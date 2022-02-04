U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,503.25
    +34.25 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,081.00
    +110.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,703.00
    +210.75 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.70
    +7.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.51
    +1.24 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.90
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1456
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.30
    +2.21 (+10.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0160
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,993.74
    +1,040.86 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.21
    +35.16 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.17
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Epos Now Announces Appointment of Chief People Officer

·2 min read

The leading cloud-based POS and payments provider further strengthens its Executive Leadership Team ahead of its anticipated IPO.

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epos Now, a leading cloud-based software provider supporting over 51,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries, has today announced the appointment of Richard Nolan as Chief People Officer.

Epos Now Announces Appointment of Chief People Officer
Epos Now Announces Appointment of Chief People Officer

Richard has a wealth of experience in People & Culture roles in multiple sectors. Over his 18 years' experience, he has set up and grown people centric cultures within some of the world's most successful brands.

Most recently, Richard has been Chief People Officer at THG, a global ecommerce technology company where he successfully built a people strategy that executed the largest and most successful technology-first IPO in history of the London stock market, achieving a day one valuation in excess of £6b. In addition to this he expanded the company from 3,000 to 15,000 employees and globally.

Epos Now Chief Executive, Jacyn Heavens, said: "I have personally enjoyed getting to know Richard. He is passionate about building incredible careers. Richard brings a wealth of experience that will be advantageous as we drive forward our IPO programme, managing the continued expansion of the business and successfully preparing for future acquisitions."

Richard Nolan commented: "Epos Now is a very exciting business. It is at the cutting edge of cloud-based software, for a market that really matters to retailers and distributors. I'm thrilled to be able to work with the team to drive innovative people strategies while harnessing a culture embedded by innovation and empathy. This will not only help to scale the company both pre and post IPO, but will create a business that people want to aspire to be a part of."

About Epos Now

Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 51,000 retail and hospitality locations harness the power of cloud technology to create amazing customer experiences.

With Epos Now, businesses can control every element of their operation from any location, and on any device. Its cloud systems include payments, smart inventory control, custom reporting, staff and customer management, as well as supporting business transitions to meet a new type of merchant with robust ecommerce, delivery, and collection functionality.

For more information contact Tillie Demetriou, PR Executive at Epos Now at tillie.demetriou@eposnow.com, +44(0)-808-291-4479

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740048/1.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Snap beats Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Snap Inc.'s fourth quarter earnings.

  • Amazon stock soars 15% after earnings, will hike Prime membership fee

    Amazon (AMZN) reported fourth quarter results on Thursday and announced a fee hike for its Prime membership. The stock is soaring in after-hours.

  • Ford shares dip after Q4 earnings report, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's quarterly earnings and why the stock is falling.

  • Why PayPal Stock Keeps Crashing

    It's been a little over a week since I warned investors -- ahead of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, I might add -- that this stock was far from cheap. Now that earnings are out, PayPal stock has plunged 25%, and some folks on Wall Street are questioning precisely how much PayPal is worth. Barclays Bank has cut its price target on PayPal to $200.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Early Thursday

    One analyst sees massive growth prospects for the electric vehicle company, and expects its shares to more than triple from recent levels.

  • Facebook wasn’t Thursday’s only big loser — these 16 other Nasdaq-100 stocks dropped at least 5%

    Investors have been very sensitive to any weakness shown by large tech players, especially Meta Platforms.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Small-Cap Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    How do you make sense of the current market conditions? We came off a strong bull year for stocks with the worst January in a long time – but the month ended, and February started with the best two-day action since April 2000. And in a quirk, that investors should note, small-cap stocks are showing strong signs of being heavily oversold. Small-caps took a harder hit in January’s swoon than the market giants, and according to JPMorgan's Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic, investors s

  • Amazon stock surges on Q4 earnings, Prime membership price raised to $140/year

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Amazon's positive quarterly earnings and price increases.

  • Amazon Stock Soars on Earnings Release: 6 Metrics You Should See

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported fourth-quarter 2021 results after the market close on Thursday, Feb. 3 that pleased investors. The market's reaction is largely attributable to fourth-quarter operating income coming in higher than the company's guidance, along with earnings that crushed the Wall Street consensus estimate. Amazon's net quarterly sales grew 9% year over year to $137.4 billion, which was in line with the $137.4 billion Wall Street had expected.

  • Market conditions could warrant 'potential bounce' in meme stocks, strategist says

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director of Equity, Derivatives & Quantitative Strategy Julian Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether meme stocks will make a comeback in the market.

  • A few more stock pullbacks, and then a big one, are coming, warns this manager. Here’s how investors should prepare.

    We chat with David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth U.S., who says single-digit gains for the S&P 500 may be the best we get this year.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again on Thursday

    It's Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite Index is plummeting -- now down 2.7% -- and it's taking the stock of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the slide. Shares of the semiconductor giant were down 3.6% as of 1:10 p.m. ET today. In a note out earlier this week, analysts at TheStreet.com reported that the semiconductor sector is in a slump despite a tight supply of microchips globally, with manufacturers having just five days' supply of chips on hand (versus closer to 40 days' worth as recently as 2019).

  • Euro set for best week since COVID-19 hit after ECB's hawkish turn

    The euro was heading for its best week since March 2020 and was testing a near three-month high after Thursday's hawkish shift from the European Central Bank stoked speculation about the pace and timing of rate hikes. Though the ECB kept rates on hold as widely expected, the euro climbed 0.26%, reaching as high as high as $1.468 in Asian trading on Friday in reaction to ECB president Christine Lagarde acknowledging the mounting inflation risks and declining to repeat previous guidance that an interest rate increase this year was extremely unlikely. The ECB had been seen as among the most dovish of the world's leading central banks.

  • Meta stock blowup is an important investing lesson: strategist

    Big tech stocks such as Facebook aren't exactly risk-free, reminds this veteran strategist.

  • Meta made a crucial mistake with bitcoin: MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor

    Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor weighs in on Facebook after the tech giant's earnings whiff sent the stock crashing.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Why DXC Technology Is Up 14% Today

    In a sea of red linked to major earnings concerns, "not so bad" becomes the basis for bullishness.

  • Members Of Congress Load Up On Their Favorite 10 Stocks

    Most S&P 500 investors know it's unwise to fight the Fed. But do you know how to bet with the House — of Representatives?

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.