ePlus Achieves AWS Networking Competency Status

Joins Companies Providing Specialized Solutions for Making Connectivity Easier and Extending Customer Capabilities on AWS

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Networking Competency status for AWS Consulting Partners. This designation recognizes that ePlus has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success specializing in AWS networking technologies and best practices. AWS networking services help customers and partners to securely connect to AWS from public or private clouds, grouping and distributing their applications across Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances and additional AWS services, and improving their digital experience by providing tools for network performance and monitoring.

ePlus logo (PRNewsfoto/ePlus inc.)
ePlus logo (PRNewsfoto/ePlus inc.)

AWS launched the AWS Networking Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly-specialized AWS Consulting Partners that develop and implement solutions for AWS customers across the areas of network connectivity (AWS Direct Connect, AWS Transit Gateway, AWS Virtual Private Network {AWS VPN}, SD-WAN, SD-Core, AWS PrivateLink, Gateway Load Balancer), network visibility (AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager, Traffic Mirroring, VPC Flow Logs, Amazon CloudWatch), and hybrid networks (AWS Wavelength, AWS Outposts, AWS Local Zones). The AWS Networking Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency.

Achieving the AWS Networking Competency differentiates ePlus as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in solutions that:

  • Offer a new way of routing traffic through private backbones and cloud cores

  • Provide secure ingresses and convenient on-ramps into clouds to mitigate latency

  • Improve availability and enhance application experience

  • Provide visibility and control in cloud networking

"ePlus is extremely proud as an inaugural launch partner to achieve AWS Networking Competency status," said Justin Mescher, vice president of Cloud and Data Center Solutions at ePlus. "Attaining this designation validates our ability to help customers achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. Combining this achievement with our AWS Storage Competency, our team has demonstrated industry-leading expertise around the most critical foundational aspects of AWS deployments."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Marketplace Channel Partner, ePlus helps organizations build a foundation to accelerate AWS adoption, increase security, and optimize for cost. With a vast array of experience designing and building secure AWS connectivity patterns, ePlus accelerates our customers' AWS journeys by building intercloud and intracloud frameworks leveraging AWS native services and third-party integrations. Our AWS Networking Practice helps customers leverage a secure and performant network fabric for their critical applications, protect their traffic patterns with Next Generation Firewalling, and automate and simplify their network deployments with Infrastructure as Code. For more information about ePlus' AWS Networking Practice, visit https://www.eplus.com/solutions/cloud/public-cloud/amazon-web-services/aws-networking-practice.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the duration and impact of COVID-19 and the efficacy of vaccine roll-outs, which could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and has resulted worldwide in governmental authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus that has impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers, and partners; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including an economic downturn, an increase in tariffs or adverse changes to trade agreements, exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates and downward pressure on prices; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; reduction of vendor incentive programs; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with one or more of our largest volume customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans to achieve customer account coverage for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our electronic and other confidential information or that of our customers or partners and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; future growth rates in our core businesses; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the impact of competition in our markets; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid change in product standards; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; our ability to hire and retain sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

