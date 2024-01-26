If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Axcelis Technologies with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Axcelis Technologies' Improving Profits

Axcelis Technologies has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Axcelis Technologies' EPS shot up from US$4.88 to US$7.09; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 45%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Axcelis Technologies maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 26% to US$1.1b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Axcelis Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Axcelis Technologies followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they hold US$48m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 1.0% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, like Axcelis Technologies, the median CEO pay is around US$6.4m.

The Axcelis Technologies CEO received total compensation of just US$1.5m in the year to December 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Axcelis Technologies Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Axcelis Technologies has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Axcelis Technologies is worth keeping an eye on. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Axcelis Technologies is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

