Epigenetics Market by Product & Service, Method, Technique, Application, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Epigenetics Market

Global Epigenetics Market
Global Epigenetics Market

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epigenetics Market by Product & Service (Enzymes (DNA-modifying Enzymes), Kits & Reagents (Antibodies), Software, Service), Method (DNA Methylation), Technique (NGS, PCR & qPCR), Application (Oncology, Immunology), End User - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global epigenetics market is projected to reach USD 3.9 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.7 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

Expanding non-oncology applications of epigenetics research is expected to open up new avenues of market expansion. Recent studies on epigenetics have been targeted toward periodontology, focusing on DNA methylation analysis. Increasing advancements in sequencing technology have opened new avenues for epigenetic studies enabling the assessment of specific genes and genome-wide analyses. With technological advancements, epigenetics research is anticipated to provide crucial information for developing dental medicine and expand the scope of ongoing large-scale research projects.

The kits & reagents segment dominates the epigenetics market through the study period of 2020-2027.

Based on product & service, the global epigenetics market is segmented into kits & reagents, enzymes, instruments and accessories, software, and service. The dominance of kits & reagents segment is attributed to affordable and convenient kits introduced by the market participants.

This is expected to suffice the significant elevation in the number of epigenetics research activities conducted in the past few years. Additionally, market players are expanding their product offerings around epigenetics antibodies, which is further expected to supplement the segment's dominance.

The histone modifications segment will witness the highest growth in the epigenetics market during the forecast period.

Based on method, the global epigenetics market is segmented into DNA methylation, histone modifications, and other methods. Histone modifications include different approaches such as, methylation, citrullination, ubiquitination, acetylation, and phosphorylation.

Additionally, research professionals are focusing on understanding the potential of histone modifications in oncology which is expected to promote the segment growth through 2022 to 2027.

North America dominated the epigenetics market in 2021.

Geographically, the epigenetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the epigenetics market. North America harbors majority of the key market players leading to maturity of epigenetics market in this region.

Also, robust government support for academic & research activities offer opportunity for the key market players to introduce cutting-edge epigenetics products, further intensifying regional market competition.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Epigenetics Market Overview
4.2 North America: Market Share, by Product & Service and Country (2021)
4.3 North America: Market, by Method, 2021 vs. 2027 (USD Million)

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Epigenetic Enzymes Gaining Traction in Drug Discovery & Development
5.2.1.2 Rising Investments, Funds, and Grants for Epigenetics Research
5.2.1.3 Declining Costs of Genome Sequencing
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Limited Applications of Epigenomic Data in Toxicology
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Use of Epigenetics in Non-Oncology Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Challenges Associated with Epigenetic Editing
5.2.4.1.1 Off-Target Effect
5.2.4.1.2 Other Challenges
5.3 Scenarios Arising Out of Uncertainties Affecting Market Growth
5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Epigenetics Market
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6 Ecosystem Analysis
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Supply Chain Analysis
5.9 Regulatory Analysis

6 Epigenetics Market, by Product & Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Kits & Reagents
6.2.1 Antibodies
6.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Recombinant Antibodies for the Detection of Epigenetic Targets Propels the Segment Growth
6.2.2 Chip-Sequencing Kits & Reagents
6.2.2.1 Versatile Applications of Chip in Epigenetic Regulatory Systems Contribute to the Segment's Dominant Share
6.2.3 Bisulfite Conversion Kits & Reagents
6.2.3.1 Effectiveness of Bisulfite Conversion in Gene-Specific and Genome-Wide Analyses to Drive the Demand for Kits & Reagents
6.2.4 Whole-Genome Amplification Kits & Reagents
6.2.4.1 Whole-Genome Amplification Maintains the Relative Proportions of Genes Present in the Original Pool, Increasing Its Preference Among Researchers
6.2.5 5-Hmc & 5-Mc Analysis Kits & Reagents
6.2.5.1 Introduction of Unique Kits Drives Market Growth
6.2.6 Histones
6.2.6.1 Importance of Chromatin-Associated Proteins & Histones in Epigenetic Research to Drive the Segment Growth
6.2.7 Other Kits & Reagents
6.3 Enzymes
6.3.1 DNA-Modifying Enzymes
6.3.1.1 Growing Applications of DNA Methylation to Contribute to the Segment's Dominant Share
6.3.2 Protein-Modifying Enzymes
6.3.2.1 Increasing Pipeline of Epigenetics-based Drugs Targeting Histone-Modifying Enzymes to Drive the Segment Growth
6.3.3 Other Enzymes
6.4 Instruments & Accessories
6.4.1 Wide Usage of Ngs Instruments and Sonicators to Contribute to the Segment Revenue
6.5 Software
6.5.1 Development of Viable Software Solutions for DNA Methylation, Chromatin, and RNA Analysis to Propel Segment Growth
6.6 Services
6.6.1 Expanding Pool of Providers to Drive the Services Segment

7 Epigenetics Market, by Method
7.1 Introduction
7.2 DNA Methylation
7.2.1 DNA Methylation to Dominate the Methods Market Till 2027
7.3 Histone Modifications
7.3.1 Technological Advancements to Drive Segment Growth
7.4 Other Methods

8 Epigenetics Market, by Technique
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ngs
8.2.1 Ngs Offers Comprehensive Epigenetic Profiles, Which Drives Adoption
8.3 Pcr & qPCR
8.3.1 Rising Number of Pcr-based Epigenetics Service Providers to Propel the Segment Growth
8.4 Mass Spectrometry
8.4.1 Growing Demand for Mass Spectrometry in Histone Epigenetics Studies to Drive the Segment Growth
8.5 Sonication
8.5.1 Advent of Improved High-Throughput Sonication to Propel Its Adoption in Epigenetics Studies
8.6 Other Techniques

9 Epigenetics Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Oncology
9.2.1 Oncology to Hold Largest Share of the Applications Segment Till 2027
9.3 Metabolic Diseases
9.3.1 Emerging Role of DNA Methylation in Diabetes Management to Drive the Segment Growth
9.4 Immunology
9.4.1 Rising Demand for Epigenetics Products in Tumor and Transplantation Immunology to Drive Segment's Growth
9.5 Developmental Biology
9.5.1 Growing R&D in Developmental Biology to Propel the Segment's Growth
9.6 Cardiovascular Diseases
9.6.1 Emerging Role of Epigenetics in Understanding the Etiology of Cardiovascular Diseases to Propel Product Adoption
9.7 Other Applications

10 Epigenetics Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Academic & Research Institutes
10.2.1 High Share Attributed to Rising Collaborations Among Research Institutes and Demand for Cancer Epigenetics
10.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
10.3.1 High Number of Clinical Trials for Epigenetics-based Drugs to Drive the Segment Growth
10.4 Hospitals & Clinics
10.4.1 Rising Importance of DNA Methylation Measurements to Drive Segment Growth

11 Epigenetics Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Players
12.3 Market Share Analysis
12.4 Revenue Share Analysis (Top 5 Market Players)
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Market Players)
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Players
12.5.4 Participants
12.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking - Startups/SMEs
12.6 Competitive Scenario and Trends
12.6.1 Product Launches
12.6.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Companies
13.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
13.1.2 Illumina, Inc.
13.1.3 Pacific Biosciences
13.1.4 Abcam PLC.
13.1.5 Merck KGaA
13.1.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
13.1.7 Active Motif
13.1.8 New England Biolabs
13.1.9 Qiagen
13.1.10 Zymo Research Corporation
13.1.11 Perkinelmer Inc.
13.1.12 Diagenode
13.1.13 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
13.1.14 Promega Corporation
13.2 Other Players
13.2.1 Epigentek Group Inc.
13.2.2 Epicypher
13.2.3 Everon Life Sciences
13.2.4 Fios Genomics
13.2.5 Genomescan
13.2.6 Creative Biogene

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1swmj

