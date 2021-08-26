U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

Epos Now Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

The leading cloud-based POS and Payments provider further strengthens its Executive Leadership Team, ahead of its anticipated IPO.

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epos Now, a leading cloud-based software provider, supporting over 45,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries, today announced the appointment of Imran Anwar as Chief Financial Officer. This appointment further strengthens the business' Executive Leadership Team and provides a significant injection of relevant experience ahead of its anticipated IPO.

Imran Anwar, CFO, Epos Now (PRNewsfoto/Epos Now)
Imran Anwar, CFO, Epos Now (PRNewsfoto/Epos Now)

Imran brings 15+ years of cross-industry experience, in maximising sustainable company growth, raising capital, Initial public offering (IPO) and strategic business transformation.

Prior to joining Epos Now, Imran served as Deputy Group CFO at The Hut Group (THG PLC). During this time, he built out the finance, governance and risk infrastructure to drive the company through a successful IPO on the London Stock Market, the largest UK initial public offering for 3 years.

"I am delighted to welcome Imran to Epos Now's Executive Leadership Team," said Jacyn Heavens, Founder and CEO of Epos Now. "He has a proven track record for successfully transforming, leading and professionalising fast-growth businesses. He also brings a deep understanding of both the risk and governance requirements of completing an IPO process and the ongoing responsibilities of managing a public company. This knowledge will be invaluable as we accelerate our growth plans together towards IPO and beyond."

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to join Epos Now," says Imran. "We're seeing rapid growth in the cloud-based POS and Payments market and I am looking forward to working with Jacyn to deliver that growth in a sustainable manner which drives long term shareholder value."

About Epos Now
Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 45,000 retail and hospitality locations harness the power of cloud technology to create amazing customer experiences.

With Epos Now, businesses can control every element of their operation from any location, and on any device. Its cloud systems include payments, smart inventory control, custom reporting, staff & customer management as well as supporting businesses transition to meet a new type of merchant with robust eCommerce, delivery, and collection functionality.

www.eposnow.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600719/Epos_Now.jpg

For more information contact Tillie Demetriou, PR Executive at Epos Now, at tillie.demetriou@eposnow.com, +44(0)-808-291-4479.

