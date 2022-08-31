Epiq Announces Leadership Promotions in its Class Action, Mass Tort, and Remediation Services Division

Epiq

Two industry veterans are elevated to Managing Director for teams that handle the world’s largest and most complex settlements

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, announced today the promotion of Brennen Kelly and Adam Palmer to the role of Managing Director. The move is in recognition of their success in serving clients and their critical contributions to the rapid growth Epiq’s class action, mass tort, and remediation groups have experienced in recent years.



Kelly and Palmer have taken lead consulting roles with corporate legal departments, outside counsel, and plaintiffs’ counsel for hundreds of high-profile class action and mass tort matters and regulatory consent orders, including insurance, financial services, data breach, antitrust, TCPA, product liability, consumer FLSA/employment, securities, government, and oil and gas matters.

“Brennen and Adam are both highly competent and experienced professionals in this space, respected by our clients and competitors,” said Cameron Azari, Senior Vice President, Epiq. “Them taking on larger leadership roles will greatly benefit our clients and further enable our teams to deliver superior service in matters of all types.”

Epiq’s reputation as the global leader in class action administration and mass tort managed services has been reinforced through the successful management of some of the history’s largest and most complex settlements.

In addition to his Managing Director role, Kelly serves as chair of Epiq’s consumer finance practice and co-chair of its regulatory remediation group. He helps clients optimize the claims administration process from notice to disbursement. Kelly also works closely with financial institutions architecting borrower outreach, remediation, and distribution programs. His ability to develop iterative solutions for administrative challenges with legal dimensions compliments Epiq's overall approach. He holds a J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan.

Palmer also serves as chair of Epiq’s data breach and insurance class action practices, and is heavily involved in Epiq’s mass tort services. He is responsible for providing expert consultative guidance to parties involved in class action and mass tort litigation and works closely with Epiq’s operational teams to ensure smooth and efficient delivery of services. Palmer is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Michigan State University.

