ePlus Announces Second Quarter and Six Month Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

·2 min read
HERNDON, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that on November 9, 2021, it will release earnings and host a conference call regarding its financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021. Earnings will be released after the market closes, and management will hold a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Date:

November 9, 2021

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET

Audio Webcast (Live & Replay):

Link

Live Call:

(833) 714-0957 (toll-free/domestic)


(778) 560-2893 (international)

Replay:

(800) 585-8367 (toll-free/domestic) or


(416) 621-4642 (international)

Passcode:

8329207 (live call and replay)

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call through November 16, 2021.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus® and Where Technology Means More® referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eplus-announces-second-quarter-and-six-month-fiscal-year-2022-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301408982.html

SOURCE ePlus inc.

