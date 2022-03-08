U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

Epiq Experts to Speak at Legalweek New York 2022

Epiq Systems Inc
·3 min read
Epiq Systems Inc
Epiq Systems Inc

17 educational sessions featuring Epiq speakers are aimed at helping corporate legal departments and law firms advance legal service management

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to law firms and corporations, announces its roster of speakers and wide variety of learning opportunities for Legalweek, March 8-11, 2022, in New York City. Epiq’s experts are leading or participating in 17 educational sessions on the main conference agenda, in the Epiq booth and in onsite classrooms.

“Epiq is honored to collaborate with ALM on Legalweek content, welcoming attendees back in person to the leading legal event of the year and showing them the ways Epiq is helping corporate legal departments and law firms advance legal services management,” said Candice Russell, Epiq Legal Solutions Vice President of Marketing.

Epiq experts speaking at Legalweek include:

  1. Eyal Iffergan, Managing Director, Legal Business Advisory

  2. Beth Anderson, Director of Contract Solutions

  3. Peter Eilhauer, Managing Director, Spend Solutions

  4. Allison Dunham, Director, Advanced Technologies, Case Insights

  5. Catherine J. Moynihan, Sr. Director Strategic Research & Advisory

  6. Jon Kessler, Vice President, Information Governance Services

  7. Edward Burke, Senior Vice President, Document Review Services

  8. Erin Toomey, Global Practice Director, Antitrust and Competition

  9. Randi Weaver, Director, Enhanced Attorney Services

  10. Richard Pachella, Solutions Architect

  11. Brett Irizarry, Associate Director, Client Services

  12. Jason Butler, Director, Antitrust, Document Review Services

  13. Tiana Van Dyk, Senior Director, Client Services

  14. Malia Turner, Senior Global Diversity & Inclusion Program Manager

  15. Paul Renehan, Senior Director, Information Governance Consulting

  16. Jeff Hirvela, Senior Account Director

  17. Brandon Hollinder, Director, eDiscovery Managed Services

Epiq’s subject matter expertise will be leveraged across a wide range of topics, including:

  • Practicing Contracting with AI: Ethical Considerations for the AI-Enabled Practice Legal Tools

  • Show Me the Data: 7 Keys to a Successful Metrics Program*

  • Supercharging Privilege Review with AI, Analytics, and Automation

  • Alternative Approaches to M&A Due Diligence and Review of Contracts

  • You’ve had a data breach – Now what?

  • Building the Legal Consultancy of the Future with AI*

  • Strategies for Handling Data in US Antitrust Merger Reviews*

  • Cost Recovery and Cost Allocation: The Art and Ethics of Making eDiscovery Cost Neutral and Cost Positive*

  • Review By Any Other Name: Cyber Review vs. eDiscovery Document Review*

  • Ethical Obligations in the Conduct of Electronic Discovery: The Duties of Competence, Supervision, and Maintaining Confidentiality*

*CLE eligible

The educational events are only a small part of Epiq’s Legalweek plans. Full details are available here.

Epiq is also hosting demos and a series of educational events at its booth #2106. Conference attendees can learn more about utilizing AI throughout the eDiscovery process, how to fully maximize Microsoft 365, and an exciting enhancement to Epiq’s technology offerings. Visitors can also complete a short “discovery challenge” to test their skills and learn more about Epiq Discovery, a simplified, easy-to-use discovery tool that supports the entire lifecycle of a matter, and potentially win a Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool™.

Visit Epiq at Booth #2106. Click here to register for a demo or discussion with one of Epiq’s subject matter experts and to view the complete list of Epiq’s Legalweek 2022 activities.

About Epiq
Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact
Angela Hoidas
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
Epiq
angela.hoidas@epiqglobal.com


