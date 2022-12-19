U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

Epinephrine autoinjector market to grow at 8.07% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increasing prevalence of allergies will drive growth -Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2023-2027

Epinephrine autoinjector market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, including Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., ALK Abello AS, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., BIOPROJET, Crossject, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., kaleo Inc., Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Windgap Medical Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Dosage, End-user, and Geography

To understand more about the epinephrine autoinjector market, request a sample report

In 2017, the epinephrine autoinjector market was valued at USD 2,641.44 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,239.71 million. The epinephrine autoinjector market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,014.33 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.68% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Epinephrine autoinjector market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Epinephrine autoinjector market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. - The company offers epinephrine autoinjectors such as SYMJEPI 0.15mg and SYMJEPI 0.3mg.

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - The company offers epinephrine autoinjectors such as Adrenaclick 0.15 mg and Adrenaclick 0.3 mg.

  • BIOPROJET - The company offers epinephrine autoinjectors such as Emerade 500mcg, 300mcg, and 150mcg.

  • Crossject - The company offers epinephrine autoinjector namely, Anapen.

Epinephrine autoinjector market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers – 

  • Increasing prevalence of allergies

  • Marketing strategies

  • Rise in awareness of anaphylaxis and availability of innovative epinephrine autoinjectors

KEY challenges – 

  • Product recalls and regulatory issues

  • Presence of substitutes

  • High cost of epinephrine autoinjector

Drivers & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The epinephrine autoinjector market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this epinephrine autoinjector market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the epinephrine autoinjector market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the epinephrine autoinjector market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the epinephrine autoinjector market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of epinephrine autoinjector market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The medical imaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 12.87 billion. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is notably driving the medical imaging market growth, although factors such as high costs associated with medical imaging may impede the market growth.

  • The endoscopic closure devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 633.13 million. The increasing volume of endoscopy procedures coupled with the growing target population is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of endoscopy procedures may impede the market growth.

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

151

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.68%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2014.33 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.07

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., ALK Abello AS, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., BIOPROJET, Crossject, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., kaleo Inc., Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Windgap Medical Inc., and Bausch Health Co Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global epinephrine autoinjector market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Dosage Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Dosage

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Dosage

  • 6.3 0.30gm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 0.15gm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 0.50gm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Dosage

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Homecare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

  • 12.4 ALK Abello AS

  • 12.5 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • 12.6 Bausch Health Co Inc.

  • 12.7 BIOPROJET

  • 12.8 Crossject

  • 12.9 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

  • 12.10 kaleo Inc.

  • 12.11 Shionogi and Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • 12.13 Viatris Inc.

  • 12.14 Windgap Medical Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epinephrine-autoinjector-market-to-grow-at-8-07-y-o-y-in-2023-increasing-prevalence-of-allergies-will-drive-growth--technavio-301705180.html

SOURCE Technavio

