Epitome Energy soybean crush facility moves forward, set to start construction in spring 2024

Dec. 22—GRAND FORKS — The City of Grand Forks and Epitome Energy have agreed to move forward with a development agreement, moving the proposed soybean crush plant one step closer to operation.

In October, the Grand Forks City Council began the process of planning public utilities and rights of way for the project, and at its final meeting of 2023, approved a development and revenue bonds agreements for the project. According to the city and Epitome Energy, during construction, the plant will generate $134 million in new economic activity and support 820 jobs. Once the facility is up and running, operations will generate $322 million in new economic activity and 330 jobs across the region.

Construction on the plant is set to begin in the spring, to be completed in 2026. Once completed, the facility will be able to process 42 million bushels of soybeans from the region into soybean oil, meal and hulls. Both Minnesota and North Dakota are among the top 10 soybean-producing states in the country.

The plant will be located on the far northern edge of Grand Forks on 70th Avenue North between North 69th Street and North 55th Street. That's near where Washington Street meets Interstate 29 and north of the wastewater treatment plant and landfill.

The project is similar to a soybean crush plant being built in Casselton. Both facilities can process about the same amount of soybeans in a year, and both use beneficial wastewater reuse in their processes. The Casselton facility will use beneficial wastewater reuse from Fargo, a distance of 25 miles, and the Epitome Energy facility will use Grand Forks' beneficial wastewater reuse. Epitome Energy's facility is about five miles from the wastewater treatment plant.

Wastewater reuse is the water that has been treated by the wastewater treatment plant and is being returned back to the Red River. On average, the Epitome Energy plant is expected to use 300,000 gallons of wastewater reuse a day. For comparison, the J.R. Simplot facility in Grand Forks uses 2 million gallons of drinking water per day, according to the city.

Story continues

"(Epitome is) a much smaller water user and a much smaller wastewater user for the city of Grand Forks," City Administrator Todd Feland said in October.

"The new wastewater treatment plant (expansion) will give robust level (of water quality) for industries to use."

The city is currently working to expand the wastewater treatment plant to meet an expected 60% growth in the next 20 years.

The expansion will allow for cleaner water leaving the facility than at present

and is expected to accommodate many commercial and industrial uses.

Related to the development agreement, the city will also serve as the financial conduit for revenue bonds for wastewater and controlling pollution for the project. The bonds are not a debt of the city — the city acts as the conduit so Epitome can receive funding from the state under the Municipal Industrial Development Act.

"(Epitome) needs the city to be that conduit because the state of North Dakota is the holder of these revenue bonds through the governor's office," Feland said. "It would provide a great financing mechanism for them ... and we didn't want to bring the inducement agreement without the development agreement."

Members of the Grand Forks City Council had some concerns about the potential sustainability and environmental impacts the facility may have. Epitome Energy CEO Dennis Egan said the company is doing all it can to be as sustainable as possible.

"For soybean crush plants, what we're looking at and doing is the reuse of water instead of fresh water for our process; we're looking at and talking with our electric power on how much power is coming from solar and wind," he said. "And then, as you can imagine, the process equipment being brand new, the efficiency is top of the line."

Egan also said the company is looking into keeping as much vegetation on the site as possible as well as limiting the amount of impervious surface and creating stormwater facilities to mitigate the potential water issues on the site.

The city is looking at cost-sharing and funding mechanisms through the state to help fund the build-out of utilities to the site. The city is looking at options through the State Water Commission, Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Funds and those through the North Dakota Department of Transportation for road improvements.

"I feel much more comfortable with this than what we've done in the past," said council member Ken Vein. "I've learned a lot along the way and I know we've incorporated much of that, so I feel really comfortable."