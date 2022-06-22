U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,748.25
    -19.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,374.00
    -151.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,515.75
    -61.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,684.60
    -8.80 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.50
    -8.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.27 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0506
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -0.84 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1620
    -0.4950 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,640.65
    +97.84 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.42
    +0.35 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,315.61
    +69.30 (+0.26%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Epiq Wins Court Reporting Service Provider of the Year Award

Epiq Systems Inc
·2 min read
Epiq Systems Inc
Epiq Systems Inc

Australasian Lawyer names Epiq the top court reporting service in the region

SYDNEY, Australia, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a technology-enabled services leader to global corporate legal departments and law firms, is pleased to announce that its Australian team are the recipient of the Australasian Lawyer’s Service Provider 2022 award in the category of Litigation and Support and Consulting – Court Reporting.

Epiq has operated in Australia for over 60 years and has ISO 9001-2015 (Quality Management Systems) accreditation for its court reporting operations. The company holds numerous contracts with Commonwealth and State agencies and provides recording, transcription, real-time court reporting, and consultancy services for law firms and corporates. Its eHearings team are the most experienced in the region and regularly provide eHearing and remote hearing services in Australian court hearings and arbitrations.

“Given our longstanding history in Australia, we are very happy that the high quality and dependability of our court reporting services are being recognised through this award”, said Charlotte Pache, Senior Vice President, Court Reporting at Epiq. “It’s a testament to the trust our clients place in us to deliver court reporting, eHearing, and transcription services”.

This year’s awards focused on the shifting business paradigms that have taken place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new reality in Australia’s business environment is the need to conduct legal work both in-person and virtually while keeping critical legal records secure. Epiq merited this award because of its comprehensive range of services for every phase in the lifecycle of arbitration, litigation, regulatory investigation, or enquiry – from the provision of real-time court reporting to the electronic presentation of evidence. Epiq stands out as an award winner especially due to the way the team handle privacy and security in some of the most sensitive areas of government inquiry, as well as civil and criminal litigation.

About Epiq: 
Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at  https://www.epiqglobal.com

For additional information about Epiq’s court reporting services please contact Charlotte Pache at charlotte.pache@epiqglobal.com or visit our website at https://www.epiqglobal.com/en-au/experience/court-reporting


