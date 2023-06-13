Epidemic of public sector ‘quiet quitting’ as staff see little point going above and beyond

Widespread dissatisfaction among public sector workers is driving a wave of “quiet quitting”, with increasing numbers of staff saying they will only do the bare minimum to get by.

Fewer than 50pc of public sector staff said they were willing to work beyond their scheduled hours to get ahead or meet the organisation’s needs, according to a survey by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

Just 44pc said they would go above and beyond, a drop of 10 percentage points since 2019.

Private sector workers, by contrast, were more willing to exceed expectations and saw a smaller drop in inclination. 52pc of staff at for-profit organisations said they would go above and beyond, a drop of five percentage points since 2019.

The findings will fuel fears that growing numbers of public sector workers, such as civil servants or teachers, are “quiet quitting”. The phrase originated on social media last year to encapsulate the idea of doing the bare minimum at work to get by and has gained popularity with younger generations.

Jonny Gifford from CIPD said the phenomenon would drag down business performance and worsen Britain’s productivity problem.

He said: “The longer-term implications of people becoming disenchanted with their working lives are that they increasingly lose interest. They not only give less effort on a day-to-day basis, but they become less invested in creating value within their organisations.”

Mr Gifford said public sector workers were becoming increasingly disillusioned because of large workloads and perceived poor pay. 45pc of public sector workers said they felt underpaid, compared to 32pc in the private sector.

More than one in three people employed by the state said their job had a negative impact on their mental health, compared with one in four private sector staff.

Overall, workers across the economy are now more likely to view work as simply transactional than before Covid. 43pc of people said they only work to get paid, up from 36pc prior to the pandemic.

Many jobs, which previously had high levels of satisfaction, have regressed and become mediocre since Covid.

Mr Gifford blamed the rise of home-working, which has left some workers feeling disengaged, and squeezed budgets leading to cutbacks in training for managers.

CIPD’s findings came as Goldman Sachs warned that demand for London office space is crashing because of the rise in working from home and as higher interest rates hammer developers.

Dealmaking for London office space is at “near global financial crisis-lows”, according to Goldman Sachs analysts, led by Jonathan Kownator.

He said: “We are increasingly cautious on the outlook for London Office capital values.”

More than 14pc of the capital’s floorspace is empty, up from around 9pc before the pandemic.

