativity and passion of all who make up the collaborative community.

For more information about the participating chefs and mixologists, and to make reservations for November 10, 2022, click here.

About the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) works to deliver experiences that uniquely enrich the lives of our visitors and residents. Through leadership in destination development, marketing and venue management expertise, the CRVA leads efforts to maximize the region's economic potential through visitor spending, creating jobs and opportunities for the community. Brands supported by the CRVA include the Charlotte Convention Center, Spectrum Center, Bojangles' Entertainment Complex, NASCAR Hall of Fame, Charlotte Regional Film Commission and Visit Charlotte in conjunction with the region's destination marketing brand. For more information, visit charlottesgotalot.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/an-epicurean-adventure-savor-charlotte-comes-to-greenville-on-november-10-301668405.html

SOURCE Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority

    You keep refreshing the page hoping that the ticket price you saw when you first searched for the flight comes back -- some do this fruitlessly for hours while others have made a career out of teaching others how to cross-analyze airline sites and nail down the cheapest possible ticket. In its annual Air Travel Hacks report, online travel agency Expedia advises those looking to save money on airfare to book flights on a Sunday but travel on a Wednesday. The latter makes intuitive sense as demand for travel is highest closer to the weekend -- for those following a standard work schedule, Wednesday travel is too disruptive.