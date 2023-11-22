If EPS Growth Is Important To You, ATS (TSE:ATS) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in ATS (TSE:ATS). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is ATS Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. To the delight of shareholders, ATS has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 55%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for ATS remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 22% to CA$2.9b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for ATS' future EPS 100% free.

Are ATS Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Belief in the company remains high for insiders as there hasn't been a single share sold by the management or company board members. But the bigger deal is that the SVP of Strategy & Corporate Development, Cleland Fiona, paid CA$139k to buy shares at an average price of CA$63.79. Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for ATS is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at CA$32m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 0.6% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does ATS Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

ATS' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe ATS deserves timely attention. Even so, be aware that ATS is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

