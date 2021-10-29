U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,567.25
    -20.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,537.00
    -76.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,645.75
    -119.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.30
    -5.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.84
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1665
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    -0.45 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5800
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,420.33
    +2,261.56 (+3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,496.10
    +76.73 (+5.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

eppf becomes active member of SWIFT

·2 min read

LUXEMBOURG and BRUSSELS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The european primary placement facility S.A. ("eppf"), a securitisation vehicle established under Luxembourg law and supervised by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), has joined SWIFT (S.W.I.F.T. SCRL), as an active member. SWIFT, which is headquartered in Belgium, is a global member owned cooperative and the world's leading provider of secure financial messaging services.

Following its successful onboarding, from 16 October 2021 onwards, eppf is connected to a global network comprising 11,000 banks and member institutions in 200 countries. eppf appears under its SWIFT/BIC identifier EPPFLULL.

The direct communication with SWIFT members will help eppf provide increased efficiency in financing transactions to its clients across the lifecycle. For example, SWIFT messages in the highly secure environment will be employed when sending payment instructions upon completion of a bond issuance or subsequent bond interest payments as means of communication with various eppf platform members. These include, for example, paying agents, central securities depositaries and custodian banks, client treasuries, investment and transaction banks depending on the specific transaction structure. eppf remains focused on large financing transactions in highly secure environments.

Over the course of the next months, eppf will expand its SWIFT connectivity to also allow for order routings into various marketplaces. Overall, this should improve the transaction finality and security for the entire market.

Saskia Devolder, Head of Europe North at SWIFT said: "We are delighted to welcome eppf to our community of 11,000 banking and securities organisations, market infrastructures and corporate customers in more than 200 countries and territories. Connecting to SWIFT will enable eppf and its members to benefit from robust, reliable and secure financial messaging. Together with our capital markets community we are on a journey to deliver future-proof solutions to some of today's most pressing post-trade challenges. These collaborative efforts will enable smarter securities processes that will help prevent fails, reduce costs and deliver enhanced customer experience."

Robert Koller, CEO of the eppf Group said: "We are extremely excited to count with our own address in the SWIFT system after having passed the rigorous joining process. Only regulated financial entities are able to join the SWIFT system. It is another sign of how the eppf Group is becoming more and more an integral part of the financial system and we are very much looking forward to communicating with our counterparts over SWIFT and to working with the SWIFT team, reducing settlement errors, easing reconciliation and completing the only true end-to-end digital solution in capital markets available today."

Fabian Vandenreydt, Special Advisor to the eppf Group added: "The further automation and simplification of the issuer to investor value chain is a must do for the industry globally. By being part of the SWIFT ecosystem eppf will bring its market leading smarter issuance technology to the 6,000 securities firms connected to the network allowing them to further reduce cost and improve time to market of the issuance process."

About eppf Group

eppf provides the first and only end-to-end digital solution, where the company offers established issuers with a digital transaction workflow, or, in the case of new entrants, with a CMaaS (Capital Markets as a Service) funding "subsidiary" using standardised documentation. Thereby, the eppf solution achieves relevance for both big and small, and provides for improved harmonisation of capital markets in a MiFID2 and CMU compliant environment without media breaks.

eppf Group consists of several entities, including eppf S.A. which is a securitisation vehicle established under Luxembourg law and supervised by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier.

www.eppf.eu

Connect with eppf:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/eppfsa/

https://twitter.com/eppfeu

https://www.facebook.com/eppfeu

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eppf-becomes-active-member-of-swift-301411492.html

SOURCE eppf Group

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • 7 Cryptos You’ll Wish You Bought in 2021 as Bitcoin Surges

    There’s a very compelling case to be made that cryptocurrency will move even higher in 2022. In short, that means now is the time to buy. Overall demand for cryptos will rise, bringing prices up for the entire market. Although that suggests prices will move up for most individual cryptocurrencies, there will obviously be winners and losers. I’ll get to what I believe will separate one from the other in a moment. But first, I want to note that momentum in the most dominant force in the sector sho

  • Apple and Amazon are struggling, so investors may want to look to these tech stocks instead

    Both Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. had rare earnings disappointments on Thursday, which may lead investors to look at another area for big holiday returns.

  • Positive Earnings Pushed Teladoc Health Shares Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Amazon Fall After Nasdaq Hits High; What To Do Now

    The Nasdaq rallied to record highs before weak results from Apple and Amazon. Facebook is changing its name.

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Integra LifeSciences The Trade

  • Ford Stock Breaks Out As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief following the e-commerce specialist's latest earnings report.

  • Ford’s Dividend Is Back, Stoking Optimism on Wall Street

    The automaker had previously suspended the quarterly payout in March 2020 to conserve cash.

  • DWAC, the Trump Social-Media SPAC, Could Make Its Backers $440 Million

    The obscure financiers who launched the shell company that is taking the former president’s venture public are poised for a big payday if the deal gets completed.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.