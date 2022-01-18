U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

EPS Global and DriveNets Announce Strategic Partnership to Speed the Adoption of Cloud-Native Networking by Leading Operators Worldwide

·4 min read

-- EPS Global joins DriveNets Partner Program; the companies are already working together on global network deployments by Tier-1 Asian operators --

DUBLIN and RA'ANANA, Israel, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native and disaggregated networking solutions, and EPS Global, a worldwide distributor of technology solutions from industry-pioneering manufacturers, today announced a strategic partnership that will accelerate the growth of the disaggregated networking market and deployment of cloud architecture-based networks. Under this agreement, EPS will distribute DriveNets Network Cloud-based solutions to service providers and hyperscalers worldwide. This partnership will help streamline and accelerate the evolution towards cloud-based networking by expanding DriveNets' reach and local presence to new markets and customers through EPS.

DriveNets Logo
DriveNets Logo

"DriveNets' innovative approach towards a simpler, more scalable, disaggregated network infrastructure which has been successfully deployed at AT&T, has significantly influenced the industry," said Nir Gasko, head of Global Strategic Alliances at DriveNets. "This partnership combines our innovative solutions with EPS Global's extensive expertise in distributing, consulting, planning and building networks, to help our mutual customers accelerate their networking deployments around the world."

"We are delighted to announce our global partnership with DriveNets, which represents a further enhancement to the networking product set we provide to our customers to help them improve the way they build and operate their networks," said Colin Lynch, CEO at EPS Global. "Together, we can help service providers to meet growing customer demands, accelerate service innovation, and increase their revenue."

This strategic partnership between DriveNets and EPS Global leverages EPS's international reach and coverage, as well as its expertise and knowledge of local markets, to streamline the distribution, installation, and rollout of DriveNets' Network Cloud solutions. EPS is already working with customers on DriveNets deployments, including the design, testing, validation, production readiness, sourcing and logistics, technical support, and end-to-end seamless integration of Network Cloud-based solutions.

DriveNets Partner Program

The DriveNets Partner Program was established to accelerate the transformation in the telecom field, from a closed, vendor-dependent model to a cloud-like architecture with an open ecosystem, where each partner plays to its strength, leading to a combined solution that is better, more cost effective, and more innovative than each individual element.

The program has been designed to leverage the disaggregated network model and bring together a wide range of worldwide players, including channel partners, solution providers, hardware manufacturers, and application developers. DriveNets' Partner Program combines DriveNets' solution with our partners' value-added expertise to accelerate innovation in the service provider space.

Through DriveNets Partner Program, service providers can benefit from a simplified, holistic vendor engagement model, enabling a more efficient process while leveraging a disaggregated architecture.

Learn more at https://drivenets.com/partners/.

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions. Founded in 2015 and based in Israel, DriveNets offers communications service providers (CSPs) and cloud providers a radical new way to build networks, substantially growing their profitability by changing their technological and economic models. DriveNets' solution – Network Cloud – adapts the architectural model of cloud to telco-grade networking. Network Cloud is a cloud-native software that runs over a shared physical infrastructure of standard white-boxes, radically simplifying the network's operations, offering telco-scale performance and elasticity at a much lower cost. Learn more at www.drivenets.com

About EPS Global

Founded in 1999 EPS Global is a leading, privately owned, franchised distributor for specialized IT component and systems manufacturers whose products are used in high speed data and storage networks to accelerate, multiplex, store and manipulate the huge amounts of data generated by online and telecoms activity. Their customer base includes Web 2.0 operators, Data Centres, MSPs, Internet Exchanges, Media & Broadcast, Government, Utilities and Telcos in addition to 1,000+ Value Added Reseller and System Integrators who work within the big data management market. For more information, visit www.epsglobal.com

Media contact:

Crystal Monahan
+1-617-290-2882
drivenets@guyergroup.com

Ciara McCarthy
+353-1-8038918
cmccarthy@epsglobal.com

Sandra Welfeld
+972- 9-774-4726
press@drivenets.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eps-global-and-drivenets-announce-strategic-partnership-to-speed-the-adoption-of-cloud-native-networking-by-leading-operators-worldwide-301462144.html

SOURCE DriveNets

