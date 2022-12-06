Epigenetics Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Investment and R&D Efforts Driving Growth
Global Epigenetics Market
Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epigenetics Market By Product, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global epigenetics market was valued at $1,018.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,056.86 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030.
The epigenetics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rise in incidences of cancer and surge in its application in other chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases. Increase in R&D activities, surge in investments in R&D, growth in epigenetic applications for non-oncology diseases, and increase in partnership between academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies significantly drive the market growth. However, high cost of instruments and lack of trained professionals impede the market growth.
Furthermore, untapped potential of emerging markets provides lucrative opportunities to the market players. Moreover, a rise in application of epigenetics processes underlying illness onset and progression has proven critical in recent years for creation of innovative early diagnostic and prognosis biomarkers for assessing patients and its utilization in precision medicine.
Key Market Segments
By Product
Reagents
Enzymes
Instruments
Kits
By Application
Oncology
Non Oncology
By End User
Academic and Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Contrac Research Organizations
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Middle East And Africa
Latin America
Key Market Players
Abcam Plc.
Active Motif, Inc.
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Hologic Inc.
Illumina Inc.
Merck Millipore
PerkinElmer, Inc.
QIAGEN N.V.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Zymo Research
