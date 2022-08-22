U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Epika Fleet Services, Inc. Ranks No. 42 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List in the Transportation & Logistics Sector with a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 733%

·3 min read

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. Magazine revealed that Epika Fleet Services, Inc. is No. 42 in the Logistics and Transportation sector on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Epika Fleet Services, Inc.
Epika Fleet Services, Inc.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is an honor for the entire Epika Team. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears were poured into this company from a passionate team of people who believe in the important mission of keeping America's commercial drivers moving. It's deeply gratifying to be recognized for everyone's hard work," said Executive Chairman and Founder Glenn Sherburne.

In addition to their rank in the transportation industry, Epika ranked No. 18 among the fastest growing private companies in Minnesota and No. 1029 overall. The company has greatly expanded its customer base, resulting in strong financial performance, and has demonstrated a resilient business model amid supply constraints, labor challenges, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

"This achievement is a true testament to the technicians and front-line teammates that deliver on our promise to our customers every day," said Joe Dougherty, CEO of Epika Fleet Services, Inc.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Epika Fleet Services, Inc:

Epika is a network of mobile and in-shop preventative maintenance service centers focused on commercial fleets across the country. Our company was built by partnering with and investing in the best-of-the-best in every market we serve. Our brands include LubeZone, ProFleet, All Star Truck Service, Deaton Fleet Solutions, and Truckers24-Hr Road Service. We currently have 11 quick service preventative maintenance locations in California, Texas, Oklahoma, and Georgia; Eight full-service repair and maintenance facilities, and 19 branch locations operating over 70 mobile service units in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. For more information, visit www.EpikaFleet.com.

About Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Contact: 
Megan McTaggart 
612-509-1411 
343025@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epika-fleet-services-inc-ranks-no-42-on-the-2022-inc-5000-annual-list-in-the-transportation--logistics-sector-with-a-three-year-revenue-growth-of-733-301609886.html

SOURCE Epika Fleet Services, Inc.

