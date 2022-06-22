U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,789.27
    +24.48 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,660.46
    +130.21 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,193.43
    +124.13 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,696.77
    +2.74 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.34
    -5.18 (-4.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.60
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.25 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0598
    +0.0059 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1490
    -0.1580 (-4.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2311
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9080
    -0.7490 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,818.15
    -761.83 (-3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.41
    +8.33 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.74
    -48.31 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Eppo, a product experimentation platform, raises $19.5M for expansion

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Despite the demand for platforms that let developers experiment with different versions of apps, the infrastructure required remains relatively complex to build. Beyond data pipelines and statistical methods, and experimentation infrastructure relies on analytical workflows often sourced from difficult-to-configure cloud environments.

Plenty of startups have emerged in recent years to abstract away the app experimentation infrastructure, including Split, Statsig, and Optimizely. A more recent arrival is Eppo, which today emerged from stealth with $19.5 million including a $16 Series A Menlo Ventures and a $3.5 million seed round led by Amplify Partners.

According to CEO Che Sharma, Eppo was inspired by his experiences building experimentation platforms as an early data scientist at Airbnb and Webflow, a website builder. "Nothing in the commercial landscape provided the power of experimentation systems like Airbnb, which meant building the same system over and over," he told TechCrunch via email. "I built Eppo to leverage the modern data stack and the latest in causal inference literature, allowing companies to tie product team efforts to business metrics like revenue, with boosted statistical power."

Sharma concedes that the app experimentation space is becoming congested, if not saturated, with competitors. But he says that Eppo is differentiated by its analysis tools, which use confidence intervals to make it ostensibly easier to understand and interpret the results of a randomized experiment. Eppo also supports experimentation with AI and machine learning models, leveraging techniques to perform live experiments that show whether one model is outperforming another.

Sharm claims that Eppo is one of the first commercial platforms to include CUPED variance reduction, an approach that tries to remove variance in a metric that can be accounted for by pre-experiment information. For example, say a property-booking company runs an experiment aiming to increase the number of daily bookings that they receive. The number of bookings per property per day can range from zero to thousands. But the average bookings-per-day for each property can often be determined before the experiment; through CUPED, this knowledge can be used to test whether properties start to receive more, less, or about the same number of bookings-per-day after the experiment compared to before it.

Eppo
Eppo

Image Credits: Eppo

"Of all products in the modern data stack, experimentation has one of the clearest relationships to revenue return on investment because it injects C-suite- and board-level metrics into every decision a product team makes," Sharma said. "Especially in tough recession markets, the C-suite needs their product teams to probably drive business metrics like revenue. Without experimentation, product teams are in a constant cycle of shipping, pointing at engagement- and click-level vanity metrics, but never having confidence that the business’ financial outlook has improved from their work."

Sharma also asserts that Eppo is more privacy-preserving that most experimentation platforms because it performs all of its data computation in the cloud, on Snowflake. As opposed to collecting clicks, engagements, and other personally identifiable information, the Eppo platform only stores aggregated, anonymized experiment results.

"We are major evangelists of a new way of building analytics products that is much more privacy-focused," he said. "Other experimentation platforms require sending the universe of data to them, essentially storing replicas of each customer’s own data ecosystem."

Of course, even the best experimentation software isn't helpful if employees don't use it. Buy-in can be tough to achieve, in part because experimentation can expose the true, sometimes lower-than-anticipated success rate of a product development. Even at tech giants like Google and Bing, the vast majority -- about 80% to 90% -- of experiments fail to generate positive results.

But Sharma, while declining to answer a question about revenue, says that uptake remains strong. Eppo's customer base grew over the past year to include Goldbelly, Netlify, Kumu, and at least one unnamed Fortune 50 company, he said.

"We have seen a resurgence in the interest of experimentation with the recent market downturns. Across our existing customers and our customer pipeline, we have seen this pattern: layoffs are centered on teams building net-new future product lines that won’t return revenue quickly, and are instead centering on core product development with a focus on revenue which is inherently experimentation-centric," Sharma said. "Concretely, despite many customers having layoffs, across the board none of the experimentation teams have had layoffs."

With the new funding, San Francisco, California-based Eppo plans to expand its team from 15 employees to 25 by the end of the year.

Recommended Stories

  • Needham Lists Four Trends Aced By This Netflix Spin Off

    Needham analyst Laura Martin saw Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) as a pure-play way to invest in the growth of the U.S. over-the-top (OTT) and connected-TV (CTV) ecosystems. Martin believed that Roku's advertising addressable market (TAM) in the U.S. is the $60 billion of U.S. traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 plus TAMs it adds over time. Roku devices were in 61 million homes as of March 30 and reached about 150 million U.S. consumers, making Roku the most significant premium l

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid RSA Conference

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • NetEase Postpones Release Of Game Indefinitely After Politically Controversial Social Media Post

    NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) has postponed the June 23 release of Diablo Immortal in China indefinitely, CNBC reports. Recently, Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) banned the official account of Diablo Immortal from posting for "violating relevant laws and regulations." NetEase and China fell out over the former's Weibo account post that allegedly alluded to Winnie the Pooh, a popular way to refer to President Xi Jinping derisively, the Financial Times reports. The post read, "Why hasn't the bear stepped do

  • Why Cardano Might Be One of the Safest Cryptos to Hold in a Bear Market

    As Cardano continues to build for the future, it is finally starting to fulfill some of its early promise.

  • Crypto Bulls Charge Back, Encourage Buying in Plummet’s Wake

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto bulls seem to believe that winter may have passed as several currencies rose sharply after painful weeks that made some investors question the viability of the entire industry. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on R

  • ‘500 internal server error’: The message that appeared on websites across the internet – and what it means

    Much of the internet has been hit by an issue that took major websites offline. The problems hit much of the internet: Discord, Amazon Web Services, Substack, some online games and more were offline. It might not be immediately obvious what the problem means, or if it is possible to fix it.

  • Twitter revives its developer conference after a seven-year hiatus

    After a seven-year hiatus, Twitter is once again hosting an in-person developer conference: Chirp.

  • 5 best VPNs for iPhone and iOS to help you stream and browse securely

    We’ve found the top virtual private networks for your Apple device

  • DappRadar Report Shows Prominent NFT Collections Seeing a 40% Increase Amidst a Harsh Bear Market

    DappRadar, the global app store for decentralized applications that makes it easy for users to track dapp activity online, has revealed that the NFT space is defying the emergence of crypto winter,...

  • After EU child safety complaints, TikTok tweaks ad disclosures but profiling concerns remain

    A long-running EU engagement with TikTok -- initiated following a series of complaints over child safety and consumer protection complaints filed back in February 2021 -- has ended, for now, with the video sharing platform offering a series of commitments to improve user reporting and disclosure requirements around ads/sponsored content; and also to boost transparency around its digital coins and virtual gifts. TikTok was contacted for comment.

  • Gaming Out DeFi’s Regulated Future

    DeFi is facing increased regulation, but the type and amount remains uncertain as policymakers wrestle with different questions.

  • Microsoft stops selling emotion-reading tech, limits face recognition

    Microsoft Corp on Tuesday said it would stop selling technology that guesses someone's emotion based on a facial image and would no longer provide unfettered access to facial recognition technology. Since at least last year, Microsoft has been reviewing whether emotion recognition systems are rooted in science. "These efforts raised important questions about privacy, the lack of consensus on a definition of 'emotions,' and the inability to generalize the linkage between facial expression and emotional state across use cases, regions, and demographics," Sarah Bird, principal group product manager at Microsoft's Azure AI unit, said in a blog post.

  • Amazon is opening a center for quantum networking research

    Researchers will work on technology that may lead to the creation of global quantum networks.

  • South Korea Bans Terra Employees’ Exit From Country Amid Investigation

    Apart from the depegging of TerraUSD stablecoin, South Korean authorities have been behind the Terraform Labs for tax evasion.

  • China Shows It’s Serious About Enforcing Coal Price Controls

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top planning agency has demonstrated its intent to keep coal prices in check, after a probe of deals struck by power plants found contracts that exceeded reasonable levels and sellers were told to refund excess payments. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingRally Builds After $2 Trillion

  • Brexit’s Legacy Is Hotter UK Inflation Risk for Years Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapStocks Drop, Bonds Surge With All Eyes on Powell: Markets WrapThe UK will be stuck with searing inflation for yea

  • Facebook, Microsoft, Nvidia Unite To Create Metaverse Standards

    A diverse set of companies and organizations announced the formation of a new group to oversee development of the metaverse.

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Here are the Republic First institutional shareholders that could decide the bank's future

    Who are the institutional investors that will be wooed for their votes in Republic First's special election next month?