Epinephrine autoinjector market to grow at 8.07% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increasing prevalence of allergies will drive growth -Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2023-2027

Epinephrine autoinjector market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., ALK Abello AS, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., BIOPROJET, Crossject, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., kaleo Inc., Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Windgap Medical Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Dosage, End-user, and Geography

In 2017, the epinephrine autoinjector market was valued at USD 2,641.44 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,239.71 million. The epinephrine autoinjector market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,014.33 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.68% according to Technavio.

Epinephrine autoinjector market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Epinephrine autoinjector market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. - The company offers epinephrine autoinjectors such as SYMJEPI 0.15mg and SYMJEPI 0.3mg.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - The company offers epinephrine autoinjectors such as Adrenaclick 0.15 mg and Adrenaclick 0.3 mg.

BIOPROJET - The company offers epinephrine autoinjectors such as Emerade 500mcg, 300mcg, and 150mcg.

Crossject - The company offers epinephrine autoinjector namely, Anapen.

Epinephrine autoinjector market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increasing prevalence of allergies

Marketing strategies

Rise in awareness of anaphylaxis and availability of innovative epinephrine autoinjectors

KEY challenges –

Product recalls and regulatory issues

Presence of substitutes

High cost of epinephrine autoinjector

The epinephrine autoinjector market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this epinephrine autoinjector market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the epinephrine autoinjector market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the epinephrine autoinjector market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the epinephrine autoinjector market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of epinephrine autoinjector market vendors

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 151 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2014.33 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., ALK Abello AS, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., BIOPROJET, Crossject, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., kaleo Inc., Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Windgap Medical Inc., and Bausch Health Co Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global epinephrine autoinjector market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Dosage Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Dosage

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Dosage

6.3 0.30gm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 0.15gm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 0.50gm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Dosage

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Homecare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

12.4 ALK Abello AS

12.5 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

12.6 Bausch Health Co Inc.

12.7 BIOPROJET

12.8 Crossject

12.9 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

12.10 kaleo Inc.

12.11 Shionogi and Co. Ltd.

12.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

12.13 Viatris Inc.

12.14 Windgap Medical Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

