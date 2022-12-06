Epigenetics Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Investment and R&D Efforts Driving Growth

Company Logo

Global Epigenetics Market

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epigenetics Market By Product, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global epigenetics market was valued at $1,018.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,056.86 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030.



The epigenetics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rise in incidences of cancer and surge in its application in other chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases. Increase in R&D activities, surge in investments in R&D, growth in epigenetic applications for non-oncology diseases, and increase in partnership between academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies significantly drive the market growth. However, high cost of instruments and lack of trained professionals impede the market growth.



Furthermore, untapped potential of emerging markets provides lucrative opportunities to the market players. Moreover, a rise in application of epigenetics processes underlying illness onset and progression has proven critical in recent years for creation of innovative early diagnostic and prognosis biomarkers for assessing patients and its utilization in precision medicine.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 286 Forecast Period 2020 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $1018.1 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4056.86 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segments



By Product

Reagents

Enzymes

Instruments

Kits

By Application

Oncology

Non Oncology

By End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contrac Research Organizations

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Middle East And Africa

Latin America

Key Market Players

Abcam Plc.

Active Motif, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Merck Millipore

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zymo Research

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: EPIGENETICS MARKET, BY PRODUCT



CHAPTER 5: EPIGENETICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 6: EPIGENETICS MARKET, BY END USER



CHAPTER 7: EPIGENETICS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jinf50

