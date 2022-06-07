U.S. markets closed

Epiq Expands Global eDiscovery Offering

Epiq Systems Inc
·3 min read
Epiq Systems Inc
Epiq Systems Inc

Epiq now delivers the SaaS solution RelativityOne to clients in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY, Australia, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to corporations and law firms, announced it has expanded its Epiq Service Cloud capabilities in Australia and New Zealand to include Relativity’s cloud-based eDiscovery solution, RelativityOne. Through the Epiq Service Cloud, clients benefit from easier access to RelativityOne and other applications they use—including a full menu of third-party applications—using digital service features like single sign-on via Epiq Access. The Epiq Service Cloud leverages RelativityOne so clients can store data in a single, secure SaaS platform that spans the full breadth of eDiscovery—from legal hold all the way through to production and trial solutions like Epiq TMX.

Epiq and Relativity enjoy a long and successful partnership. The addition of RelativityOne to the Epiq Service Cloud and service expansion in Australia and New Zealand is the next evolution. Epiq customers can now control their data in-country and innovate faster with an extensible cloud product backed by the power of automation and integrated artificial intelligence. With RelativityOne, users can streamline their technology stack to manage large volumes of complex, unstructured data and reduce risk with proactive threat prevention, 24/7 monitoring, automated security processes and leading compliance certifications. RelativityOne and the Epiq Service Cloud enable Epiq experts to deliver a wider range of eDiscovery workflow options and achieve better case outcomes.

“Being able to offer clients in Australia and New Zealand the option to leverage a tool like RelativityOne through the Epiq Service Cloud represents our mutual commitment to security, scalability and top-notch user experience,” said Caroline Woodman, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, International Legal Solutions, Epiq. “We are very excited to work with clients to leverage RelativityOne as a part of a strategy to optimise their eDiscovery function.”

"The team are thrilled and excited to be bolstering our eDiscovery offering with RelativityOne,” said Alex Bogart-King, Area Sales Director – South Asia Pacific at Epiq. "Relativity as a company has invested heavily in its future with RelativityOne. Epiq is proud to be partnering with this market leader and we look forward to discussing our ability to solve more complex problems with our clients.”

“It is wonderful to see Epiq’s expansion of RelativityOne in high demand countries like Australia and New Zealand, strengthening the company’s already robust global offerings,” said Georgia Foster, Senior Managing Director of APAC at Relativity. “Epiq continues to innovate and transcend borders by providing local law firms and in-house teams with expert services on top of the most secure and flexible e-discovery SaaS product—a critical component of meeting the requirements of global data challenges today and into the future.”

About Epiq
Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, eDiscovery, litigation and Investigations, regulatory and compliance, information governance, and court reporting matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com/en-au

About Relativity 
Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors.. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

Press Contact
Sujit Bedi
Epiq | Marketing Manager, APAC
+81 (0)80 4676 3747
sujit.bedi@epiqglobal.com


