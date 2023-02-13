U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

ePlus Announces Cloud Hosted Services Powered by VMware Cloud on AWS

·5 min read

Evolution of ePlus Cloud Disaster Recovery and Cloud Hosted Infrastructure to provide cost-effective and cloud-adjacent models

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has evolved its Cloud Disaster Recovery and Cloud Hosted Infrastructure  offerings to enable faster cloud adoption without the operational complexity of managing data center infrastructure. Powered by VMware Cloud on AWS, ePlus Cloud Hosted Services include:

ePlus logo (PRNewsfoto/ePlus inc.)
ePlus logo (PRNewsfoto/ePlus inc.)

  • ePlus Cloud Disaster Recovery provides offsite replication leveraging the latest VMware data protection innovations with built-in ransomware detection and AWS high-performance, on-demand infrastructure. This solution is architected to each organization's specific recovery requirements and reduces upfront capital investments with a flexible consumption-based cost model. ePlus builds on 10 years of delivering Cloud Disaster Recovery failover support and testing to reduce risk and help organizations prepare for the unexpected.

  • ePlus Cloud Hosted Infrastructure powered by VMware Cloud on AWS offers an operationally-familiar, dedicated VMware Cloud environment running on AWS Global Infrastructure to accelerate and simplify the movement of workloads to the cloud. With adjacency to AWS native services, organizations can selectively modernize applications over time for increased agility and cost savings.

"This evolution of our Cloud Hosted Services supports ePlus' strategy to extend the data center to the cloud and accelerate cloud adoption," said Justin Mescher, vice president of cloud and data center solutions at ePlus. "Through this offering, we help customers leverage a familiar VMware platform to protect and move workloads out of the data center while connecting them to AWS in support of application modernization goals."

"VMware Cross-Cloud services delivered and managed by expert partners such as ePlus help customers move from multi-cloud complexity and chaos to a more mature and sophisticated cloud-smart approach," said Geoff Thompson, vice president of worldwide cloud provider sales at VMware. "As a valued VMware MSP partner, ePlus can combine VMware Cloud on AWS and VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery with the company's existing platform, migration and professional services expertise to help customers accelerate their enterprise cloud transformation."

For more information about ePlus Cloud Disaster Recovery and ePlus Cloud Hosted Infrastructure, visit https://discover.eplus.com/cloud-hosted-services/cloud-disaster-recovery and https://discover.eplus.com/cloud-hosted-services/cloud-hosted-infrastructure, respectively.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a full set of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success in the business, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com.  Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.  ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.  The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements."  Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the duration and impact of COVID-19 and the efficacy of vaccine roll-outs, which could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and has resulted worldwide in governmental authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus that has impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers, and partners; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including an economic downturn, an increase in tariffs or adverse changes to trade agreements, exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates and downward pressure on prices; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; reduction of vendor incentive programs; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with one or more of our largest volume customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans to achieve customer account coverage for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our electronic and other confidential information or that of our customers or partners and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; future growth rates in our core businesses; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the impact of competition in our markets; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid change in product standards; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; our ability to hire and retain sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eplus-announces-cloud-hosted-services-powered-by-vmware-cloud-on-aws-301744309.html

SOURCE ePlus inc.

