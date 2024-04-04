If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Alamos Gold with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Alamos Gold Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Alamos Gold managed to grow EPS by 13% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Alamos Gold shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 18% to 31% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Alamos Gold Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Alamos Gold has a market capitalisation of CA$7.9b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$30m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 0.4%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add Alamos Gold To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Alamos Gold is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Alamos Gold by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

