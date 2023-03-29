If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Ascent Industries Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Ascent Industries grew its EPS from US$0.39 to US$2.94, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Ascent Industries shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 5.8% to 9.1% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Ascent Industries isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$94m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Ascent Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Ascent Industries insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$183k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was President Christopher Hutter who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$69k, paying US$15.00 per share.

Recent insider purchases of Ascent Industries stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. For companies with market capitalisations under US$200m, like Ascent Industries, the median CEO pay is around US$748k.

The Ascent Industries CEO received US$386k in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Ascent Industries To Your Watchlist?

Ascent Industries' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Not to mention the company's insiders have been adding to their portfolios and the CEO's remuneration policy looks to have had shareholders in mind seeing as it's quite modest for the company size. The strong EPS growth suggests Ascent Industries may be at an inflection point. If so, then its potential for further gains probably merit a spot on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Ascent Industries (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

