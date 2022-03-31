Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market Size to Grow by USD 6.75 Billion | Market Size, Completive Analysis, Industry Segments, Share and Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market value is set to grow by USD 6.75 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market by Indication and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Amgen Inc., Apollomics Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. among others.

Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R and D to compete in the market.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.- The company offers epidermal growth factor receptor that provides pharmaceuticals, solutions for diagnosis, personalized healthcare, wellness, and other segments. It is a public company headquartered in Switzerland. It is a global company generating USD 66,254.93 million in revenues and has around 100,000 employees. Its revenue from the global epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market

Market Driver:

The US reports the highest number of cancer cases in the world. According to the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), there were 19.1 million cancer cases in 2020, which resulted in 10 million deaths globally. In addition, the number of breast cancer cases increased by 24% in 2020 when compared with 2019. Moreover, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has estimated that there will be around 29.4 million cancer cases by 2040, which will result in the death of 16.4 million people due to cancer. Despite the increasing prevalence of cancer, the market still witnesses a huge unmet need, which has created an opportunity for vendors to conduct a study on drugs such as EGFR inhibitors for the treatment of cancer indications. Such factors are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

The high efficacy of EGFR inhibitors toward the treatment of various types of cancer has resulted in the recent approvals of various novel EGFR inhibitors such as IRESSA, TAGRISSO, ERBITUX, TARCEVA, and TYKERB. Various research institutes and pharmaceutical vendors in the market are conducting research on identifying the efficacy of EGFR inhibitors toward the treatment of various indications other than cancer. For instance, the studies in the early stages of clinical trials are helping in the identification of the use of EGFR inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and monogenic diseases. New in-vitro research studies have shown that EGFR mutations are responsible for causing indications such as psoriasis, eczema, and atherosclerosis. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Indication:

The epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors market share growth by the lung cancer segment will be significant during the forecast period. The strong prevalence of the disease globally will result in an unmet need for therapeutics in the market, which will increase the demand for therapeutic options. This will result in the launch of novel drugs such as EGFR inhibitors for the treatment, thereby supporting the market growth in the coming years.

Our Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Regional Market Outlook

The market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and Rest of World (ROW).

The increasing prevalence of various types of major cancer indications and heavy sales of approved therapeutics will facilitate the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc., Apollomics Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

