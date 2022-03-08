eppf and NowCP join forces

LUXEMBOURG, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the regulatory approvals by the French Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the eppf group announces the completion of its acquisition of a controlling stake in NowCP. NowCP's original investor group, including Amundi, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis, S2iEM and Orange remain invested as minority shareholders in NowCP.

eppf is a leading European and cloud-native B2B transaction platform for primary debt issuance.

NowCP is the only European regulated primary marketplace (MTF) for the issuance of digital commercial paper (CP) issuance and secondary trading.

The combined value proposition of eppf and NowCP will transform the scope of digitalisation for all stakeholders and participants in the primary debt markets and the new group's joint strategy and brand identity will be presented in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

Advisers

Legal advisers to eppf Group: Simmons & Simmons Luxembourg LLP, led by partner Louis-Mael Cogis

Legal advisers to Orange: White & Case LLP, led by partner Guillaume Valat

M&A advisers eppf Group: Stout Park Ltd., led by MD Santiago Izaguirre

M&A advisers Orange: Gimar & Cie SCA, led by advisor Francois Barthelemy

About eppf

eppf provides the first and only end-to-end digital solution, where the company offers established issuers with a digital transaction workflow, or, in the case of new entrants, with a CMaaS (Capital Markets as a Service) funding "subsidiary" using standardised documentation. In this way, the eppf solution is relevant for both big and small companies and provides improved harmonisation of capital markets in a MiFID2 and CMU compliant environment without media breaks.

eppf Group consists of several entities, including eppf S.A. which is a securitisation vehicle established under Luxembourg law and supervised by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. For further information, visit www.eppf.eu.

About NowCP

NowCP, the European marketplace for commercial paper, is an issuing and trading platform for short term debt. NowCP is licensed by the AMF and the ACPR as an MTF(Multilateral Trading Facility), which allows members to trade on the primary and secondary markets, bilaterally or multilaterally and through intermediaries.

NowCP greatly improves the fluidity of transactions by digitalizing the entire front office process with STP integration to its member's IT systems. NowCP also offers STP settlement solutions through Euroclear with automatic ISIN. For further information, visit www.nowcp.eu.

