The epoxy adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 9.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0%

ReportLinker

between 2022 and 2027 period. Two-component epoxy adhesives, by type segment in Asia Pacific region is expecting a boom in the forecasted period and will lead to an increase in the demand for epoxy adhesives market.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Epoxy Adhesives Market by Type, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04436643/?utm_source=GNW





Two-component epoxy adhesives accounted for the largest segment of epoxy adhesives market.

Two-component epoxy adhesives account for the largest market share in terms of value.These adhesives offer a unique versatility in application and performance.



They consist of a resin and a hardener formulated to offer mechanical, thermal, optical, and electrical properties. One-component epoxy adhesive is a fast-growing segment in the overall epoxy adhesives market because of its advanced properties, which include instant curing properties, solvent-less system, and superior resistance against loads or pressure.



Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing epoxy adhesives market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific remains the highest growing region, with key large adhesive producers establishing their manufacturing bases here.The production of manufactured goods is increasing to meet the increasing demand driven by improving living standards, especially in the consumer product and disposable markets, which use large volumes of commodity adhesives.



Many new production facilities— export-oriented and for domestic markets—use the latest manufacturing processes designed for using adhesives instead of the older mechanical fastening equipment that manufacturers first used in developed regions.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 10%

• By Designation: C Level – 30%, D Level – 60%, and Others –10%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 30%, North America – 35%, Europe – 20%, South America- 5%, and the Middle East & Africa – 10%



The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Sika Group (Switzerland), 3M (US), H.B. Fuller Company (US), DuPont (US).



Research Coverage:

The epoxy adhesives market has been segmented based on by Type (One-Component, Two-Component, and Others), By End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Marine, Automotive, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics, and Others), and by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on epoxy adhesives offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for epoxy adhesives across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04436643/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



