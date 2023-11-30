If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Agilysys' Improving Profits

In the last three years Agilysys' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Agilysys' EPS shot up from US$0.34 to US$0.49; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 44%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Agilysys maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 20% to US$217m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Agilysys Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Agilysys insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$110m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Does Agilysys Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Agilysys has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Agilysys' continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Agilysys you should know about.

