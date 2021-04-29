Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC to grow by USD 296.44 million through 2025||Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the epilepsy therapeutics market in APAC and it is poised to grow by USD 296.44 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the epilepsy therapeutic market in APAC.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
First-generation epilepsy therapeutics is the leading segment in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 4%.
Who are the top players in the market?
Bausch Health Companies Inc., BIAL - PORTELA & CA SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., SanofiSA, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB SA, and Zogenix Inc. are the top players in the market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increase in the patient population. However, the technological advancements in non-invasive neuromodulation and seizure management devices may impede market growth.
How big is the APAC market?
76% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bausch Health Companies Inc., BIAL - PORTELA & CA SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., SanofiSA, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB SA, and Zogenix Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the high unmet medical need will offer immense growth opportunities, the generic erosion is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this epilepsy therapeutic market in the APAC forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation
Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC is segmented as below:
Product
o First-generation Epilepsy Therapeutics
o Second-generation Epilepsy Therapeutics
o Third-generation Epilepsy Therapeutics
Geography
o Asia
o Rest of APAC
Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The epilepsy therapeutic market in the APAC report covers the following areas:
Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC Size
Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC Trends
Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC Industry Analysis
This study identifies that the reformulation of marketed drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist the epilepsy therapeutics market growth in APAC during the next five years
Estimation of the epilepsy therapeutic market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the epilepsy therapeutic market in APAC across Asia and the Rest of APAC
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the epilepsy therapeutics market in APAC vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
First-generation epilepsy therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Second-generation epilepsy therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Third-generation epilepsy therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
BIAL - PORTELA & CA SA
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
SanofiSA
Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
UCB SA
Zogenix Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
