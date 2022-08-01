Epigenetics Market Size is projected to reach USD 11.83 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.05%: Straits Research
The global Epigenetics Market was valued USD 2.86 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 11.83 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 17.05% from 2022 to 2030. North America is the dominating region among all the remaining regions.
New York, United States, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epigenetics explores how cells affect gene function without changing DNA. "Epigenetic" refers to elements above the genetic code. Epigenetic changes turn genes on or off. These DNA changes don't affect DNA sequencing. The epigenome includes all DNA modifications that regulate gene activity (expression).
Epigenetic changes turn on or off genes, affecting cell protein production. This regulates cell protein production. Muscles don't make bone-growth proteins. Epigenetic alteration patterns vary between people, tissues, and cells. Food and pollutants alter epigenome. Epigenetic alterations are cell-to-cell and generational.
As sequencing costs fall, next-generation sequencing expands, and products improve, the epigenetics business should grow. Epigenetics research is expensive and lacks professionals. These problems hinder market growth. Many chronic diseases and disorders, including cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disease, and neurodegenerative condition, are linked to epigenetic mechanisms such DNA methylation, histone modification, and non-coding RNA.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/epigenetics-market/request-sample
Global Epigenetics Market: DRIVERS
Cancer's Rise
Cancer is spreading globally. According to the WHO, in 2020 there were over 2.1 million new cancer cases worldwide. 70% of cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income nations. Cancer kills 1 in 4 Americans. Uncontrolled DNA methylation can cause and advance cancer. Epigenetics has uncovered new cancer treatments. Cancer research studies using epigenetics are well-funded. Epigenetics-based drugs are beneficial against a certain sort of cancer. Thus, developing and underdeveloped nations can receive cheaper care. Unlike typical cancer treatments, epigenetics targets only damaged and cancerous cells in the host. An increase in global cancer cases should boost the epigenetics industry.
Tech Innovations, R&D Efforts
Epigenetics uses DNA methylation and histone modifications. Histone deacetylases (HDACs) and histone methyltransferases can modify histones. Inhibitors of these enzymes are good indicators for epigenetic medicine research. Therapeutic epigenetic research is gaining popularity. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and university research groups are attempting to expand this industry. This is a high-impact market driver for epigenetics.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 11.83 Billion by 2030
CAGR
17.05%
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
By Product, By Application, By End-User, By Geography
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
Illumina, Inc. (US) | Merck KGaA (Germany) | Element Biosciences, Inc. | QIAGEN (Germany) | Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) | Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan) | Novartis AG (Switzerland) | Abcam plc (UK) | Zymo Research Corporation. (US) | Cellcentric (Germany) | Domainex (UK) | Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) | EpiGentek Group Inc. (US) | BioVision Inc. (US) | Bio-Techne. (US)
Key Market Opportunities
Increasing DNA Methylation Potential
Key Market Drivers
Increasing prevalence of cancer
Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/epigenetics-market
Global Epigenetics Market: KEY FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES
Increasing DNA Methylation
The epigenetics market has great potential due to the DNA methylation technique, which limits transcription. Methylation-sensitive PCR (MSP). MSP versions include real-time PCR, methylation fluorescence, and quantitative allele methylation analysis. Quantitative techniques for DNA methylation include allele-specific bisulphite sequencing, the southern approach, bisulphite pyrosequencing, and bisulphite PCR followed by MALDI-TOF MS. Future technical improvements will make it easier to evaluate genome-wide DNA methylation, opening new prospects for the worldwide Epigenetics Market.
Regional Overview of Global Epigenetics Market
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the Global Epigenetics Market.
North America dominates the rest. Rapid advances in healthcare infrastructure, the existence of vital firms, significant investments in R&D, and the rising occurrence of malignancies have all contributed to the expansion. Many mammalian proteins, including growth hormone, insulin, antibodies, and vaccines, are industrially produced, increasing need for protein expression systems. Significant expenditures are being made in cancer genomics research, which is expected to fuel the market's expansion in North America. The US National Institute of Health estimates cancer genomics funding at USD 1,098 million in 2020 and USD 1,152 million in 2022. Greater funding for cancer genomics in the US may increase the use of epigenetics in research, driving the market during the projected period.
The region's rising cancer rate also drives market expansion. The American Cancer Society (ACS) projects 1,918,030 new cases and 609,360 deaths in 2022 in the U.S. Cancer is the leading cause of death for adults over 65. As cancer research uses more epigenetics, the market will grow.
Increased U.S. spending in epigenetics research may also boost this industry. Chroma Medicine, Inc. (Chroma) established in November 2021 with USD 125 million in capital to address a wide spectrum of illnesses and become the technology of choice for gene regulation. Due to the foregoing considerations, this region's market should develop.
Asia-Pacific will have the highest growth rate. This is due to increased understanding of epigenetics, increased penetration by major players in Asia-Pacific, and improved research and clinical infrastructure. According to forecasts for the Asia-Pacific epigenetics market, both China and India would rise rapidly.
Key Highlights
The global Epigenetics Market size was valued USD 2.86 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 11.83 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 17.05% from 2022 to 2030.
By Product, Enzymes, kits, tools, and reagents are the categories that fall under this category.
By Application, the global market for epigenetics is split into two different categories: oncology and non-oncology.
By End-Users, the global market for epigenetics may be broken down into four different types of end users: academic and government research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses, and contract research organizations (CROs).
By Geography, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the regions that make up the various submarkets of the global epigenetics market. North America Dominates.
Get a Free Sample Copy of this report: https://straitsresearch.com/report/epigenetics-market/request-sample
List of major competitor companies in the Epigenetics Market across the globe are:
Illumina, Inc. (US)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Element Biosciences, Inc.
QIAGEN (Germany)
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Abcam plc (UK)
Zymo Research Corporation. (US)
Cellcentric (Germany)
Domainex (UK)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)
EpiGentek Group Inc. (US)
BioVision Inc. (US)
Bio-Techne. (US)
Global Epigenetics Market: Segmentation
BY PRODUCT
Instruments
Reagents & Kits
Others
BY APPLICATION
Oncology
Autoimmune Diseases
Metabolic Diseases
CNS/Pain Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Others
BY END-USER
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Academic and Research Institutions
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Other End-Users
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Latin America
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Market Definition
Market Scope
Research Methodology
Primary Research
Research Methodology
Assumptions & Exclusions
Secondary Data Sources
Market Overview
Report Segmentation & Scope
Value Chain Analysis: Epigenetics Market
Key Market Trends
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of Substitution
Threat of New Entrants
Competitive Rivalry
Market Share Analysis
Product Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Instruments
Market Size & Forecast
Reagents & Kits
Market Size & Forecast
Application Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Oncology
Market Size & Forecast
Autoimmune Diseases
Market Size & Forecast
Regional Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
America
North America
U.S.
By Product
By Application
Canada
By Product
By Application
Mexico
By Product
By Application
Latin America
By Product
By Application
Europe
Market Size & Forecast
Germany
By Product
By Application
France
By Product
By Application
U.K.
By Product
By Application
Italy
By Product
By Application
Spain
By Product
By Application
Rest of Europe
By Product
By Application
Asia Pacific
Market Size & Forecast
Japan
By Product
By Application
China
By Product
By Application
Australia
By Product
By Application
India
By Product
By Application
South Korea
By Product
By Application
Rest of Asia-Pacific
By Product
By Application
Middle East & Africa
Market Size & Forecast
Saudi Arabia
By Product
By Application
South Africa
By Product
By Application
Kuwait
By Product
By Application
Rest of Middle East & Africa
By Product
By Application
Company Profile
Illumina Inc (US)
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Element Biosciences Inc
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Conclusion & Recommendation
Acronyms & Abbreviations
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/epigenetics-market/toc
Recent Developments
February 2022 - Element Biosciences, Inc., creator of a revolutionary DNA sequencing technology, has partnered with Dovetail Genomics to demonstrate the value and performance of Dovetail's proximity ligation-based NGS library prep solutions on Element's AVITI System.
December 2021 - Qiagen partnered with Denovo Biopharma to provide a revolutionary biomarker solution in 2021. Through this partnership, the firms planned to create a blood-based companion diagnostic test to identify patients with Denovo Genomic Marker 1 likely to accept Denovo's investigational cancer medication DB102TM for treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a common lymphoid malignancy.
December 2021 - Agilent Technologies partnered with Lonza in Dec-2021. This alliance aims to change how tailored cell treatments are made.
October 2021 - Abcam acquired BioVision in Oct. 2021. BioVision would boost Abcam's innovation and computational scale for biochemical and cellular assays. Abcam would gain BioVision's products, abilities, and 70-person development and production teams.
News Media
How Could Gene Therapy Overcome Difficulties in Cancer Treatment.
India Cancer Market is Registering Over 1 Million New Cases Every Year
Here is All You Need to Know About Cancer
Precision Cancer Therapy has been Instrumental in the Growing Adoption of PGX Technologies
Cleaning and Disinfection For Personal Hygiene - A Way Ahead During The Current Pandemic
How AI Is Laying The Foundation In The Discovery Of Drugs?
Have a Look at the Related Research Report:
Ovarian Cancer Market: Information by Type (Epithelial Tumors), Diagnosis (Ultrasound), Therapeutic Treatment (Chemotherapy), Drugs (Mitotic Inhibitors), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Cancer Stem Cell Market: Information by Mode of Action(Targeted Cancerous Stem Cells, Stem Cell-based Therapy), Application, Regional Outlook—Forecast Till 2030
Cancer Biomarker Market: Information by Type (Protein Biomarker, Genetic Biomarker) Application, Cancer Type, Profiling Technology and Regional Outlook - Forecast Till 2026
Uterine Cancer Market: Information by Type, Treatment, End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Center, Online Pharmacies), and Region — Forecast till 2026
Isoxazoline Drugs Market: Information by Product Type (Fluralaner, Sarolaner, Lotilaner, and Afoxolaner), Pet Type (Dogs and Cats), and Region — Forecast till 2030
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter