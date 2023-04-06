Episode 3 - Vitasoy International - The Future of the CSO - APAC

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Acre



What do we talk about in Episode 3: The Future of the CSO - APAC?

As the role of the chief sustainability officer (CSO) continues to evolve at pace, we are working closely with our network of sustainability leaders to share practical insights into the skills, knowledge and expertise that will be required for the future of the profession, and to inspire the next generation of sustainability change makers. This year, we've teamed up with Patricia Dwyer, Founder and Director at The Purpose Business and former CSO for the Shangri-La Hotels, to interview sustainability leaders across Asia, and gather their insights on what it takes to be a CSO in the region. ‘The Future of the CSO - APAC' series will bring you an in-depth understanding of how the role has changed, how it will continue to evolve, the skillsets required and the challenges that will be faced. It is important that we keep learning, sharing and developing.

Who is Simeon Cheng?

Simeon Cheng is the Group Director of Sustainability at Vitasoy International Holdings Limited, an international food and beverage company publicly listed in Hong Kong. He is a sustainability professional with 25 years of experience leading the development of sustainability strategies and overseeing implementation in consultancy and corporate environments.

Prior to joining Vitasoy, he served in environmental and sustainability leadership roles at MTR Corporation and CLP Holdings. He has spoken internationally on sustainability topics and has served in many external roles, including being a board member on GRI's Global Sustainability Standards Board between 2015/16.

Simeon holds a Fellowship in Chemical Engineering, and also degrees in business administration and law.

Who is Patricia Dwyer?

Joining us as the host for the 'Future of the CSO - APAC' is Pat Dwyer, an internationally-respected sustainability expert, passionate about sharing her 20+ years of experience and leadership to help businesses in Asia thrive through responsible growth. She has guest lectured, spoken and moderated across global platforms including The Obama Foundation, The World Economic Forum, The Thomson Reuters Foundation, The University of Cambridge and The Climate Competent Boards Certificate Program, sharing her insights in sustainability, purpose, leadership and governance.

Pat and her team of globally-experienced sustainability and business practitioners across industry, academia, NGOs and government at The Purpose Business, guide companies to activate purpose, address ESG impacts and scale sustainability responsibly, in order to future-proof their business. Pat has advised and worked with blue chip companies including MTR, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Marsh Asia, Cathay Pacific, Jardine Matheson, Swire Properties, Universal Robina, Metro Pacific Investment Corporation, and Ayala.

Who is Greg Brittian?

Joining the episode as our host and Acre representative is Greg Brittian, Head of Sustainable Business - APAC. Greg leads Acre's work in sustainable business, focused on the APAC region, with a particular emphasis on senior-level executive searches. Greg has been with Acre for over seven years and during this time, worked globally with some of the biggest names in the consumer goods, manufacturing, extractives, infrastructure and power generation industries. Greg holds a BSc degree in Environmental Science, Economics and Anthropology, and was previously involved in the studies of the emerging carbon credit trading sector in the Eastern Cape of South Africa, environmental consultancy work in the fishery sector of Caborra Bassa, Mozambique, and worked as a countrywide sales manager in Zimbabwe.

About Acre

At Acre, we work with the most aspirational businesses with potential to make real change; from those who are just starting out to those who are well on the journey to crafting a legacy.

Our 18 years' experience in sustainability recruitment, combined with our extensive global network, enables us to provide talent solutions that are designed to deliver this change.

Through our unique behavioural assessment technology, we understand the types of people, skills and behaviours required to create impact. We can develop these qualities within your existing teams too.

We find talented people and develop their skills to ensure they make a true impact in ambitious, progressive organisations.

Acre. Making companies ready for tomorrow.

