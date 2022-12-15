U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

Epiq expands in Brazil, provides tech-enabled solutions for eDiscovery, litigation, and investigation services

Epiq
·2 min read
Team is led by Bruno Massard, named one of the ten Most Admired Compliance Consultants

SAO PAULO, Brazil, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced the growth of its team in Brazil led by Bruno Massard, who was named today one of the ten most admired compliance professionals working in specialized consulting by Compliance ON TOP.

Massard, Managing Director and General Manager of Epiq Latin America, has nearly 20 years of experience in multinational companies and leads Epiq’s operations in Latin America. Having participated in the largest corporate investigations carried out in Brazil, he is a recognized industry leader in the areas of corporate governance, investigations, compliance, strategic and operational risk management, and internal audit.

“The legal and compliance industry is rapidly transforming and there is an urgent need for technology with reasonable cost benefit,” Massard said. “I am proud to be able to help bring Epiq’s global reach to meet the needs of our clients in Brazil and Latin America. Our world-class experts and teams, proven processes, and a suite of leading-edge technologies drive impactful operational change, scalable execution, and business-wide efficiencies.”

Epiq has more than 8,000 people in 19 countries across the globe and opened its operations in Brazil in 2021. Epiq supports 90 percent of the top global law firms and half of the Fortune 100 in making and implementing better data and technology-driven legal and business decisions. Epiq’s offerings in Brazil include advanced technologies and proven processes with experienced, service-led experts to provide tech-enabled support to legal and investigations solutions.

"Our continued growth across Latin America is an important part of our global strategy,” said Scott Berger, Senior Vice President of Legal Services at Epiq. “With offices and data centers across the world, our scale enables us to meet our clients when and where they need us. We are delighted with our progress in the Brazilian market and could not be more proud of all that Bruno and his team have accomplished.”

Massard received his award Dec. 15 as one of the most admired compliance professionals alongside other professionals in the market of compliance and data privacy and protection. Winners were selected by those with the position of head of compliance in companies, consulting businesses, and law firms. Bruno was also recognized in the same category in the 2021 Compliance ON TOP rankings.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact

Carrie Trent
Epiq, Director of Communications
Carrie.Trent@epiqglobal.com


