U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,076.60
    +58.83 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,086.04
    +368.95 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,584.55
    +190.74 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.94
    +46.22 (+2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.03
    +1.13 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.80
    +4.60 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0871
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.0220 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2320
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0490
    -0.3090 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,952.45
    +195.26 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.63
    +0.84 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,771.70
    -13.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

ePlus Announces Third Quarter and Nine Month Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

·2 min read

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUSnews) today announced that on February 7, 2023, it will release earnings and host a conference call regarding its financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022.  Earnings will be released after the market closes, and management will hold a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ePlus logo (PRNewsfoto/ePlus inc.)
ePlus logo (PRNewsfoto/ePlus inc.)

Date:                                 

February 7, 2023

Time:                                 

4:30 p.m. ET

Audio Webcast (Live & Replay):

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/482950251

Live Call:                                           

(888) 330-2469 (toll-free/domestic)


(240) 789-2740 (international)

Replay:                                           

(800) 770- 2030 (toll-free/domestic) or


(647) 362-9199 (international)

Passcode:                                         

5403833 (live call and replay)

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call through February 14, 2023.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a full set of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success in the business, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. 

Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.  ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus® and Where Technology Means More® referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eplus-announces-third-quarter-and-nine-month-fiscal-year-2023-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301735148.html

SOURCE ePlus inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Chipmaker AMD Beats Fourth-Quarter Targets But Sales Outlook Light

    Advanced Micro Devices cleared Wall Street's hurdles for the fourth quarter but set a lower bar for the current period.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strength across its search and cloud businesses amid the weakness in its advertisement business.

  • Apple (AAPL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Apple's (AAPL) first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings are likely to have suffered from disruptions at its China partner Foxconn's factory in Zhengzhou, as well as the shrinking demand for iPhone.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth aims to close out January with a bang.

  • Caterpillar stock declines on mixed Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Caterpillar.

  • AMD Q4 earnings beat expectations, despite slowing PC sales

    Chip maker AMD (AMD) reported its Q4 2022 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating analysts' expectations. The report comes just days after rival Intel (INTC) announced disappointing earnings and guidance.

  • Why Ford Stock Is in the Fast Lane Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) stepped on the accelerator, and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is going along for the ride. Shares of Ford traded up as much as 5.3% on Tuesday after crosstown rival GM handily beat expectations. On Tuesday, it was news from General Motors that was giving Ford shares a push.

  • Pfizer issues weak guidance despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Pfizer.

  • This Discount Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Right Now

    The bad news is Moderna's vaccine may not be able to replicate these levels in a post-pandemic environment. The good news is the vaccine still could lead to significant blockbuster revenue -- and that will support the development of Moderna's late-stage pipeline. As a result, Moderna could launch other potential blockbusters over the next few years.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Jan. 25. The telecom giant's revenue from continuing operations rose 1% year over year to $31.3 billion, but missed analysts' expectations by $70 million.

  • CP reports fourth-quarter results; ready to unite a continent in 2023

    Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today announced its fourth-quarter results, including revenues of $2.46 billion, operating ratio ("OR") of 59.8 percent, adjusted OR1 of 59.1 percent, diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.36 and core adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.14.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks wrap up strong January as Fed decision looms

    U.S. stocks rose Tuesday, closing out a strong January, as Wall Street looked to end a strong first month of 2023 amid a continued flurry of corporate earnings and the start of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

  • Bernard Arnault Takes On Elon Musk With SPAC Deal to Take Lotus Public

    (Bloomberg) -- A blank-check firm affiliated with Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man, just reached a deal to take a potential challenger to No. 2 billionaire Elon Musk onto the public markets.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesWall Street Is

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note

    A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • These 2 ‘Oversold’ Stocks Could Be Ready for a Comeback, Say Analysts

    While stocks have rallied this past January, giving a good start to 2023, there’s no doubt that last year was decidedly bearish. A receding tide pulls back all boats, and that complicates the art of successful stock picking. The key to winning in a complicated environment like this is to find stocks that may be down – but are poised for a comeback. With this in mind, we've used the TipRank database to pinpoint two stocks that the analysts believe, in their words, are 'oversold' and are primed fo

  • Pfizer Loses $40 Billion of Value in Worst Month Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Pfizer Inc. suffered their biggest monthly decline since June 2020 as investors anticipated a troubled path ahead for the drugmaker’s Covid products.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Bu

  • ‘Sucker’s rally’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash — now he's predicting the downfall of crypto, calling it ‘fool’s gold.’ He likes these 3 assets instead

    Could he be right (again)?

  • Why Stitch Fix Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) jumped today, even though there was no news out on the online styling service. Instead, the stock seemed to go higher because it's seen as a potential AI play due to the data science and algorithms it uses to select clothes for its customers. As of 12:18 p.m. ET, the stock was up 16.1%.