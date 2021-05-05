U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,175.25
    +17.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,087.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,638.25
    +102.25 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.10
    +11.60 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.50
    +0.81 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.10
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    26.40
    -0.16 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1999
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.50
    +0.19 (+1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3899
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3350
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,362.98
    -449.71 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,422.90
    +42.97 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.82
    +85.65 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Epiq Accelerates Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation for the Legal Industry

Epiq Systems Inc
·5 min read

Offering Expertise and Custom-Built Models for its Clients to Enable Client-Specific AI Value and Differentiation

NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader for corporate legal departments and law firms, today announced that it is providing a unique combination of pre-built AI models, a team of experts, and an innovative program to help its Epiq eDiscovery Managed Services clients create, build, and nurture their own AI model libraries based on their specific practices and data sets. Epiq’s dedicated eDiscovery Managed Services organization has long led the industry with its programmatic and tailored approach to eDiscovery and service delivery innovation. Its application of advanced AI technology within a proven eDiscovery managed services delivery model makes Epiq the first to offer law firms and corporate legal departments managed AI services—including unlimited access to industry-leading AI platforms such as Brainspace and NexLP from Reveal, a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform.

According to the 2021 ELM MarketView report to be released this month by Hyperion Research*, over 42% of law departments plan to invest in AI and machine learning in the next two years, with 34% investing in this technology for the first time. While corporate law departments and law firms are increasingly adopting advanced technologies to digitally transform their work, many teams have had challenges implementing AI, or harnessing their own data to train AI models to give them unique value and competitive advantage. Even experienced eDiscovery teams may lack sufficient knowledge, ample staff to train, or the ability to utilize AI beyond basic use cases such as Technology Assisted Review (TAR) and Continuous Active Learning (CAL).

“Partnering with Epiq’s experienced team of experts has helped us reshape processes by applying AI in a programmatic, consistent way,” said Mira Edelman, senior corporate counsel, DISH Network L.L.C. “Epiq enables us to continuously improve and evolve our discovery workflows.” According to an analysis by Epiq of DISH’s projects over the past two years, DISH has been able to reduce the volume of document reviews by 80-95%. “This has resulted in faster reviews and significant cost savings.”

An early adopter of AI, Epiq has developed workflows with the platform to solve complex challenges. Epiq works with its clients to utilize Reveal’s pre-built AI models, including models for common litigation topics including sensitive data, employment, and labor disputes, as well as providing models to eliminate irrelevant data during an investigation. Beyond using pre-built models, Epiq can help its clients fine-tune these models for their own environment, build models based on their prior eDiscovery activities, and/or Epiq’s anonymized data, or create models from scratch.

“With our AI models library program, our goal is to empower our clients to harness AI to create sustainable value that is distinctive to their organizations,” said Roger Pilc, president of Epiq Legal Solutions. “This differs from the common industry approaches of many service providers and emerging SaaS vendors, which range from not helping clients harness cumulative learning from their projects, to leveraging client data to train vendor AI models and yield benefits for the vendor, rather than for the client.”

Through its partnership with companies such as Reveal, in addition to hands-on support by Epiq’s AI implementation experts, and use of Epiq’s proprietary technologies, Epiq can help ensure that its clients are successful in taking full advantage of AI’s capabilities to achieve new levels of control and efficiency across all phases of eDiscovery and capture important value for their own organizations.

“Reveal and Epiq have a strong partnership centered around our shared passion for providing technology and solutions that drive success and optimize outcomes for our mutual clients," said Wendell Jisa, founder, and CEO of Reveal. “Reveal’s recent merger with Brainspace and acquisition of NexLP have solidified our status as the leader in AI technology, further strengthening our partnership with Epiq. Our stack of AI technology, including our AI capabilities, combined with Epiq’s world class subject matter experts and innovative client services, puts clients in a superior position to achieve success. We are excited to grow our partnership with Epiq and make the massive benefits of AI technology in the practice of law a reality for our clients.”

“As the leading eDiscovery managed services provider, we are constantly pushing the envelope on how our clients can elevate their day-to-day work and achieve better results,” said senior vice president, eDiscovery Solutions, Scott Berger. “Our new AI Model Library program, developed with direct input and insights from our active Managed Services client community, will ultimately help our clients find evidence earlier in a case, reduce spend, mitigate risk, and continuously improve outcomes.”

To learn more about Epiq’s industry leading Managed Services offering, visit us here.

*Hyperion Research is now part of Epiq, with its acquisition of Hyperion Global Partners in November 2020.

About Epiq
Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

About Reveal
Reveal, with Brainspace technology, is a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform. Fueled by powerful AI technology and backed by the most experienced team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal’s cloud-based software offers a full suite of eDiscovery solutions all on one seamless platform. Users of Reveal include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design and multilingual user interfaces, Reveal is modernizing the practice of law, saving users time, money and offering them a competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com.

Press Contact
Catherine Ostheimer
Epiq
+1 203 921 9700
costheimer@epiqglobal.com


Recommended Stories

  • Europe leads stock market recovery on firmer business growth

    Global shares edged up on Wednesday as U.S. stock futures steadied after a pullback in tech darlings while European markets were buoyed by accelerating business activity and positive earnings. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sank 0.3% for its fourth consecutive day of losses, although Asian trading was thin due to holidays in Japan, China and South Korea.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Eyeing Fed Speakers, Friday’s Jobs Report

    If the hawkish Fedspeak gains traction then rates could go up, the dollar could strengthen, leaving little incentive to buy gold.

  • Investment Firm KKR Tops Earnings Estimates; Target Price $60

    U.S.-based investment firm KKR & Co reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter of 2021, largely driven by a higher level of carried interest and an increase in transaction and management fees.

  • Analysis: Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders can accept Chairman Warren Buffett's hostility to bitcoin, blank-check acquisition firms and wild bets on trading app Robinhood. Buffett and his board opposed two shareholder resolutions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting last week that called for annual reports on how its companies are responding to the challenge of climate change, as well as reports on diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

  • BlackRock Backed Climate Proposals, But Key Votes Are Yet to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. disclosed that over the first three months of the year, it voted for a majority of shareholder proposals advocating sustainability-related changes at the companies whose shares it holds. But with key votes looming at major polluters, including oil heavyweight Exxon Mobil Corp., activists say that the firm’s true climate commitments haven’t yet been tested. Environmental advocates watch BlackRock’s voting practices closely, particularly as it’s ramped up its own focus on climate in the past two years. BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, carries considerable heft in corporate America, overseeing about $9 trillion in assets and sitting among the top five shareholders for about 99% of the S&P 500. The firm has been taking new measures to account for climate risks internally, and advocating for other companies where it’s a shareholder to do the same.In its latest stewardship report, the New York-based firm said that it had backed 12 out of 16 proposals on environmental and social issues in the first quarter. It also signaled a willingness to support climate action plans and racial equity audits at companies in which it holds shares, saying many of these proposals “have merit” and “are generally not unduly constraining for management.”“A more fulsome update of voting on this emerging 2021 theme will be captured in our next report,” added the firm, which releases stewardship reports every quarter.Ben Cushing, a senior campaign representative for financial advocacy at the Sierra Club, said that some of the most important proxy vote battlegrounds lie ahead. Among them are management votes at ExxonMobil and Duke Energy Corp., where activists are demanding BlackRock and its peers such as Vanguard Group vote against executives for failures to address global warming.“Not all votes are created equal,” Cushing said. “This is really a moment of truth to see how these long-term commitments are being implemented.”Proxy season, a period lasting roughly March through June when shareholders in public companies vote on board seats and other matters, has increasingly become a time for referenda on corporate climate practices—and whether fund managers like BlackRock are pushing hard enough on companies to embrace change.Environmental advocates in cities including New York, Miami, San Francisco, London and Zurich targeted BlackRock for a wave of protests in mid-April, holding up images of giant eyeballs to signal that “all eyes” were on BlackRock’s voting decisions.The firm has pledged to use its voting power against the management of companies whose environmental practices it determines are lacking. Its first-quarter stewardship report shows that it voted against management on at least one proposal during 35% of shareholder meetings, up from 30% in the same period in 2020.The firm also cited climate concerns in votes against 53 directors and 47 companies during the period, numbers that approach its full-year total for 2020. Last year, BlackRock voted against 64 directors and 69 companies for climate reasons.“We expect this number to increase meaningfully as we go through the peak proxy season,” the firm said in its report.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Norfolk Southern Dangles Duration Bet With 100-Year Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Norfolk Southern Corp. is betting investors aren’t that afraid of rising yields after all.The railroad operator sold $600 million of 100-year corporate bonds, the first to hit the market since 2018, which were also sold by the company. Monday’s offering will be just the ninth century bond issued by a corporation since 2005, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Investors have recently shied away from taking on duration risk as bond yields rise amid an economic recovery from the pandemic. However, there are signs they’re starting to warm up to longer-dated bonds again as 30-year Treasury yields stabilize and volatility subsides, encouraging more companies to issue further out the curve.Read more: JPMorgan to BlackRock turn away from duration as economies openBonds maturing in 10 years or more generated total returns of 1.7% in April, the most of any high-grade maturity bucket, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data. EBay Inc., Equinix Inc. and Southern Co. are among high-grade companies selling 30-year debt Monday.While century bonds -- especially those from companies -- are rare, countries tend to be more common issuers. Peru sold $4 billion of such debt in November, back when the 30-year yielded around 1.5%. It’s now up to nearly 2.3%.Norfolk’s century bond will yield 180 basis points over Treasuries, about 20 basis points less than initial discussions, and proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. It’s also selling $500 million of 10-year notes to be allocated for green projects.Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. managed the deal, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Gave Archegos Big Leverage for Collateral

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s business with Archegos Capital Management enabled the family office to undertake highly-leveraged stock bets with only minimal collateral posted, a strategy that exposed the lender to losses far exceeding its peers when the firm collapsed.Credit Suisse lent the family office of Bill Hwang funds allowing bets with leverage of up to ten times, and only asked for collateral worth 10% of the sums borrowed, according to a person familiar with the business.The leverage offered by the Swiss bank was in some cases double what other brokers gave Hwang, helping to push the loss to some $5.5 billion after the fund imploded in March. That compares with a $2.9 billion hit to Nomura Holdings Inc and lesser sums or no loss at all for lenders including Deutsche Bank AG that offered Hwang prime brokerage services.Credit Suisse declined to comment. The figures were first reported by Risk.net.Read More: Credit Suisse’s New Chairman Signals Possible Shakeup After WoesIn response, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein has said the bank is reviewing its prime brokerage unit and will focus its business on clients who have relationships with other parts of the firm. Hwang was not a client of the private bank and business with Archegos only led to $17.5 million in revenues last year, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.Read more: Credit Suisse to Cut Hedge Fund Lending by Third After ArchegosCredit Suisse has begun to trim back the number of clients it serves as prime broker and plans to cut lending to hedge funds in that unit by some $35 billion, or a third of its outstanding loans to prime clients.Gottstein pledged to restore calm at the bank on Friday after the Archegos hit further damaged its reputation.(Adds Gottstein reference in final paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to removes the reference to JPMorgan offering Hwang services in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett just sounded the alarm on inflation — here are 8 ways to be ready

    Prices are on the rise, but there are ways you can lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • The first thing people like Warren Buffett ask when you offer them something: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

  • Blackstone hires former Goldman partner for its hedge fund unit

    Private-equity company Blackstone Group Inc said on Tuesday it has hired a Goldman Sachs Group Inc partner to head client services and business development around the world for its hedge fund unit. Paget MacColl will join as Global Head of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management's (BAAM) Institutional Client Solutions. Blackstone's hedge fund unit invests $82 billion for pension funds and other institutional investors by buying stakes in investment firms, seeding new managers, and offering access to managers.

  • Robinhood goes bust just as Dogecoin goes boom

    The trading app experienced issues with crypto trading, and users are furious.

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling back into some of the fringe corners of the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging more than 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking 18% over a 24-hour period through the European morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising almost 45%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.3 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks -- the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange -- which doesn’t offer Doge trading -- saw its shares fall 4.6% Tuesday, its lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Elsewhere, a new Ether ETF trading in Canada called the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) broke its record volume on Tuesday. It’s up more than 20% in the first two days of the week.Bitcoin rose modestly on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. It was up 0.8% to $55,213 as of 9:29 a.m. in London on Wednesday.Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's How High Ethereum Could Go as It Hits All-Time Highs

    Unlike bitcoin, ethereum has been on fire lately. Here's how high the cryptocurrency can rally if bulls maintain momentum.

  • Shell Sells U.S. Refinery for $350 Million in Latest Divestment

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell PLC reached an agreement to sell its Puget Sound Refinery to HollyFrontier Corp. for $350 million in the latest major divestment from the European oil giant that’s moving away from processing crude. The U.S. refiner will also pay an estimated $150 million to $180 million for the hydrocarbon inventories at the facility based in Washington and Saraland, Alabama, according to a HollyFrontier statement. The transaction also includes on-site co-generation and logistical assets.Shell is shrinking its refining portfolio as it adjusts its holdings to better align with a lower-carbon future. The company is instead focusing on sites that have integrated oil refineries and chemical plants -- a bet on the future growth of petrochemicals.In September, the European major said it would retain only six downstream facilities including Norco in Louisiana and Deer Park in Texas, paring back from 14. Shell then said in November it was shutting its Convent refinery in south Louisiana amid the devastating impacts from the pandemic on the fuel industry.HollyFrontier said it expects to fund the takeover with a one-year suspension of its regular quarterly dividend and cash on hand. The deal should be closed by the fourth quarter.“Puget Sound Refinery will complement our existing refining business, with sales into premium product markets and advantaged access to Canadian crude,” HollyFrontier Chief Executive Officer Mike Jennings said in the statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Caesars stock spikes after execs say ‘weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future’

    Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares spiked in after-hours trading Tuesday after the casino company revealed another big loss in the first quarter, but outlined a strong rebound in the works in Las Vegas.

  • Governance: Why Crypto Investors Should Care

    DAO was stateless and decentralized, meaning that its operations were not tied to a specific geographic area, and it had a flat organizational structure. DAO token holders could vote on projects for investment and the relationship between them and the overall organization was governed by smart contracts on Ethereum’s blockchain. Large investors in the project demanded a hard fork, which would have refunded investors by creating a "withdraw" function in the code.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Are Set to Rip Higher By 40% (Or More)

    The markets lately are a mix of gains and volatility, and it’s tough, sometimes, for investors to make sense of it. In times like these, it makes sense to turn to the experts. Cathie Wood is one such expert, an investor whose stock choices have consistently outperformed the overall markets. A protégé of famed economist Arthur Laffer, market guru Wood has built her reputation on her clear view of the markets. Her firm is Ark Invest, whose Innovation ETF has over $52 billion in assets under management, making it one of the largest institutional investors on the scene. And better yet, Wood’s stock choices paid back during the ‘corona year;’ the ETF’s overall return in 2020 was an astounding 170%. With returns like that, it’s clear Cathie Wood knows what she’s talking about when she picks a stock. So, we’re taking a look at three of her stock choices, all from the ‘top 10’ of her firm’s holdings, by percentage weight within the portfolio. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve found that, according to some Street analysts, each has at least 40% upside potential for the coming year. Let’s get the lowdown. Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) The first stock on our list, Teladoc, was one of the ‘early adopter’ companies in the telehealth sector, making remote medical care available for non-emergency issues. Patients can use Teladoc to consult on ear-nose-throat matters, lab referrals, basic diagnoses and medical advice, and prescription refills for non-addictive substances. Teladoc bills its service as offering remote house calls by primary care doctors. Despite the obvious benefits of Teladoc’s service during the pandemic year, and steadily rising revenues, the company’s stock has underperformed the broader markets in the last 12 months. A look at the most recent quarterly report – for 1Q21 – will shed some light. The company reported $453.6 million at the top line, up an impressive 150% year-over-year. Earnings, however, told a different story. At $199.6 million, the net loss in Q1 was much deeper than the year-ago quarter’s $29.6 million loss. Per share, the loss came to $1.31, compared to just 40 cents one year earlier. The losses weighed on investors’ minds, but the company guidance was more worrisome. Management predicts that paid membership will be flat yoy in 2021. The stock fell 10% after the earnings release. Cathie Wood, however, started buying shares, taking advantage of the dip in price to increase her holdings of TDOC. Her firm bought up more than 716K shares, worth over $122 million at the time of purchase. Teladoc is Ark’s #2 holding, making up over 6% of the fund’s portfolio. While BTIG analyst David Larsen notes investors’ concerns, he believes the long-term outlook for the company remains positive. “The issue that may weigh on the stock, is 2021 membership guidance of 52 - 54M (+2% y/y) was left unchanged,” Larsen said. “Despite this headwind we still like the company and the stock. Management highlighted that the ‘pipeline for membership’ is now up more than 50% y/y, which is higher than what was reported in 4Q:20, and many of these deals are progressing. TDOC also won a large BCBS plan in the north-east due to the "whole person" model, and it's a competitive take-away. We believe that management's comments around membership pipeline are very calculated, and we would expect 2022 membership growth to be far better than 2021's growth rate.” In line with his comments, Larsen rates TDOC as a Buy, and his $300 price target implies an upside of 83% for the year ahead. (To watch Larsen’s track record, click here.) Overall, Teladoc gets a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus, a rating derived from 23 reviews that include 14 to Buy and 9 to Hold. The shares are priced at $163.21 and have an average price target of $243.68, making the one-year upside a robust 49%. (See Teladoc’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Next up, Zoom, needs no introduction. This tech-based video communications company had a low profile in 2019, but in the corona crisis of 2020 Zoom came of age. The company saw a tremendous expansion, in use and user base, and its stock peaked in November 2020 with a price well above $500 per share. It has since declined – but even after that decline, ZM shares still show a one-year gain of 121%. The share price decline in Zoom may be best seen as temporary volatility in a stock that is otherwise sound. Zoom went public in April of 2019, and has reported sequential revenue and earnings gains in every quarter since – with the gains accelerating last year. For Q4 of fiscal 2021, the last reported, Zoom reported $882.5 million at the top line, up 13.5% sequentially and a whopping 368% year-over-year. EPS in the last quarter was 87 cents; this compares to just 5 cents per share income the year before. Zoom reported $377.9 million in free cash flow for 4Q21, compared to $26.6 million one year earlier. In customer metrics, Zoom reported equally strong growth. It had more than 467K customers with more than 10 employees, growth of some 470% yoy, and 1,644 customers who paid more than $100,000 in the trailing 12 months, up 156% yoy. As for Cathie Wood, she thinks that Zoom will continue growing, saying, “I think it’s going to usurp a lot of the old telco infrastructure.” Two of Wood’s Ark funds own shares of Zoom, over 2.4 million shares in total, Zoom makes up roughly 3.40% of Ark’s portfolio. 5-star analyst Daniel Bartus, from Merrill Lynch, also likes ZM shares, and writes of the company’s model, “In our view, Zoom’s superior video experience has solidified its position as the go-to meetings platform post-COVID. As the pandemic lingers and enterprises adopt more flexible workforces, we believe 2021 will be another good year for Zoom. Post-pandemic, we believe Zoom remains well-positioned as the new communications standard and the upsell of Zoom Phone, Rooms, and additional features across the 467k customer base offsets the churn risk across smaller customers.” Bartus puts a Buy rating on the stock, with a $480 price target suggesting a potential upside of 52% for the coming year. (To watch Bartus’s track record, click here.) Wall Street’s views on Zoom offer a bit of a conundrum. The analyst consensus here is a Hold, based on reviews that include 6 to Buy, 10 to Hold, and 2 to Sell. On the other hand, the stock’s $444.40 average price target implies an upside of 41% on the one-year horizon. (See Zoom’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Shopify, Inc. (SHOP) Last on our list of Wood’s picks, Shopify, is a Canada-based e-commerce giant that needs no introduction. Shopify has been around for 15 years, and was an early leader in providing e-commerce platforms to third parties. The company’s services include payment processing, marketing, shipping, and customer engagement. Shopify grossed $2.93 billion last year, and has seen sequential revenue gains in each of the last four quarters. While the stock has found 2021 more of a slog, it is still up by 77% over the past 12 months, handily beating the S&P 500’s 47% one-year gain. Starting out 2021, Shopify reported 110% year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter, with the top line reaching $988.7 million. The company’s EPS in Q1, $9.94 per share, was inflated by unrealized gains from an equity investment, making comparison difficult, but the company also reported $7.87 billion in cash holdings as of the end of March, compared to $6.39 billion at the end of December. The solid gains in revenues and cash holdings are supported by a growing user base. Shopify’s mobile app, Shop, now has over 107 million registered users, of whom 24 million are monthly active users. And, the company has good word-of-mouth advertising; 45,800 of its ‘partners’ referred a fellow merchant to the service in the previous 12 months, a yoy gain of 73%. Looking at all of this, Cathie Wood thinks we may be seeing the start of the ‘next Amazon.’ She says, referring to the company’s position in the marketplace and its prospects for growth, “Shopify doesn't care who wins. It's going to be involved with many, if not most, of all of the sites that are going to be powering up commerce.” Her Ark funds are gobbling up shares of SHOP – they own over 690K, worth more than $754 million at current valuation. Colin Sebastian, 5-star analyst with Baird, agrees that Shopify is a stock to buy. He writes, “we view higher spending levels as supporting the enormous e-commerce market opportunity, sustaining a high level of innovation in platform services, and maintaining a high level of scalability. As such, we would be buyers of shares on any pullbacks related to margin commentary… We believe that Shopify will continue to be a key beneficiary of the migration toward multi-channel e-commerce as companies leverage and integrate a broad range of consumer touch-points to drive sales — including traditional offline, online, in-store, mobile, kiosks and call centers.” Sebastian’s price target here, $1,550, suggests an upside of 42% for the next 12 months. His rating is Outperform (i.e., a Buy). (To watch Sebastian’s track record, click here.) High-profile tech companies tend to attract a lot of attention, and Shopify has picked up no fewer than 30 analyst reviews in recent weeks. These break down to 16 Buys, 13 Holds, and just a single Sell, making the analyst consensus a Moderate Buy. The shares are priced at $1,092.01, and the average price target of $1,482.21 implies they have room to gain 36% this year. (See Shopify’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • New homebuyers would get tons of cash under plans from Biden and his party

    Democrats want to offer tens of thousands of dollars to first-time buyers.

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling back into some of the fringe corners of the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging more than 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking 18% over a 24-hour period through the European morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising almost 45%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.3 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks -- the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange -- which doesn’t offer Doge trading -- saw its shares fall 4.6% Tuesday, its lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Elsewhere, a new Ether ETF trading in Canada called the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) broke its record volume on Tuesday. It’s up more than 20% in the first two days of the week.Bitcoin rose modestly on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. It was up 0.8% to $55,213 as of 9:29 a.m. in London on Wednesday.Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • T-Mobile crushes earnings estimates as subscriber surge continues

    Shares of T-Mobile Inc. were up 2.7% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the telecommunications company easily topped first-quarter revenue and earnings expectations while bringing in a surge of new subscribers.