U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,290.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,857.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,474.25
    +12.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.40
    -1.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.70
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.40
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1624
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • Vix

    22.96
    +1.81 (+8.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3611
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8710
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,293.84
    +1,212.82 (+2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.45
    +974.77 (+401.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Epilepsy Pipeline: Insights into Novel and Emerging Pipeline Therapies, Key Pharma Players, Clinical Trials, Growth Prospects, and Treatment Landscape | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·7 min read

The Epilepsy Pipeline landscape is evolving with increased insight into biological pathways and mechanisms underlying Epilepsy, leading towards more targeted therapies.

Las Vegas, USA, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epilepsy Pipeline: Insights into Novel and Emerging Pipeline Therapies, Key Pharma Players, Clinical Trials, Growth Prospects, and Treatment Landscape | DelveInsight

The Epilepsy Pipeline landscape is evolving with increased insight into biological pathways and mechanisms underlying Epilepsy, leading towards more targeted therapies.

DelveInsight’s Epilepsy Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies under different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Epilepsy pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Epilepsy Pipeline report:

  • DelveInsight’s Epilepsy Pipeline analysis depicts the space with 70+ active players working to develop 70+ pipeline therapies.

  • Major pharmaceutical companies are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Epilepsy treatment scenario, such as Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Cerebral Therapeutics LLC, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, PTC Therapeutics, Eisai, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, and others.

  • Key Epilepsy pipeline therapies such as OPC-214870, CT-010, Ganaxolone, XEN496, Vatiquinone E-2730, LP352, NBI 827104, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials.

  • In January 2021, Addex Therapeutics announced that its partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals had received FDA’s Investigational New Drug (IND) approval to begin a Phase IIa proof of concept study with the selective metabotropic glutamate type 2 (mGlu2) receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM), JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149), in patients with Epilepsy.

  • In October 2020, PTC Therapeutics announced the initiation of a registration-directed Phase II/III clinical trial to evaluate vatiquinone (PTC743) in patients with mitochondrial Epilepsy, the highly morbid condition of refractory seizures in children with inherited mitochondrial disease.

Request for Epilepsy sample report to learn more about trends in specific geographies @ Epilepsy Emerging Therapies and Forecast

The Epilepsy pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, inactive and dormant assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Epilepsy products, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and opportunities as well as risks in the Epilepsy pipeline landscape.

Epilepsy Overview

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological disorder characterized by frequent and recurring seizures leading to unusual behavior. The primary cause of Epilepsy is not clear, but it is noted that any change in the nerve cells, neurons, and the brain resulting in abnormal signals can be the possible reason.

The most common symptom of Epilepsy includes seizures; however, additional symptoms like convulsion without fever, low consciousness, less awareness, loss of taste, smell, sight, hearing, etc., can also be present.

For further information about Epilepsy treatment and pipeline therapies, visit @ Epilepsy Pipeline Assessment

Epilepsy Pipeline Drugs

Drug

Company

Phase

MoA

RoA

OPC-214870

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Phase I

Antiepileptic

Oral

CT-010

Cerebral Therapeutics LLC

Phase II

4-aminobutyrate transaminase inhibitors

Intraventricular

Ganaxolone

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Phase III

GABA A receptor agonists

Intravenous

XEN496

Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Phase III

KCNQ potassium channel agonists

Oral

Vatiquinone

PTC Therapeutics

Phase II/III

NQO1 modulators

Oral

E-2730

Eisai

Phase II

Synaptic transmission modulators

Oral

NBI 827104

Neurocrine Biosciences

Phase II

T type calcium channel antagonists

Oral

Request for Sample to know more @ Epilepsy Pipeline Analysis and Trends

Epilepsy Therapeutics Assessment

The Epilepsy Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Epilepsy emerging novel therapies segregated by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

  • Mono

  • Combination

  • Mono/Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery

  • Pre-clinical

  • Phase I

  • Phase II

  • Phase III

  • Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

  • Subcutaneous

  • Intravenous

  • Oral

  • Intraventricular

  • Inhalation

By Molecule Type

  • Gene therapy

  • Stem cell therapy

  • Small molecules

  • Pyridines

By Mechanism of Action

  • 4-aminobutyrate transaminase inhibitors

  • GABA A receptor agonists

  • KCNQ potassium channel agonists

  • NQO1 modulators

  • Serotonin receptor agonists

  • T type calcium channel antagonists

By Targets

  • GABA A receptor

  • KCNQ potassium channel

  • Serotonin receptor

  • NQO1

  • T type calcium channel

  • Synaptic transmission

Scope of the Epilepsy Pipeline Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Major Players: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Cerebral Therapeutics LLC, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, PTC Therapeutics, Eisai, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, and others.

  • Key Epilepsy Pipeline Therapies: OPC-214870, CT-010, Ganaxolone, XEN496, Vatiquinone E-2730, LP352, NBI 827104, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights of Epilepsy novel and emerging drugs and their analysis @ Epilepsy Pipeline Emerging Novel Therapies

Table of Contents

1

Introduction

2

Executive Summary

3

Epilepsy: Overview

4

Epilepsy - Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5

Pipeline Therapeutics

6

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

7

Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

8

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

9

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

10

Therapeutic Assessment

11

Inactive Products

12

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13

Epilepsy Key Companies

14

Epilepsy Key Products

15

Epilepsy- Unmet Needs

16

Epilepsy- Market Drivers and Barriers

17

Epilepsy- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18

Epilepsy Analyst Views

19

Appendix

20

About DelveInsight

Get Epilepsy customized report @ Epilepsy Emerging Therapies

Track candidate’s clinical development journey here @ Profiling and Comparative Therapeutic Assessment

Related Reports

Partial Epilepsy Pipeline

"Partial Epilepsy Pipeline Insights, 2021" report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, Partial Epilepsy collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details as well as growth prospects across the Partial Epilepsy market.

Epilepsy Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Epilepsy - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2030’ report offers rich insights into epidemiology, current and marketed treatments, growth prospects, and key companies including Neurelis, Biocodex, Aquestive Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Lundbeck, Greenwich Biosciences, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Eisai, Zogenix, UCB, SK Life Science, Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck, Pfizer, and many others.

Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Drug Resistant Epilepsy - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Drug-Resistant Epilepsy epidemiology in the 7MM.

Hepatic Colorectal Metastasis Pipeline

"Hepatic - Colorectal Metastasis Pipeline Insights, 2021" report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development pipeline scenario and growth prospects across the Hepatic - Colorectal Metastasis market.

Bunion Pipeline

"Bunion Pipeline Insight, 2021" report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, Bunion collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details as well as growth prospects across the Bunion market.

Persistent Epithelial Defect Market

DelveInsight's “Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects (PEDs) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030” report provides a detailed overview of the disease. Key companies include Dompe Farmaceutici, OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, Noveome Biotherapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Recordati Rare Diseases, Mimetech, and others are developing Persistent Epithelial Defect therapies.

Alzheimer's Disease Market

DelveInsight's "Alzheimer's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Alzheimer's Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alzheimer's disease market trends, current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Alzheimer's Disease market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Alzheimer's Disease market.

Huntington’s Disease Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Huntington’s Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report offers rich insights into epidemiology, treatments, pipeline therapies, and key companies including Prilenia Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Annexon, Vaccinex, Neurocrine Biosciences, EIP Pharma, SAGE Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, PTC Therapeutics, WaVe life Sciences, Amsterdam Molecular Therapeutics, Novartis, Retrotope, Hope Biosciences, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Luye Pharma Group, Neurimmune Therapeutics, SOLA Biosciences, and several others.

Browse Through Our Blog Posts

Which Pharma Companies are Transforming the Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Landscape?

  • In the United States, more than 2.5 million people are living with Epilepsy, out of which approximately 1 million continue to experience seizures despite adequate treatment with antiseizure drugs.

Ever-evolving Market Dynamics of Epilepsy – a silver lining!

  • The major drawback of the current antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) is their modest efficacy even at best; therefore, many patients require as many as four concurrent AEDs and contend with their host of side effects.

21 of the most common questions about Epilepsy

  • The term Epilepsy isn’t new. It’s been present in the air for centuries now, however, only a few are aware that it is one of the most common neurological diseases in the world.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.
For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Blasted 12% Higher Today

    RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) was a standout stock on a gloomy Monday for the market. Monday morning, RedHill announced that its opaganib produced a 62% statistically significant reduction in mortality in hospitalized individuals with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

  • Why Merck's Covid Pill Is Shaking Vaccine Stocks Even As Boosters Launch

    The runway is growing for vaccine stocks. More than eight in 10 fully vaccinated Americans hope to receive a Covid booster shot.

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Again Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are sliding 5.9% lower as of 11:49 a.m. EDT on Monday. This drop appears to be a continuation of the sharp decline that began last week after Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced positive results from a late-stage study of COVID-19 pill molnupiravir. Other vaccine stocks also are continuing to fall in response to Merck's good news.

  • New Vaccines Might Be Needed in 2022, BioNTech CEO Says. Vaccine Stocks Are Still Getting Crushed.

    Shares in Covid-19 vaccine makers, including Moderna, Novavax and BioNTech, continued their slide lower early on Monday,

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy In October

    Biotech stocks took a beating in September. The bellwether funds iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB) and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT: XBI) both lost a significant chunk of their value last month. Investors, in effect, went into risk-off mode following this news.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • After COVID-19, Could This Be the Next Billion-Dollar Vaccine Market?

    For vaccine leaders Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), the coronavirus vaccine market represents more than $50 billion this year. Moderna expects $20 billion in vaccine sales. And Pfizer and its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) will split profits after taking in $33.

  • Ron DeSantis's wife diagnosed with breast cancer: 'She will never, never, never give up'

    Florida's first lady is battling breast cancer in the "most difficult test of her life," Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday.

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Why Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Today

    Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company announced its phase 2 study of XEN1101 for the treatment of epilepsy met all primary and secondary endpoints. XEN1101 demonstrated a statistically significant and dose-dependent reduction from baseline in monthly focal seizure frequency when compared to the placebo. "Importantly, we saw statistically significant reductions of focal onset seizures compared to placebo across all dose groups, which sug

  • Merck's new COVID-19 pill 'not a replacement for the vaccine': Doctor

    Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Divisions of Infectious Disease and Pulmonary, Critical Care Medicine at the University of Virginia Dr. Taison Bell joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • CTI BioPharma's COVID-19 Candidate Misses Primary Endpoint Mark In Phase 2 Trial

    CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) has announced topline results from the PRE-VENT trial of pacritinib in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The final PRE-VENT analysis was conducted following the randomization of 200 patients. Pacritinib/standard of care, compared to placebo/standard of care, failed to statistically improve in the primary endpoint invasive mechanical ventilation or death by Day 28 (26.3% vs. 24.8%). The study was recently amended to a Phase 2 design due to the availability of COVID

  • Investing in Pharma Stocks? Watch for These 2 Red Flags

    Building an intuitive understanding of these warning signs is critical for success with pharma stocks.

  • If You Have This Popular Seasoning at Home, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

    Mexican food is the most popular type of ethnic food in the U.S.—tied with Chinese food—according to a 2020 review of Google Trends data. And in a recent Harris Poll asking participants what food they'd choose if they could only eat one food for the rest of their lives found that one in 10 Americans would choose tacos above all other options. Unfortunately, if you were planning on making some tacos for dinner tonight, beware that one company's popular taco seasoning has just been recalled, the U

  • UPDATE 2-Thailand joins Asian nations in rush to buy Merck's COVID-19 pill

    Thailand's government is in talks with Merck & Co to buy 200,000 courses of its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 treatment, the latest Asian nation to scramble for supplies of the drug after lagging behind Western countries for vaccines. Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, told Reuters that Thailand is currently working on a purchasing agreement for the antiviral drug, known as molnupiravir. South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia said they are also in talks to buy the potential treatment, while the Philippines, which is running a trial on the pill, said it hopes its domestic study would allow access to the treatment.

  • Merck’s Covid Pill Progress Sparks Asian Vaccine Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Makers of vaccines and other coronavirus treatments dropped in Asia after Merck & Co. said its experimental pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 in half. The declines followed a slump in shares of BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. in New York on Friday after Merck delivered the news on its drug, which is seen by some as marking a turning point in the global fight against Covid-19.Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., which has a deal to distribute BioNTech a

  • Exclusive: Eli Lilly’s recalled emergency diabetes drug came from plant cited by FDA

    A recently recalled batch of Glucagon Emergency Kits, Eli Lilly and Co’s therapy for diabetic patients in crisis, was manufactured at an Indiana factory cited by U.S. health regulators this year for quality-control violations, including several involving that product, according to the company and a Reuters review of federal inspection records. The Indianapolis-based company on Sept. 24 issued a voluntary U.S. recall of one lot of the kits whose key ingredient is Glucagon, a drug used to treat dangerously low blood sugar in diabetes patients. The company issued a voluntary recall in Canada the following day.

  • BioNTech CEO reportedly says a different COVID vaccine may be needed by next year

    BioNTech's chief executive officer, Ugur Sahin, warns that COVID-19 will keep mutating and a new vaccine may be needed as soon as mid next year.

  • JNJ, Xencor Sign $1.3B Licensing Deal For B-Cell Malignancies-Targeted Bispecific Antibody

    Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen unit has inked a licensing deal worth $100 million in upfront cash and $25 million in equity for global licensing rights with Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR). The agreement covers Xencor's CD20/CD3 bispecific antibody plamotamab currently in Phase 1 testing against B cell malignancies. The deal will come with up to $1.18 billion in downstream milestones as well as potential royalties in the "mid-teens to low twenties. Janssen will hold exclusive development and