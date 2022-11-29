EPILLO, the Blockchain-Based Health & Fitness Company, Launches Its Smart Wearables with a Digital Health Ecosystem

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Recently, EPILLO, the Blockchain-based health & fitness company, has Launched its smart Wearable products with a Digital Health Ecosystem. The EPILLO Health Systems was founded in 2020 with an approach to enable consumers to manage their health services, medicines, physical activity, diet & lifestyle for the prevention and control of Chronic & Lifestyle-based diseases. The healthcare conglomerate takes the assistance of medical evidence, consumer behavior and medical technology in making disruptive healthcare products & solutions.

The core ideology of EPILLO Health Systems lies in democratization and personalisation of healthcare and fitness services while providing users with privacy and security of their health data. EPILLO group is leveraging the multifarious utilities that blockchain technology offers in primarily healthcare and fitness applications, in a bid to solve some of the major issues in healthcare through its disruptive products and services.

EPILLO Health Systems focuses on consumer health and fitness with products & solutions in four major segments of Health & Fitness industries:

Health-focused Smart wearables (IOTs)

Digital-Health & Digital Therapeutics (DTx)

Retail Health & Medicine

Health-food & Nutrition

Blockchain-Based Smart Wearables

Smartwatches and wearable medical devices help people monitor their health 24/7. According to a report by Deloitte, 60% of the smartwatch users are concerned about the privacy of their data. The number of connected wearable devices worldwide has more than doubled in the space of three years, increasing from 325 million in 2016 to 722 million in 2019.

By combining the real-world inputs of smart wearable devices with the robust and secure execution framework of blockchain, EPILLO.io has built the world's most secure smart wearable range - FitMint Wear. The Smart Device range is backed by cryptographic guarantees, as well as open new incentive mechanisms in athletics and health while improving data sharing, device security, and transparency. This first-of-its-kind blockchain-based smartwatch - Fitmint Wear Pro, aims to offer a unique approach to how they use and store users' fitness and health data with wearable devices and adds engaging NFT-Gamification to level up users' health & fitness journey.

The companion decentralized mobile application (DAPP) will offer features like Move to Earn, NFT marketplace, Health-Fitness product marketplace, hosting people's health data on-chain, decentralized finance (DeFi) and more. The DAPP will be available on Google Play and iOS store by the end of December 2022.

Smartwatch-connected Health Suite on the other hand will offer Food & Medicine management for people with Chronic Diseases. The aforementioned Drug-Food Interaction management technology assists in medicine and food management for people with chronic conditions to help curb Adverse Drug Events (ADEs), low drug-adherence rates and medication errors. This WIPO-Gazetted Technology developed by EPILLO Health Systems was appraised at a valuation of $150 million.

Epillo Health Token - Bitcoin Of Healthcare

The project token - EPILLO Health Token, which is deployed on the Polygon (Ethereum Scaling Blockchain) chain with future Multichain upgrades on Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Solana and H7 chain will provide various utilities across the whole EPILLO Health Ecosystem to build a sustainable health and fitness economy.

More popularly known as the "Bitcoin of Healthcare", EPILLO HealToken will open access to Health Smart wearables, Secure Health data hosting, NFTs, DeFi and ambit of Health-Fitness products & services such as Health Insurance, Medical Aids, Genomics testing (DNA), Global Health Consultations, and more.

IEO & Smartwatch Pre-Booking

EPILLO Health has recently begun its IEO session with the Launchpad of P2B Crypto Exchange, users can purchase EPILLO Health Token with USDT, USD, BTC, ETH, and BNB at a discount of 8% from its premium listing price. Post the launchpad session sale, EPILLO Health Token will be listed on other popular exchanges in mid January, and the Token Generation Event will take place simultaneously.

EPILLO Health Systems will begin pre-booking of their Blockchain based IoT smartwatch- FitMint Wear in December 2022 for an early January 2023 dispatch.

